▶️ Volunteer Fair takes over Downtown Bend library
Last Monday many people recognized Martin Luther King, Jr. day through volunteer work, but a volunteer fair in Downtown Bend this weekend highlighted the opportunities available year-round. The fair took place Sunday in the Deschutes County Library, with 20 nonprofit organizations represented. They ranged from the Red Cross, to Habitat...
News publication in Bend launches new Medford newspaper after Mail Tribune closes
MEDFORD, Ore. -- The Mail Tribune has been a part of the Southern Oregon community for more than a hundred years. On January 13, the newspaper permanently closed down. The Bulletin is a local newspaper publication in Bend, Oregon. The company announced its plans of creating a new newspaper in the city in an article written on Friday, January 20.
▶️ 2 stranded in snow near Bend rescued by Deschutes County SAR
Deschutes County Search and Rescue volunteers helped to rescue a 20-year-old man and 19-year-old woman from California who got stuck in deep snow and ice near Bend Thursday afternoon. The following is a release from the Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office. On 01/19/23 at approximately 3:22 PM, Deschutes County 911...
▶️ 200-ton building moving Saturday for Bend Highway 97 project
First it was a house. Now, Instant Landscaping in Bend is about to move a 200-ton building to make way for a new highway. The landscaping supply company will move their masonry truck shop about 1/2-mile north. The move starts at 8:00 a.m. Saturday. The move is to make room...
‘It’s a humanitarian issue’: Redmond church hosts forum, panel talk on homelessness
At Mountain View Fellowship Church in Redmond, a forum Thursday evening focuses on homelessness, bringing the community together to discuss solutions. Six speakers were The post ‘It’s a humanitarian issue’: Redmond church hosts forum, panel talk on homelessness appeared first on KTVZ.
Kah-Nee-Ta Resort Approves Funding For Reopening In 2023
Kah-Nee-Ta was once a thriving resort and tourist destination in Warm Springs. The resort featured an Olympic size swimming pool, lodge, spa, restaurants, golf course, and RV park. Living out most of its peak season in the summertime, adored by families for decades, quickly becoming an annual vacation destination for those near and far. Those days all came to a screeching halt in 2018 when the resort sadly shuttered its doors for good. Or so we thought.
Dozens of trees, street signs toppled, destroyed in NW Bend; police seek tips in costly trail of damage
Bend police said Sunday they are seeking citizen information, witnesses and security video as they try to find whoever left behind a trail of costly vandalism in northwest Bend late Friday or early Saturday, including dozens of toppled roadside trees and damaged street and school signs. The post Dozens of trees, street signs toppled, destroyed in NW Bend; police seek tips in costly trail of damage appeared first on KTVZ.
Heavy move: 200-ton masonry building set to hit the road in Bend, get out of highway project’s way
It's quite possibly the largest structure ever moved in Central Oregon. It's part of the historic Nels Anderson property being cleared to make way for the North Highway 97 realignment project. Here's Instant Landscaping's news release on the planned move, which follows November's move of its office building:. On January...
▶️ Inside look at the award-winning way Prineville stores, recovers its water
Prineville recently won an award from the League of Oregon Cities, recognizing the development of the “Aquifer Storage and Recovery System.”. It’s cool science: Hydrology, geology and engineering all mixed together. Here’s how the ASR works. During the winter when demand is low, they pump water out of...
▶️ ‘Thinking of moving’: Bend residents react to new quality of life survey
Results for a new community survey show Bendites’ opinions on their quality of life is dwindling. “I have actually been thinking of moving out of town, because it’s different than it was 20 years ago,” Bendite Molly Connors said. The survey conducted last year and presented to...
Sheriff: 71 pigs, 16 goats seized from Oregon ranch in livestock neglect investigation
TERREBONNE, Ore. — The Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant in the 5000 block of 10th Street in Terrebonne after receiving information of possible animal neglect involving livestock, including KuneKune pigs, Guinea hogs, and dairy and meat goats. The search warrant was executed on Friday and...
Pet Pals: Socks is a great, loving new arrival in Bend
A puppy named Socks (his paws tell why) arrived at the Humane Society of Central Oregon just this week from a crowded shelter in Northern California, one of four new arrivals. KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation. Please keep your comments respectful...
Bend Planning Commission, City Council to take up master plan for unique affordable housing effort
BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- A unique housing opportunity in the works for close to seven years is coming before the Bend Planning Commission and Bend City Council in the next few weeks, as an effort to develop affordable housing in new ways comes closer to fruition on 35 acres just east of Bend.
Vancouver carjacking ends in Clackamas County, teens arrested
Two young teenagers were arrested following a robbery, carjacking and police pursuit that began in Vancouver and ended in Clackamas County, the Vancouver police said Saturday night.
Oregon OSHA fines Safeway $7,250 for workplace safety violations at Bend shooting scene
A complaint led Oregon’s workplace safety agency to investigate the August 2022 shooting at the east Bend Safeway, where a gunman fired numerous shots and killed a worker and customer, then killed himself as police approached. The investigation led to Safeway being fined $7,250 for two violations. The post Oregon OSHA fines Safeway $7,250 for workplace safety violations at Bend shooting scene appeared first on KTVZ.
▶️ Why are the street lamps purple at Empire and Purcell in Bend?
When the sun’s out, they look like normal street lamps. But after it gets dark, the difference is night and day. You may have seen the street lights illuminating the roundabout at Purcell Boulevard and Empire Avenue with cones of blue and purple light. “It has maybe something to...
A view of Prineville Reservoir from above
From a height of 3,500 feet, Prineville Reservoir looks a lot more like the Crooked River that initially ran through the area than the massive body of water that has become a recreational destination in recent years. Because of multiple years of drought, the reservoir is just 10% full. And...
Bend Parkway motorist calls trash buildup ‘disgusting’; ODOT says crews clear litter at least weekly
The Bend Parkway is driven daily by thousands of Central Oregonians, as well as many travelers and visitors, and they can see how the roadway looks and what sometimes clutters the roadsides -- trash. The post Bend Parkway motorist calls trash buildup ‘disgusting’; ODOT says crews clear litter at least weekly appeared first on KTVZ.
