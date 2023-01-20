Wildcats execute True Team swim philosophy perfectly

Eagan will compete in Class AA finals Saturday

Eagan will compete in the state Class AA boys swimming True Team finals for the first time since 2019 after winning the Section 3AA championship Jan. 14 at Hastings Middle School.

The Wildcats outlasted East Ridge for the championship; their 958 team points were just 8.5 ahead of the Raptors. Rosemount was third in the six-team meet with 710 points.

Eagan held the lead going into the final event, the 400-yard freestyle relay, but a disqualification by any of the Wildcats’ four teams could have cost them the team championship. But all four teams swam the relay without incident, and East Ridge’s relays could make up only three points of the 12 it needed.

The Wildcats are one of three South Suburban Conference teams to qualify for the Class AA True Team finals, scheduled for 5 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 21, at the University of Minnesota Aquatic Center. Lakeville South advanced by winning the Section 1AA meet and Prior Lake will be one of four wild-card teams. Favorites include Minnetonka, the defending Class AA True Team champion, and 2022 Minnesota State High School League Class AA champion Edina.

In keeping with the True Team mantra of rewarding balance and depth, Eagan won the Section 3AA team championship without winning any of the 12 events. Runner-up East Ridge won eight events. The Wildcats piled up points with numerous top-10 finishes – especially in relays, where team points are doubled.

And in True Team, a second-place finish is almost as good as first place. Case in point – Wildcats junior Miguel San Jose earned 23 team points for a second-place finish in the 200-yard freestyle, finishing in 1 minute, 48.08 seconds. The winner, Nathan Langstraat of East Ridge, earned 24 points.

Eagan junior Owen Kipp scored 413.85 points on 11 dives to finish second to Rosemount sophomore Lucas Gerten, the defending state Class AA champion. Gerten scored 465.60 at the True Team section meet.

The Eagan 200 freestyle relay of Derek Bang’O, Braden Hegenbarth, Ben Currens and Thomas Kehler finished second in 1:32.98. Derek Bang’O, Louis Decattoire, Dobbin Chong and San Jose were second in the 400 freestyle relay in 3:22.90.

Other top-five individual finishers for the Wildcats: Chong in the 200 freestyle (fourth, 1:54.95) and 100 butterfly (fourth, 56.95); Derek Bang’O in the 50 freestyle (tied fourth, 22.76) and 100 freestyle (third, 50.48); Kehler in the 50 freestyle (tied fourth, 22.76) and 100 butterfly (fifth, 57.71); Stone Larson in diving (third, 368.50); Jacob Campbell in diving (fifth, 287.30); San Jose in the 100 backstroke (third, 56.68); and Alex Bang’O in the 100 breaststroke (third, 1:06.77).

Eagan teams finished third, fifth and eighth in the 200 medley relay and earned 118 points. The third-place team of San Jose, Alex Bang’O, Chong and Kehler finished in 1:44.50. Aidan Smith, Hegenbarth, Currens and Decattoire were fifth in 1:49.73.

In addition to Gerten’s diving victory, Rosemount took first in three swimming events. Matthew Warweg, Quinlan Schroeder, Spencer Rudd and Josh Sikorski won the 200 freestyle relay in 1:42.53. Warweg won the 100 backstroke by more than two seconds, finishing in 53.46. Schroeder was the 100 breaststroke winner in 59.98, almost three seconds ahead of the runner-up.

Other top-five individuals for Rosemount at the True Team section meet were Will Durfee in the 200 freestyle (third, 1:53.60) and 500 freestyle (fourth, 5:09.97); Sullivan Labno in the 200 individual medley (third, 2:08.77) and 500 freestyle (fifth, 5:11.68); and Sikorski in the 100 freestyle (fourth, 51.72).

Schroeder, Sawyer Smith, Durfee and Labno were third in the 200 freestyle relay in 1:36.70. Sikorski, Labno, Smith and Warweg placed third in the 400 freestyle relay in 3:23.82.

Section 2AA

Burnsville competed in one of the strongest True Team sections, finishing seventh at the Section 2AA meet last weekend.

Three teams from the section advanced to the Class AA finals. Minnetonka, the defending state True Team champion, won the section meet, while Prior Lake and Chanhassen/Chaska will go as wild-card teams.

Top finishes for Burnsville were a fifth place by senior Matthias Wong in the 100 backstroke (56.54), a ninth by Wong in the 100 freestyle (51.24) and a 10th in diving by ninth-grader Zander Boyko (268.95 points).

Burnsville’s best relay finishes were 13th in the 200 medley and 400 freestyle.