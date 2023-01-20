Read full article on original website
England squad for 2023 Six Nations: Five debutants included as new coach Steve Borthwick names first group
The 2023 Six Nations is shaping up to be a tournament which could set the tone for Europe's top rugby sides throughout the coming year - a year which will end with the 2023 Rugby World Cup in France. England were beaten finalists at the last Rugby World Cup in...
Rugby Australia on the players' influence over Rennie's axing: 'We didn't consult them at all'
Rugby Australia chairman Hamish McLennan has confirmed that the Wallabies players were not consulted on the decision to fire head coach Dave Rennie and replace him with Eddie Jones. Rennie’s sacking was announced Monday, following a week-long Wallabies training camp on the Gold Coast. The unusual timing of the decision...
Former Heavyweight Champion Dies
The boxing world was rocked today when it was announced that a former heavyweight champion in the World Boxing Association has passed away. Gerrie Coetzee, who is from South Africa, passed away at the age of 67 due to lung cancer on Thursday, January 12, 2023.
What channel is Arsenal vs Manchester United? How to watch Premier League match on TV
Manchester United's trip to Arsenal will be a test of their progress under Erik ten Hag this season after an impressive 2-1 Premier League derby win over Manchester City last weekend. United followed that victory up with a 1-1 midweek draw at Crystal Palace but Ten Hag's charges have started...
Liverpool vs Chelsea result, highlights and analysis after mid-table pair play out goalless draw
ANFIELD, LIVERPOOL — Liverpool and Chelsea failed to improve their poor Premier League position as they played out a 0-0 draw at Anfield. There were few real chances for either side in a low-quality game that showed exactly why both are ensconced firmly in mid-table. Chelsea debutant Mykhailo Mudryk...
Who is Sebastian Korda? The young American who beat Daniil Medvedev at the Australian Open
Despite coming into the tournament as a seeded player, Sebastian Korda has flown relatively under the radar at the 2023 Australian Open. That is until his stunning straight-sets defeat of last year's finalist and world No. 8 Daniil Medvedev. Now, Korda is the highest-ranked American still in contention at Melbourne...
Liverpool vs Chelsea live stream: How to watch Premier League game online without cable
This weekend's Premier League action includes some eye-catching fixtures with the schedule kicking off at Anfield as Liverpool face off with Chelsea. Jurgen Klopp and Graham Potter are both in need of some much-needed positivity after a tough Premier League start to 2023 for their sides. Blues fans will be...
Alex de Minaur vs Novak Djokovic live scores, updates, how to watch from Australian Open fourth round
Australia's Alex de Minaur (seed 22) will have a tough fourth round battle on his hands, facing 21-time Grand Slam winner and Australian Open favourite Novak Djokovic (4) at Rod Laver Arena from 7pm (local time) on Monday night. De Minaur comes into this match-up with a full head of...
