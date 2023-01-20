Read full article on original website
NBC4 Columbus
Midday Forecast: January 23, 2023
Stone Foltz family, Bowling Green reach $2.9 million settlement
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The family of a student who died in a hazing incident in 2021 and the university he was attending have reached a nearly $3 million settlement that attorneys for the family said is the largest payout in a hazing case in Ohio history. On March 4, 2021, Stone Foltz, 20, of […]
3 Places To Get German Food in Ohio
If the answer is yes, you should visit these local restaurants in Ohio (this list is not at all comprehensive!). If you're a fan of German food and beers, you should check out this place in northeast Ohio. Customers highly recommend their schnitzel. You can't go wrong with the original pork schnitzel, which is delicious enough by itself. Patrons also enjoy the jagerschnitzel, which features pork schnitzel covered in mushrooms and gravy. You should also check out the sausage platter (which includes German and Slovenian sausage plus sauerkraut) and hackbraten (German-style meatloaf). If you have room for dessert, check out their homemade strudel and palacinka, which is a crepe-like dessert. You can get the palacinka filled with apricot marmalade and whipped cream or a chocolate palacinka with chopped walnuts and whipped cream.
NBC4 Columbus
Columbus gun laws dodge block on enforcement, going into effect soon
Immigrant-owned Masa Mexican Grill to open in Columbus’ East Market
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Iván Ruiz is frequently found hunched over the kitchen stove, using only his nose to detect whether his handmade tortillas are ripe for serving. “I can sense it right away,” he said. Two decades ago, Ruiz immigrated to Ohio from his hometown Guerrero on the Pacific coast of Mexico, and since […]
Columbus gun restrictions now in effect
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The city of Columbus’ gun restrictions are officially in effect, and now activists on both sides are sharing their thoughts about the latest push to stop violent crime. The laws went into effect at 12 a.m. Saturday after a Fairfield County judge denied Ohio Attorney General David Yost’s request for a […]
WSYX ABC6
Columbus Weather: Light snow, flurries return
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Central Ohio will see light snow and flurries on Monday with a cold breeze and cloudy skies. A chilly breeze, 10-15 mph, out of the northwest today with a high around 35. Clouds will try to break up a little more tonight for partly cloudy skies overnight and a low in the mid-20s, so more refreeze.
Intel in Ohio: One year since announcement
WATCH: NBC4 coverage of the Intel announcement from Jan. 21, 2022 in the player above. NEW ALBANY, Ohio (WCMH) — Intel announced its $20 billion dollar project to build a “mega-site” of semiconductor fabrication plants in central Ohio just over a year ago. The Jan. 21, 2022, news kicked into gear the largest private-sector investment […]
WSYX ABC6
Columbus Weather: Snowy week ahead
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The National Weather Service issued a winter weather advisory for parts of Ohio Sunday morning due to the potential for deteriorating road conditions. Snow and rain showers for Ohio on Sunday leave us slushy later, then tracking a heavier round of snow/rain on the way.
Brooks & Dunn performing in Columbus this June
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One of the best selling music duos of all time is coming back on tour and will make a stop in central Ohio. Country music duo Brooks & Dunn will be performing at Nationwide Arena in Columbus on June 16 as part of its “Reboot 2023” tour with special guest Scotty […]
Police: Man disarms Clintonville business security, drills into safe, steals $3,000
Columbus, OHIO (WCMH) — Columbus police are looking for a man accused of disarming a Clintonville business’ security before drilling into a safe and stealing around $3,000. Columbus police say security cameras captured the alleged suspect placing a magnet on a door alarm to the back entrance of a business in the 2800 block of […]
Delaware residents, snowplows were ready for return of typical January weather
DELAWARE, Ohio (WCMH) — On Sunday, the first big snow of 2023 arrived. It’s been almost a full month since central Ohio’s last significant snowfall which was a snow and ice storm over Christmas weekend that caused hazardous conditions and cancellations. People in Delaware County, where there is a Level 1 snow emergency, were expecting […]
columbusnavigator.com
Megabus Returns To Columbus Next Week
Megabus announced yesterday that service to and from Columbus will kick off next week. In 2017, Megabus discontinued service to Columbus without much fanfare at all. It wasn’t the first time the company had left the area. In fact, Megabus stopped offering routes to and from Columbus just two months after they initially opened back in 2006.
Women in states that banned abortion were already a lot more likely to die, report says
When the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v Wade last June, it allowed states to ban abortion altogether without regard to the consequences for women’s health in its decision in Dobbs v Jackson Women’s Health. The states that have come closest to outright bans already had big problems with maternal and infant health, a new […] The post Women in states that banned abortion were already a lot more likely to die, report says appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
Two injured in separate early Sunday shootings
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Two people were injured in two separate shootings early Sunday in Columbus. The first shooting was reported on the 1500 block of Orson Drive in south Columbus at approximately 3:02 a.m. Officers at the scene found a 27-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound to his back, Columbus police said. According […]
WSYX ABC6
Man injured in shooting in south Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A man was taken to the hospital after being hit by a bullet in a south Columbus home. Police were called to the 1500 block of Orson Drive on report of a shooting where a 27-year-old man was found with a gunshot wound back. That victim was taken to Grant Medical Center in stable condition and is expected to survive his injuries.
Columbus school employee, 25, dead in Hilltop shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One woman is dead following a shooting overnight Saturday in the Hilltop neighborhood on the west side of Columbus. According to Columbus police, officers came to the 80 block of Belvidere Avenue just before 1:45 a.m. on the reports of a shooting. When officers arrived, they found Jamika Summerville, 25, suffering […]
NBC4 Columbus
Upper Arlington parents protest school board's executive session, critical race theory video
Parents of students protested outside the Upper Arlington Board of Education special executive session Thursday, pleading with the board to not discipline an administrator who was recorded discussing critical race theory in school. Upper Arlington parents protest school board’s executive …. Parents of students protested outside the Upper Arlington...
NBC4 Columbus
“Shelter in place” lifted in Powell after domestic situation
Ohio Amber Alert suspect faces new charges, high bond
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Nalah Jackson, the woman accused of kidnapping 5-month-old twins when she stole their mother’s car and setting off a multiday Amber Alert before Christmas, finally faced a Franklin County judge Monday as charges continued to mount. Jackson is expected to primarily face federal kidnapping charges after one of the twins was […]
