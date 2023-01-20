Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Parking worries expressed about Castle Rock projectMike McKibbinCastle Rock, CO
Have Your Say: Will banning assault weapons in Colorado stop mass shootings?Kelly E.Colorado State
The second richest person in Denver, ColoradoLuay RahilDenver, CO
Aurora Rec Center Opening: Everything you need to knowKelly E.Aurora, CO
Cousins Maine Lobster coming to DenverInna DDenver, CO
KDVR.com
Lakewood football star in need of new heart
A local high school football star is asking for the public’s help after he suffered from a major heart attack back in November. A local high school football star is asking for the public’s help after he suffered from a major heart attack back in November. COVID cases...
9News
Commentary: Colorado Sports Fans Have a Ton of Role Models
DENVER, Colorado — As sports fans, we grow up idolizing athletes and coaches. We say they’re our heroes. And this week I realized just how lucky young Colorado sports fans are, to have these people to look up to. On Wednesday, Coach Prime held a team meeting and...
KDVR.com
DU player Coban Porter charged with homicide in early morning crash
A University of Denver player was arrested and accused of vehicular manslaughter Sunday for a deadly crash in Denver's University neighborhood. DU player Coban Porter charged with homicide in early …. A University of Denver player was arrested and accused of vehicular manslaughter Sunday for a deadly crash in Denver's...
Another Local Colorado Food Favorite Closes After 15 Years
Sadly, Colorado lost another local favorite in 2023. This small family-owned and operated business was a sweet snack go-to for 15 years, and now we say goodbye. So far in 2023, we've had to say goodbye to a lot of mainstays across our state. Stores like TJ Maxx on the famous 16th Street Mall in Denver after 30 years. The 16th Street Mall McDonald's also closed after 40 years. Four different Big Lots stores in Colorado, including the Fort Collins Location. Even a popular local Colorado Brewery announced this week that it's locking up shop at the beginning of February after 15 years. It just feels like one after another, we're losing so many of our favorite places. Sadly, another very popular local food favorite has announced its closure this week as well.
9News
Jessica Hutchinson pays tribute to Olympian mom with captivating floor routine
DENVER — When junior gymnast Jessica Hutchinson steps onto the floor for the Denver Pioneers, 30 years of Olympic Greatness flows through her routine. "This routine is inspired by my mom's 1992 Olympic routine," she said. Her mom is 1992 Bulgarian Olympic bronze medalist Silvia Mitova, and she has...
9News
Nickelback is coming back to Colorado
DENVER — Nickelback announced a new concert tour Monday morning. The Canadian rock band will bring the "Get Rollin’ Tour" to 38 cities this summer, including Denver's Ball Arena on Tuesday, July 18. Country rocker Brantley Gilbert will join the cross-country tour on all non-festival dates, along with...
DU athlete, brother of Nuggets player arrested in connection to deadly crash
A University of Denver basketball player was arrested on charges of vehicular homicide Sunday for a deadly crash in Denver's University neighborhood.
Fort Morgan Times
Q&A: Get to know Northern Colorado coach Ed Lamb beyond the football field
The University of Northern Colorado hired Ed Lamb as the head football coach in December. Lamb talked in detail about football at his introductory press conference, but fans want to know more about him beyond schematics and goals for the program. He sat down with the Greeley Tribune on Saturday...
One of Colorado’s Oldest BBQ Joints is Getting Set to Shut Its Doors
All good things come to an end, they say. This BBQ restaurant in Colorado has been serving up very good food for over four decades, but the time has come to move on. The man who began this joint worked with two legendary professionals. One, when he played for the New York Jets, and one after he left football to start a new career in the Denver area.
Cousins Maine Lobster coming to Denver
Cousins Maine Lobster, leading food truck concept and provider of the tastiest Maine lobster rolls across the country, announces their upcoming grand opening at Joyride Brewing Company on Saturday, January 28.
Grand champion steers visit Denver hotel for afternoon tea
DENVER — The National Western Stock Show's Grand Champion Steer and Reserve Champion Steer marched into The Brown Palace on Friday for afternoon tea. The 77th annual tradition brought the ribbon-winning steers down a red carpet and into the legendary Denver hotel's atrium lobby. Hotel guests and ticketed attendees...
5280.com
8 Places In and Around Denver to Get Great Birria
It seemed like 2022 was the year of the birria taco—your TikTok and Instagram feeds were full of delicious golden tacos accompanied by Styrofoam cups of red-hued consomé. Although there are regional variations throughout Mexico, you’ll most likely see the Tijuana-style birria de res in America—which traditionally encompasses goat, sheep, or beef simmered in a broth that gains a crimson color from a combination of chiles, tomatoes, and spices. The resulting meat is shredded, stuffed into tortillas with cheese, and fried in its own rendered fat to create the delicious dish that you know as quesabirria. Here are our suggestions for where to find the hearty dish in and around Denver.
Denver round-up: DougCo school investigated for use of excessive restraint on a second grader, new DIA flights and more
Everyone knows where to find the big headlines and the front page stories, but each week I like to focus on highlighting some pieces by NewsBreak's Contributor Network that are worth checking out in case they didn't end up on your feed.
Denver weather: Snow chances Friday, this weekend
The Pinpoint Weather team is tracking another chance of snow for Denver and the Front Range to end the workweek.
9News
Denver Water-owned reservoir closes to ice fishing
BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. — Ice fishing at Gross Reservoir is closed for remainder of the 2022-23 winter season. Owned and operated by Denver Water, the ice fishing season has ended because of ongoing construction in the Gross Reservoir Expansion Project. Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) said hiking and picnicking...
Colorado's spirited beauty: Baby Doe Tabor
Born in 1854, Baby Doe Tabor, originally Elizabeth Bonduel McCourt, came from a middle-class Irish Catholic family in Oshkosh, Wisconsin. As she grew and matured, her mother considered her daughter's beauty a treasure worth preserving for marriage to a wealthy gentleman.
1 killed in crash near University of Denver campus
DENVER — One person died in a two-vehicle crash early Sunday in the University neighborhood, according to the Denver Police Department. The crash happened at 1:54 a.m. at South University Boulevard and Buchtel Boulevard South, at the northeast corner of the University of Denver campus, said a Denver Police spokesman.
Summit Daily News
“Fat, Black and Gettin It”: The unexpected influence of Colorado’s outdoor TikTok star Nelson Holland
Nelson Holland battles negative thoughts all the time, so much so that they’re liable to knock his sizable frame to the ground. When he feels this way, Holland goes to his favorite spot, the Rocky Mountain Arsenal National Wildlife Refuge at the edge of Denver, a place where Holland discovered nature and changed every part of his life. It doesn’t matter what he weighs there. The bison that Holland knows so intimately that he can tell you where they’ll move next don’t care. His dark skin color, braided hair and slight Brooklyn accent don’t bother them either.
Chilly across the Denver metro area for the next few days
It will be a chilly start to the week, with highs in the upper 20s to low 30s. A few flurries and snow showers are possible by mid-week, with a stronger storm on Sunday.
9News
The A Line needs a new name sponsor. Someone? Anyone?
DENVER — The Regional Transportation District (RTD) is looking for somebody willing to pay millions to put their name on the A Line. So far, there have been no takers. Last November, the transportation agency started shopping around for a new brand name to put on the line running between Union Station and Denver International Airport.
