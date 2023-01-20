Read full article on original website
The World Says Goodbye to Elvis Presley's Only ChildAnne SpollenMemphis, TN
The Unveiling of Lisa Marie Presley's Sarcophagus at Graceland, A Fascinating Addition to the King's LegacycreteMemphis, TN
Systemic racism at core of police brutality in US, innocent lives lost every dayEdy ZooMemphis, TN
As a result of Tyre Nichols's death, five police officers in Memphis have been disciplined or terminated.Sherif SaadMemphis, TN
Visiting The Grave Site of Elvis at Graceland in Memphis TNEast Coast TravelerMemphis, TN
Albany Herald
Reports: Lakers add Wizards F Rui Hachimura in trade
The Los Angeles Lakers finalized a deal to send guard Kendrick Nunn and three second-round draft picks to the Washington Wizards for forward Rui Hachimura, according to multiple reports Monday. Nunn, 27, is averaging 6.7 points and 13.5 minutes in 39 games (two starts) with the Lakers this season.
Albany Herald
Red Wings, Sharks meet, both in search of answers
The Detroit Red Wings are in danger of losing any realistic hope they can make a playoff run as the All-Star break approaches and will look to start a much-needed hot streak at home against the San Jose Sharks on Tuesday. The Wings have gone 1-3-1 since Jan. 14 and...
NFL Superstar Has "No Intention To Return" To Team
The 2023 NFL Free Agent period will not start until after the Super Bowl, but one major name is widely expected to be leaving his current team. While superstar quarterback Tom Brady has not stated for sure whether he intends to re-sign with the Tampa Bay Buccanneers, a team which he joined after a long, extremely successful career with the New England Patriots, his teammates with the Bucs do not believe that he will be returning to Tampa next season.
Pueblo Central's Jordan Atencio dedicating senior wrestling season to best friend's memory
Tragedy can be a double-edged sword. It can make you stronger or bring you to your knees. When tragedy strikes a competitor in the sports world, they often must dig deep to continue to perform. Sometimes, playing in the most tragic of circumstances can bring out an athlete's best, such as when...
WNBA star makes surprising Brittney Griner move
After spending almost 10 months in a Russian penal colony, WNBA superstar Brittney Griner was finally released after she was arrested on drug charges and given a shocking nine-year prison sentence. And now that Griner has returned home and even going out in public, she now heads into her next step of returning to the basketball Read more... The post WNBA star makes surprising Brittney Griner move appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Albany Herald
Flyers looking for more energy against Kings
After a much-needed day off, the Philadelphia Flyers play their final home game before the All-Star break on Tuesday against the Los Angeles Kings. The Flyers looked flat early in their last game against the Winnipeg Jets as they fell behind 3-0 before rallying for three goals in what was ultimately a 5-3 setback on Sunday.
Albany Herald
Public behind Eagles, Bengals in early title game betting
Early money on the conference championship games decidedly backs the Philadelphia Eagles and Cincinnati Bengals. BetMGM was first to report where public money landed on Monday, with the line in the AFC Championship Game sliding toward Cincinnati with the status of Chiefs quarterback and NFL MVP frontrunner Patrick Mahomes up in the air.
Albany Herald
Wizards' Kristaps Porzingis (ankle) is week-to-week
Washington Wizards big man Kristaps Porzingis is week-to-week with a sprained left ankle, the team said Monday. He was injured in the third quarter of Saturday's 138-118 win against the visiting Orlando Magic.
Albany Herald
Wild chase offensive improvement against Lightning
After losing for the second time on their four-game road trip through the southern part of the Eastern Conference, the Minnesota Wild will try to improve even-strength play and hopefully get a little puck luck when they visit the Tampa Bay Lightning on Tuesday night. Following Thursday night's 5-2 loss...
Albany Herald
Atlanta Hawks' Four Keys to Beating Chicago Bulls
The Atlanta Hawks and Chicago Bulls are all too familiar with each other. They played twice this season, with each team taking one game with a devastating buzzer-beater. The NBA is a make-or-miss league, and these two teams have proven this to be true.
USC football: Trojans offer elite 2026 quarterback
USC has officially entered the Julian Lewis sweepstakes
Albany Herald
Crew acquire international roster spot from Sporting KC
The Columbus Crew acquired a 2023 international roster spot from Sporting KC on Monday in exchange for $190,000 in general allocation money. Sporting has seven international roster spots remaining for the 2023 season. Sporting opens the 2023 campaign at Portland on Feb. 25.
