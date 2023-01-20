ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aurora, CO

KDVR.com

Lakewood football star in need of new heart

A local high school football star is asking for the public’s help after he suffered from a major heart attack back in November. A local high school football star is asking for the public’s help after he suffered from a major heart attack back in November. COVID cases...
DENVER, CO
9News

Commentary: Colorado Sports Fans Have a Ton of Role Models

DENVER, Colorado — As sports fans, we grow up idolizing athletes and coaches. We say they’re our heroes. And this week I realized just how lucky young Colorado sports fans are, to have these people to look up to. On Wednesday, Coach Prime held a team meeting and...
DENVER, CO
KDVR.com

DU player Coban Porter charged with homicide in early morning crash

A University of Denver player was arrested and accused of vehicular manslaughter Sunday for a deadly crash in Denver's University neighborhood. DU player Coban Porter charged with homicide in early …. A University of Denver player was arrested and accused of vehicular manslaughter Sunday for a deadly crash in Denver's...
DENVER, CO
99.9 KEKB

Another Local Colorado Food Favorite Closes After 15 Years

Sadly, Colorado lost another local favorite in 2023. This small family-owned and operated business was a sweet snack go-to for 15 years, and now we say goodbye. So far in 2023, we've had to say goodbye to a lot of mainstays across our state. Stores like TJ Maxx on the famous 16th Street Mall in Denver after 30 years. The 16th Street Mall McDonald's also closed after 40 years. Four different Big Lots stores in Colorado, including the Fort Collins Location. Even a popular local Colorado Brewery announced this week that it's locking up shop at the beginning of February after 15 years. It just feels like one after another, we're losing so many of our favorite places. Sadly, another very popular local food favorite has announced its closure this week as well.
COLORADO STATE
9News

Nickelback is coming back to Colorado

DENVER — Nickelback announced a new concert tour Monday morning. The Canadian rock band will bring the "Get Rollin’ Tour" to 38 cities this summer, including Denver's Ball Arena on Tuesday, July 18. Country rocker Brantley Gilbert will join the cross-country tour on all non-festival dates, along with...
DENVER, CO
Fort Morgan Times

Q&A: Get to know Northern Colorado coach Ed Lamb beyond the football field

The University of Northern Colorado hired Ed Lamb as the head football coach in December. Lamb talked in detail about football at his introductory press conference, but fans want to know more about him beyond schematics and goals for the program. He sat down with the Greeley Tribune on Saturday...
GREELEY, CO
Inna D

Cousins Maine Lobster coming to Denver

Cousins Maine Lobster, leading food truck concept and provider of the tastiest Maine lobster rolls across the country, announces their upcoming grand opening at Joyride Brewing Company on Saturday, January 28.
DENVER, CO
9NEWS

Grand champion steers visit Denver hotel for afternoon tea

DENVER — The National Western Stock Show's Grand Champion Steer and Reserve Champion Steer marched into The Brown Palace on Friday for afternoon tea. The 77th annual tradition brought the ribbon-winning steers down a red carpet and into the legendary Denver hotel's atrium lobby. Hotel guests and ticketed attendees...
DENVER, CO
5280.com

8 Places In and Around Denver to Get Great Birria

It seemed like 2022 was the year of the birria taco—your TikTok and Instagram feeds were full of delicious golden tacos accompanied by Styrofoam cups of red-hued consomé. Although there are regional variations throughout Mexico, you’ll most likely see the Tijuana-style birria de res in America—which traditionally encompasses goat, sheep, or beef simmered in a broth that gains a crimson color from a combination of chiles, tomatoes, and spices. The resulting meat is shredded, stuffed into tortillas with cheese, and fried in its own rendered fat to create the delicious dish that you know as quesabirria. Here are our suggestions for where to find the hearty dish in and around Denver.
DENVER, CO
9News

Denver Water-owned reservoir closes to ice fishing

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. — Ice fishing at Gross Reservoir is closed for remainder of the 2022-23 winter season. Owned and operated by Denver Water, the ice fishing season has ended because of ongoing construction in the Gross Reservoir Expansion Project. Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) said hiking and picnicking...
BOULDER, CO
Rick Zand

Colorado's spirited beauty: Baby Doe Tabor

Born in 1854, Baby Doe Tabor, originally Elizabeth Bonduel McCourt, came from a middle-class Irish Catholic family in Oshkosh, Wisconsin. As she grew and matured, her mother considered her daughter's beauty a treasure worth preserving for marriage to a wealthy gentleman.
CENTRAL CITY, CO
9NEWS

1 killed in crash near University of Denver campus

DENVER — One person died in a two-vehicle crash early Sunday in the University neighborhood, according to the Denver Police Department. The crash happened at 1:54 a.m. at South University Boulevard and Buchtel Boulevard South, at the northeast corner of the University of Denver campus, said a Denver Police spokesman.
DENVER, CO
Summit Daily News

“Fat, Black and Gettin It”: The unexpected influence of Colorado’s outdoor TikTok star Nelson Holland

Nelson Holland battles negative thoughts all the time, so much so that they’re liable to knock his sizable frame to the ground. When he feels this way, Holland goes to his favorite spot, the Rocky Mountain Arsenal National Wildlife Refuge at the edge of Denver, a place where Holland discovered nature and changed every part of his life. It doesn’t matter what he weighs there. The bison that Holland knows so intimately that he can tell you where they’ll move next don’t care. His dark skin color, braided hair and slight Brooklyn accent don’t bother them either.
COLORADO STATE
9News

The A Line needs a new name sponsor. Someone? Anyone?

DENVER — The Regional Transportation District (RTD) is looking for somebody willing to pay millions to put their name on the A Line. So far, there have been no takers. Last November, the transportation agency started shopping around for a new brand name to put on the line running between Union Station and Denver International Airport.
DENVER, CO

