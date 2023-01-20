ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Redmond, OR

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
centraloregondaily.com

▶️ Volunteer Fair takes over Downtown Bend library

Last Monday many people recognized Martin Luther King, Jr. day through volunteer work, but a volunteer fair in Downtown Bend this weekend highlighted the opportunities available year-round. The fair took place Sunday in the Deschutes County Library, with 20 nonprofit organizations represented. They ranged from the Red Cross, to Habitat...
BEND, OR
KDRV

News publication in Bend launches new Medford newspaper after Mail Tribune closes

MEDFORD, Ore. -- The Mail Tribune has been a part of the Southern Oregon community for more than a hundred years. On January 13, the newspaper permanently closed down. The Bulletin is a local newspaper publication in Bend, Oregon. The company announced its plans of creating a new newspaper in the city in an article written on Friday, January 20.
MEDFORD, OR
centraloregondaily.com

▶️ 2 stranded in snow near Bend rescued by Deschutes County SAR

Deschutes County Search and Rescue volunteers helped to rescue a 20-year-old man and 19-year-old woman from California who got stuck in deep snow and ice near Bend Thursday afternoon. The following is a release from the Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office. On 01/19/23 at approximately 3:22 PM, Deschutes County 911...
DESCHUTES COUNTY, OR
centraloregondaily.com

▶️ 200-ton building moving Saturday for Bend Highway 97 project

First it was a house. Now, Instant Landscaping in Bend is about to move a 200-ton building to make way for a new highway. The landscaping supply company will move their masonry truck shop about 1/2-mile north. The move starts at 8:00 a.m. Saturday. The move is to make room...
BEND, OR
thatoregonlife.com

Kah-Nee-Ta Resort Approves Funding For Reopening In 2023

Kah-Nee-Ta was once a thriving resort and tourist destination in Warm Springs. The resort featured an Olympic size swimming pool, lodge, spa, restaurants, golf course, and RV park. Living out most of its peak season in the summertime, adored by families for decades, quickly becoming an annual vacation destination for those near and far. Those days all came to a screeching halt in 2018 when the resort sadly shuttered its doors for good. Or so we thought.
WARM SPRINGS, OR
KTVZ News Channel 21

Dozens of trees, street signs toppled, destroyed in NW Bend; police seek tips in costly trail of damage

Bend police said Sunday they are seeking citizen information, witnesses and security video as they try to find whoever left behind a trail of costly vandalism in northwest Bend late Friday or early Saturday, including dozens of toppled roadside trees and damaged street and school signs. The post Dozens of trees, street signs toppled, destroyed in NW Bend; police seek tips in costly trail of damage appeared first on KTVZ.
BEND, OR
KTVZ

Pet Pals: Socks is a great, loving new arrival in Bend

A puppy named Socks (his paws tell why) arrived at the Humane Society of Central Oregon just this week from a crowded shelter in Northern California, one of four new arrivals. KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation. Please keep your comments respectful...
BEND, OR
KTVZ News Channel 21

Oregon OSHA fines Safeway $7,250 for workplace safety violations at Bend shooting scene

A complaint led Oregon’s workplace safety agency to investigate the August 2022 shooting at the east Bend Safeway, where a gunman fired numerous shots and killed a worker and customer, then killed himself as police approached. The investigation led to Safeway being fined $7,250 for two violations. The post Oregon OSHA fines Safeway $7,250 for workplace safety violations at Bend shooting scene appeared first on KTVZ.
BEND, OR
centraloregondaily.com

▶️ Why are the street lamps purple at Empire and Purcell in Bend?

When the sun’s out, they look like normal street lamps. But after it gets dark, the difference is night and day. You may have seen the street lights illuminating the roundabout at Purcell Boulevard and Empire Avenue with cones of blue and purple light. “It has maybe something to...
BEND, OR
centraloregonian.com

A view of Prineville Reservoir from above

From a height of 3,500 feet, Prineville Reservoir looks a lot more like the Crooked River that initially ran through the area than the massive body of water that has become a recreational destination in recent years. Because of multiple years of drought, the reservoir is just 10% full. And...
PRINEVILLE, OR

Comments / 0

Community Policy