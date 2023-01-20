ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

Van Orden lands agriculture committee assignment

By By Chris Vetter Leader-Telegram staff
Leader Telegram
Leader Telegram
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nQDYD_0kKn3woa00

EAU CLAIRE — At every campaign stop in the Chippewa Valley over the summer and fall, Derrick Van Orden vowed he would push to serve on the U.S. House Agriculture Committee if elected. Van Orden, R-Prairie Du Chien, was officially appointed to that committee this week, and is the only Wisconsin representative currently to serve there.

“I plan on being the cheese king of Congress,” Van Orden told the Leader-Telegram on Thursday. “It’s been 26 years since the district had a representative on the Agriculture Committee. My plan is to be the dairy expert for all of Congress.”

Van Orden noted the committee will start working the farm spending bill shortly.

“We’ve got to be able to take care of our farmers,” he said.

Van Orden also was appointed to the Transportation and Infrastructure Committee and the Veterans’ Affairs Committee, and he was enthusiastic about each of those assignments. He said the agriculture and transportation committees are closely linked because farmers need trucks, railroads and barges to move their commodities. He said the lock-and-dam system along the Mississippi River is antiquated and needs maintenance.

“We can’t sell the products we make,” he said. “This is all predicated on rail. Farming affects everybody, roads and railroads affect everybody.”

Van Orden, a former Navy SEAL, also fought for the Veterans’ Affairs Committee assignment. He noted that the VA had problems with opioid abuse from the Tomah facility in the past.

“I get my health care at Tomah,” Van Orden said. “I want to make sure veterans get the health care they need.”

Van Orden also has introduced his first legislation.

One amendment proposal calls for setting a balanced budget. Another calls for limiting House members to six terms and Senators to two terms. It also would ban former members of Congress from later becoming lobbyists.

Van Orden, 53, won the open seat by defeated State Sen. Brad Pfaff, D-Onalaska, in the November election. It was seen as a huge pickup for the Republican Party, who now hold a narrow majority in the U.S. House. Van Orden replaced Ron Kind, D-La Crosse, who did not seek re-election. He supported California Congressman Kevin McCarthy throughout the prolonged battle for House Speaker, which took 15 rounds of voting before McCarthy ultimately won the position.

“It’s important we should have these discussions publicly,” Van Orden said. “What you saw from the Republican Party was an open, frank debate on who should lead us. You saw democracy in action. We’re a very strong conference.”

The Third Congressional Seat covers most of the southwest corner of the state, including Eau Claire, Menomonie, La Crosse and Stevens Point, and parts of Chippewa Falls, Lake Hallie and Lafayette.

Comments / 0

Related
Leader Telegram

Hockey brawls to debt limit: Emmer wrangles House GOP votes

WASHINGTON (AP) — The way Republican Rep. Tom Emmer tells it, the lousiest job he ever had — he has a saltier way of describing it — was running the House Republican campaign committee. But after having helped lead his party back into control of the House in November, the former youth hockey coach now must round up votes from those Republicans, as the majority whip, in order to pass GOP priorities. ...
WISCONSIN STATE
Leader Telegram

Rep. Gallego announces bid for Sinema’s Arizona Senate seat

PHOENIX (AP) — Democratic Rep. Ruben Gallego, a liberal firebrand and prominent Latino lawmaker, announced Monday he'll challenge independent U.S. Sen. Kyrsten Sinema in 2024, becoming the first candidate to jump into the race and setting up a potential three-way contest. Gallego said he'd fight for normal people struggling to make ends meet and losing faith in politicians. He said he and Sinema both come from “modest to poor means" but have taken different paths in Congress. ...
ARIZONA STATE
Leader Telegram

Biden’s next climate hurdle: enticing Americans to buy green

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden persuaded Democrats in Congress to provide hundreds of billions of dollars to fight climate change. Now comes another formidable task: enticing Americans to buy millions of electric cars, heat pumps, solar panels and more efficient appliances. It’s a public relations challenge that could determine whether the country meets Biden’s ambitious goal to cut greenhouse gas emissions in half by 2030. Relying on tax credits...
COLORADO STATE
The Burlington Free Press

Vermont Supreme Court rules in favor of noncitizen voting

Noncitizen residents may continue to vote in municipal elections in Vermont's capital city of Montpelier, the state Supreme Court ruled Friday, stating that such voting in local elections doesn't violate the state Constitution. In its decision on an appeal the higher court upheld a lower court ruling, dismissing the claim. “The statute allowing noncitizens...
VERMONT STATE
Monica Leigh French

Opinion: Another Washed-Up Celebrity is Taking Up Politics

Not much surprises me anymore when it comes to politics. I’m starting to become jaded by the shameless lying, self-preservation, and division. But one thing that still does blow my mind is the quality of candidates that we’re hiring to work as our elected body of representatives in government.
Leader Telegram

Military probing whether cancers linked to nuclear silo work

WASHINGTON (AP) — Nine military officers who had worked decades ago at a nuclear missile base in Montana have been diagnosed with blood cancer and there are “indications” the disease may be linked to their service, according to military briefing slides obtained by The Associated Press. One of the officers has died. All of the officers, known as missileers, were assigned as many as 25 years ago to Malmstrom Air Force Base, home to a vast field of 150 Minuteman III intercontinental ballistic missile silos....
COLORADO STATE
Leader Telegram

Leader Telegram

Eau Claire, WI
1K+
Followers
15K+
Post
318K+
Views
ABOUT

Of the dozens of newspapers being printed in Eau Claire in the mid-1800s, two stood the test of time. The newspaper business was fiercely competitive in those days. Many efforts failed; however, the Eau Claire Leader and the Eau Claire Daily Telegram survived. W. H. Lamb began the Eau Claire Leader in April 1881. At the time, the newspaper had a daily circulation of 300. The Leader was sold to William K. Atkinson in 1885. This morning paper grew to a circulation of 3,000 by 1889. In 1896, the Leader moved into a building at 407 South Barstow Street where it remained until 1912, when the Leader and the Telegram merged. The evening Eau Claire Daily Telegram was started in 1894 by William Irvine of Chippewa Falls. W. P. Welch and A. J. Rich purchased the Telegram in August 1895. Later, W. P. Welch, G. A. Bary and Charles Fiske incorporated the paper into the Telegram Publishing Co. The Leader and Daily Telegram merged into the Eau Claire Press Company in 1912 under the Company’s first president, C. W. Fiske. The two papers were published from the same building at 405 South Barstow Street until moving to a new and larger facility at 701 South Farwell Street. Ancestors of the Atkinson and Graaskamp families founded the Eau Claire Press Company and merged the two existing local papers: the Eau Claire Leader and the Daily Telegram. The Company's initial focus centered around the printing and publishing of these two local papers. On June 8, 1970, the two papers were merged into the afternoon Leader-Telegram. After 130 years of ownership by the Atkinson and Graaskamp families, APG purchased the Leader-Telegram in June 2018.

 https://www.leadertelegram.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy