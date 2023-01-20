ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eagan, MN

Wildcats execute True Team swim philosophy perfectly

By by Mike Shaughnessy
Sun ThisWeek
Sun ThisWeek
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47VdQz_0kKn40OW00

Eagan will compete in Class AA finals Saturday

Eagan will compete in the state Class AA boys swimming True Team finals for the first time since 2019 after winning the Section 3AA championship Jan. 14 at Hastings Middle School.

The Wildcats outlasted East Ridge for the championship; their 958 team points were just 8.5 ahead of the Raptors. Rosemount was third in the six-team meet with 710 points.

Eagan held the lead going into the final event, the 400-yard freestyle relay, but a disqualification by any of the Wildcats’ four teams could have cost them the team championship. But all four teams swam the relay without incident, and East Ridge’s relays could make up only three points of the 12 it needed.

The Wildcats are one of three South Suburban Conference teams to qualify for the Class AA True Team finals, scheduled for 5 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 21, at the University of Minnesota Aquatic Center. Lakeville South advanced by winning the Section 1AA meet and Prior Lake will be one of four wild-card teams. Favorites include Minnetonka, the defending Class AA True Team champion, and 2022 Minnesota State High School League Class AA champion Edina.

In keeping with the True Team mantra of rewarding balance and depth, Eagan won the Section 3AA team championship without winning any of the 12 events. Runner-up East Ridge won eight events. The Wildcats piled up points with numerous top-10 finishes – especially in relays, where team points are doubled.

And in True Team, a second-place finish is almost as good as first place. Case in point – Wildcats junior Miguel San Jose earned 23 team points for a second-place finish in the 200-yard freestyle, finishing in 1 minute, 48.08 seconds. The winner, Nathan Langstraat of East Ridge, earned 24 points.

Eagan junior Owen Kipp scored 413.85 points on 11 dives to finish second to Rosemount sophomore Lucas Gerten, the defending state Class AA champion. Gerten scored 465.60 at the True Team section meet.

The Eagan 200 freestyle relay of Derek Bang’O, Braden Hegenbarth, Ben Currens and Thomas Kehler finished second in 1:32.98. Derek Bang’O, Louis Decattoire, Dobbin Chong and San Jose were second in the 400 freestyle relay in 3:22.90.

Other top-five individual finishers for the Wildcats: Chong in the 200 freestyle (fourth, 1:54.95) and 100 butterfly (fourth, 56.95); Derek Bang’O in the 50 freestyle (tied fourth, 22.76) and 100 freestyle (third, 50.48); Kehler in the 50 freestyle (tied fourth, 22.76) and 100 butterfly (fifth, 57.71); Stone Larson in diving (third, 368.50); Jacob Campbell in diving (fifth, 287.30); San Jose in the 100 backstroke (third, 56.68); and Alex Bang’O in the 100 breaststroke (third, 1:06.77).

Eagan teams finished third, fifth and eighth in the 200 medley relay and earned 118 points. The third-place team of San Jose, Alex Bang’O, Chong and Kehler finished in 1:44.50. Aidan Smith, Hegenbarth, Currens and Decattoire were fifth in 1:49.73.

In the 200 freestyle relay, Derek Bang’O, Hegenbarth, Currens and Kehler were second in 1:32.98. Derek Bang’O, Decattoire, Chong and San Jose were second in the 400 freestyle relay in 3:22.90.

In addition to Gerten’s diving victory, Rosemount took first in three swimming events. Matthew Warweg, Quinlan Schroeder, Spencer Rudd and Josh Sikorski won the 200 freestyle relay in 1:42.53. Warweg won the 100 backstroke by more than two seconds, finishing in 53.46. Schroeder was the 100 breaststroke winner in 59.98, almost three seconds ahead of the runner-up.

Other top-five individuals for Rosemount at the True Team section meet were Will Durfee in the 200 freestyle (third, 1:53.60) and 500 freestyle (fourth, 5:09.97); Sullivan Labno in the 200 individual medley (third, 2:08.77) and 500 freestyle (fifth, 5:11.68); and Sikorski in the 100 freestyle (fourth, 51.72).

Schroeder, Sawyer Smith, Durfee and Labno were third in the 200 freestyle relay in 1:36.70. Sikorski, Labno, Smith and Warweg placed third in the 400 freestyle relay in 3:23.82.

Section 2AA

Burnsville competed in one of the strongest True Team sections, finishing seventh at the Section 2AA meet last weekend.

Three teams from the section advanced to the Class AA finals. Minnetonka, the defending state True Team champion, won the section meet, while Prior Lake and Chanhassen/Chaska will go as wild-card teams.

Top finishes for Burnsville were a fifth place by senior Matthias Wong in the 100 backstroke (56.54), a ninth by Wong in the 100 freestyle (51.24) and a 10th in diving by ninth-grader Zander Boyko (268.95 points).

Burnsville’s best relay finishes were 13th in the 200 medley and 400 freestyle.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Eden Prairie Local News

Boys hockey: No. 2 Minnetonka escapes with last-minute goal to edge Eagles

Eagles senior captain Teddy Townsend and junior forward Billie Jacobson-Couch stood behind the glass, ritualistically taping their sticks while watching the Eden Prairie girls hockey team skate to a 3-1 win over North Wright County on Saturday. The opening faceoff between the Eagles boys team and second-ranked Minnetonka was still a few hours away, but [...]
EDEN PRAIRIE, MN
Eden Prairie Local News

Boys basketball coaching status remains in flux

A cloud of uncertainty has followed the Eden Prairie High School (EPHS) boys basketball team since their head coach, David Flom, was suspended on Dec. 8. The school district suspended Flom pending an investigation into a complaint about his use of inappropriate language during a classroom session with the team on Dec. 7. Flom, who [...]
EDEN PRAIRIE, MN
CBS Minnesota

Dual sport athlete the pride of Waconia High School, will wrestle for Gophers

WACONIA, Minn. -- Raw talent is raw at any age. Max McEnelly has gone from kindergarten free for alls, to wrestling freestyle on the US U17 World Team. This summer, he went to Rome and came back with a bronze medal."It's just cool a experience that not everyone gets to take and I'm grateful for it. But this isn't the end. I hope to make many more world teams after this. That's the goal," said McEnelly.McEnelly is the top-ranked 195-pound high school wrestler in America. But he's also the most accomplished running back in Waconia history."I'm just excited I got...
WACONIA, MN
Yardbarker

Jake Mauer, father of Twins' Mauer brothers, dies at 66

Donald Charles "Jake" Mauer, the man responsible for gifting the baseball world with Joe, Jake III. and Billy Mauer, died Jan. 17 at the age of 66. Mauer passed away peacefully at his home in Braham, Minnesota, according to his obituary. He had been battling lung cancer and Lambert-Eaton myasthenic syndrome, a rare autoimmune disorder.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
KAAL-TV

Minnesota team wins World Snow Sculpting Championship

(ABC 6 News) – A Minnesota team took first place at the second annual World Snow Sculpting Championship in Stillwater. The Minnesota team named, House of Thune, comprised of three members – Dusty Thune, Kelly Thune, and David Aichinger – carved 10 tons of snow into a sculpture named “Journey.”
STILLWATER, MN
livability.com

Why I Built My Business in Owatonna, Minnesota

Three company leaders share why they chose to live and build their businesses in Owatonna. Entrepreneurs need a certain amount of pluck to go into business for themselves, but the environment they choose is just as important. Does the location offer a supportive infrastructure for start-ups, a good pool of local talent and a network of other entrepreneurs?
OWATONNA, MN
Madison Daily Leader

Nelsen, Miller exchange vows

Kendra Nelsen and Adam Miller, both of Minneapolis, Minn., were married on Sept. 10 at Laurel Ridge Barn in Sioux Falls. The Rev. Bob Woltjer, uncle of the bride, performed the afternoon ceremony. Parents of the couple are Greg and Sue Nelsen of Sioux Falls, and Renae Hansen of Aberdeen;...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KARE 11

Pond Hockey Championship sets stage for marriage proposal

MINNEAPOLIS — While some winter events welcomed heavy snowfall, planners for the U.S. Pond Hockey Championships were worried about snow creating lots of insulation on Lake Nokomis. “We had some challenges with that 16-inch snowfall,” said Jody Delorit, owner of WOW Factor Sports and U.S. Pond Hockey Championships.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
KAAL-TV

UPDATE: 6 vehicles fall through ice on Lake Pepin

UPDATE: 1/23/2023 – The Goodhue County Sheriff’s Office (GCSO) said they received a report around 11:18 a.m. on Saturday of several vehicles that had fallen through the ice at Methodist Beach in Frontenac/Florence Township. The GCSO said when deputies arrived there were approximately 15 vehicles that were parked...
FRONTENAC, MN
MIX 108

Inside Minnesota’s Highest-Priced Home For Sale

If you're anything like me, you love looking at big, beautiful houses. I also like seeing fun and unique homes that stand out from the rest and thankfully, there are plenty of those to browse in both Minnesota and Wisconsin. I was thinking back on homes I have seen or...
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

Missing: David Bigham Jr. last seen leaving White Bear Lake home

WHITE BEAR LAKE, Minn. -- Authorities in White Bear Lake are asking for help finding David Bigham Jr., who was reported missing on Monday.Bigham, 29, left his home on foot, and it is not known where he was headed. The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension says he was last seen wearing a gray jacket, blue jeans, and white tennis shoes. He has tattoos on his forearms that read "blood makes you related; loyalty makes you family." He has another tattoo of a heart on his hands, the BCA says.Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or the White Bear Lake Police Department at 651-429-8511.
WHITE BEAR LAKE, MN
CBS Minnesota

WCCO Saturday Morning Links: Jan. 21, 2023

Here are links to topics Jennifer Mayerle and Joseph Dames discussed on WCCO Saturday Morning.White Bear Center for the Arts Winter Open HouseUS Pond Hockey ChampionshipsMinneapolis Boat ShowBurger Dive at 1029 BarShakopee Home ShowTwin Cities Record ShowSt. Paul Winter CarnivalMill City Farmers Market
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
KFIL Radio

Reward Offered for Whereabouts of Missing Minnesota Man

Eagan, MN (KROC-AM News)- The family of a missing Minnesota man is offering a reward for information regarding his whereabouts. The Eagan Police Department Friday shared a statement from the family of 23-year-old Bryce Borca, who disappeared on October 30, 2022. Borca was last seen trying to walk home after a night out with his friends at the end of Yankee Doodle Rd. near the southeastern outskirts of Fort Snelling State Park in Eagan.
EAGAN, MN
CBS Minnesota

Homeowners on edge after part of new Monticello townhome development collapses

MONTICELLO, Minn. – Homeowners in a new Monticello townhome development have some major concerns after a big part of the structure collapsed earlier this week.No one was hurt when the decorative gables fell down, exposing the home wrap and framing. But a WCCO Investigation shows prior inspections point to what could have been the problem.Glen Hansmann and his neighbors just moved into the four-unit townhome this summer. He says the builder, Texas-based LGI Homes, blamed the collapse on heavy snow -- but he's not buying it."The builder says it was just too much snow, but they were structurally sound, and...
MONTICELLO, MN
fox9.com

Video: Good Samaritans rush to help after rollover crash on I-35W in Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Traffic camera video on Sunday captured a group of Good Samaritans trying to help after a vehicle rolled over on I-35W in Minneapolis. Video shows the vehicle going off the road on the southbound lanes of I-35W between West Broadway Street and Hennepin Avenue. FOX 9 counted more than a dozen people trying to help at one point and several vehicles pulled off to the side of I-35W.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
KARE 11

Revamped menu at Gold Nugget Tavern and Grille

MINNETONKA, Minn. — The Gold Nugget Tavern and Grille has been a neighborhood staple in Minnetonka for 40 years. But now the restaurant is under new ownership, and they have revamped the menu. Chef Andres Garcia and Bartender Julieta Chaffee joined KARE 11 Saturday to offer a taste of...
MINNETONKA, MN
Sun ThisWeek

Sun ThisWeek

Dakota County, MN
311
Followers
402
Post
23K+
Views
ABOUT

Sun ThisWeek and Dakota County Tribune serve the Apple Valley, Burnsville, Farmington, Eagan, Lakeville & Rosemount communities. Published Fridays by APG of East Central Minnesota since 1884. 24/7 local coverage found online at www.sunthisweek.com

 https://www.hometownsource.com/sun_thisweek/

Comments / 0

Community Policy