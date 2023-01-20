Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Pizza Places in South CarolinaAlina AndrasSpartanburg, SC
4 Amazing Seafood Places in South CarolinaAlina AndrasGreenville, SC
New local bakery opens in South CarolinaKristen WaltersEasley, SC
A Birthday Party at the Greenville Swamp RabbitsMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®Greenville, SC
The Best Skiing Near Greenville, SCMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®Greenville, SC
Related
FOX Carolina
Officials say rumor of tigers near Upstate school is a hoax
WOODRUFF, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The superintendent for Spartanburg School District Four said rumors circulating about a large cat spotted near a school are a hoax. Multiple viewers reached out to FOX Carolina about social media posts claiming two tigers were loose in Spartanburg County and that schools had been placed on lockdown.
FOX Carolina
Caine Halter Family YMCA in Greenville
The Caine Halter Family YMCA is raising money for a new covering after the inflatable covering for their outdoor pool was destroyed on Saturday, January 21, 2023. The trial for Alex Murdaugh begins at the Colleton County Courthouse in Walterboro, South Carolina on Monday, January 23, 2023 after he is accused of the murder of his wife, Maggie and son, Paul Murdaugh who were found shot to death in June 2021.
FOX Carolina
Greenville Co. deputies looking for woman not heard from since early Dec.
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said they are looking for a missing woman who has not been heard from since Dec. 3, 2022. Deputies said 23-year-old Gisselle Emily Alvarenga’s family is concerned after not hearing from her for almost two months. Alvarenga...
Missing man last seen leaving work found safe in Charleston
The Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office said that Shawn Ray was located safely in the Charleston area.
FOX Carolina
Injured mountain biker airlifted from trail in Transylvania Co.
TRANSYLVANIA, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - Transylvania County Rescue Squad announced that crews responded to Bennett Gap Trail on Saturday after a mountain biker was significantly injured. Officials said the crew split into separate groups to find an accessible path to the injured biker. Eventually, one of the teams found the...
FOX Carolina
Water quality returns to normal range along street in Pickens
PICKENS, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The City of Pickens announced the Pickens Water Department flushed out waterlines on Wilford Street to pull chlorine through the lines on Sunday. Officials said the ph and chlorine tests returned to normal after the process was completed. However, they added that residents could experience...
FOX Carolina
Fire Safety Day
Dingo is an Australian cattle dog that loves people and other dogs. He has a lot of energy so make sure to provide plenty of time for him to be active. Hollywood Star Chris Pratt stopped by Southern Culture Kitchen and Bar in Greenville on Sunday. The restaurant shared photos on their Facebook page.
FOX Carolina
NC man accused of home break-in found sleeping in truck, deputies say
MARION, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The McDowell County Sheriff’s Office said a man who was accused of breaking into a home was found sleeping in a truck. According to the Sheriff’s Office, a deputy responded to a report of a suspicious man parked in the driveway of a Marion home. Upon arrival, the man, later identified as 34-year-old Kenneth Brian Blalock, was found asleep in a truck.
FOX Carolina
PHOTOS: Inflatable pool covering vandalized at YMCA of Greenville facility Saturday night
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The YMCA of Greenville is asking for the community to help find the person responsible for destroying their pool covering at one of their facilities. According to a spokesperson for the non-profit, on Saturday night someone broke into the Caine Halter Family YMCA’s outdoor pool...
wspa.com
Neighborhood association fights back as bus transit facility starts construction
Neighborhood association fights back as bus transit facility starts construction. Neighborhood association fights back as bus transit …. Neighborhood association fights back as bus transit facility starts construction. New Swamp Rabbit Trail Detour. New changes along the Swamp Rabbit Trail began today as crews continue to work on the McDaniel...
FOX Carolina
Getting Answers: Fews Bridge Road
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - We are committed to getting answers about roads you want fixed around the Upstate. From potholes, to patches, to cracks in the pavement, we have heard your concerns about Fews Bridge Road. “Quite frankly, we just hope that it gets done before some real...
wccbcharlotte.com
Chester Police Investigate Homicide
CHESTER, S.C. — Police say they were called Sunday to Steinkuehler Street for a man lying in the street. This happened just after 8:30 a.m. Police say that they found Corey Bennett deceased. Later that day, Willie Caldwell III was arrested and charged in connection with Bennett’s death.
FOX Carolina
Greenville Co. deputies searching for suspect in reference to kidnapping, assault
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office deputies are searching for a suspect in reference to a kidnapping and assault after a woman was hurt Saturday night. Deputies said the woman has non-life threatening injuries after escaping and hiding under a vehicle at around 11 p.m.
FOX Carolina
Crews respond to early morning house fire in Asheville
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Asheville Fire Department said crews responded to a house fire along Vernell Avenue Sunday morning. Officials said no civilians were injured during the fire. However, the Red Cross is helping three residents and a cat who were displaced by the fire.
FOX Carolina
Deputies searching for missing 20-year-old in Anderson Co.
ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are searching for Erica Jane Smith, a 20-year-old who recently went missing in Anderson County. Deputies said Smith was last seen at a house along Opry House Road. Anyone with information regarding Smith or her location...
FOX Carolina
Part of Swamp Rabbit Trail to close until late January
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The City of Greenville announced that people spending time on the Swamp Rabbit Trail will need to take a detour until the end of January. Officials said the section between Cleveland Park, near the Rudolph Anderson Memorial airplane, and Falls Park is closed as crews work on the area. They added that they expect this portion of the trail to open back up on January 30.
Spartanburg Co. beginning welfare calls program
Living alone and away from family can be worrisome for many people.
FOX Carolina
National cheer groups file motions in lawsuit related to Rockstar Cheer allegations
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Court records show that the USA Federation of Sports Cheering (USA Cheer) and U.S. All Star Federation (USASF) recently filed motions to dismiss lawsuits alleging that victims were abused by coaches and organizations connected to the groups. The first lawsuit, filed in early September, accused...
FOX Carolina
Upstate man shot trying to stop suspect from breaking into car
GREER, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greer Police Department said officers are investigating a shooting that injured one person early Saturday morning. Officers said they responded to Sea Grit Court at around 3 a.m. and found the victim, who’d been shot at least once. According to officers, the victim...
FOX Carolina
Jury selection in Murdaugh trial starts Monday
Scattered snow showers in the mountains today with a storm system bringing heavy rain and potential severe storms on Wednesday. A man is facing charges after allegedly kidnapping and assaulting a woman. The judge couldn't set bond since suspect was already out on bond for another crime. First Day of...
Comments / 0