Military.com

The Army Could Not Effectively Address Gen Z's Misconceptions About Army Life in 2022

In generations past, there were a few things we were sure we knew about joining the Army: You got money for college, free health care, access to VA home loans and you could retire after 20 years. Generation Z, the generation of Americans born after 1997, doesn't know any of that, according to a survey released last year -- but they also think they do.
MilitaryTimes

M18 pistol goes missing from Marine unit that lost 2 rifles in 2019

A Marine unit that made headlines after two of its rifles went missing in 2019 has lost another weapon, a Marine spokesman confirmed to Marine Corps Times Friday. The 2nd Marine Division infantry unit of 3rd Battalion, 6th Marines, based at Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, discovered Thursday that one M18 service pistol and two pistol magazines were unaccounted for, according to 1st Lt. Mark Grill, a 2nd Marine Division spokesman.
CAMP LEJEUNE, NC
Military.com

Marine Corps Will Pay Thousands of Dollars in Bonuses to Keep Recruiters from Moving

The Marine Corps has rolled out larger cash bonuses aimed at encouraging recruiters to stay at their duty stations for months longer as the service heads into another challenging recruiting year. According to a message released Tuesday, canvassing recruiters and the staff noncommissioned officers in charge of recruiting substations will...
MilitaryTimes

No retroactive benefits for veterans past deadline, Supreme Court says

The Supreme Court on Monday unanimously rejected arguments by a disabled veteran that he and other individuals who missed filing deadlines for disability benefits should still be eligible for retroactive payouts if they could show compelling reasons for the late submissions. The case — Arellano v. McDonough — had been...
MONTANA STATE
The Associated Press

Four Oath Keepers convicted of Jan. 6 seditious conspiracy

WASHINGTON (AP) — Four members of the Oath Keepers were convicted Monday of seditious conspiracy in the Jan. 6, 2021 Capitol attack in the second major trial of far-right extremists accused of plotting to forcibly keep President Donald Trump in power. The verdict against Joseph Hackett of Sarasota, Florida; Roberto Minuta of Prosper, Texas; David Moerschel of Punta Gorda, Florida; and Edward Vallejo of Phoenix, comes weeks after after a different jury convicted the group’s leader, Stewart Rhodes, in the mob’s attack that halted the certification of President Joe Biden’s electoral victory. It’s another major victory for the Justice Department, which is also trying to secure sedition convictions against the former leader of the Proud Boys and four associates. The trial against Enrique Tarrio and his lieutenants opened earlier this month in Washington and is expected to last several weeks. Jurors deliberated for about 12 hours over three days. The judge didn’t immediately set a date for sentencing.
WASHINGTON, DC
MilitaryTimes

Navy awards Silver Star to Navy SEAL for heroism in Vietnam

The Navy awarded retired Rear Adm. Thomas Richards a Silver Star this week for rescuing three of his fellow Navy SEAL platoon mates during the Vietnam War — an upgrade from the Bronze Star previously awarded for those actions. Then-Lt. j.g. Richards, who was nicknamed “The Hulk” and could...
VIRGINIA STATE
MilitaryTimes

Marine air traffic controller gets Bronze Star for Kabul evacuation

A Marine noncommissioned officer who helped manage air traffic during the chaotic evacuation of the Kabul airport in August 2021 was awarded a Bronze Star on Friday. Master Sgt. Kevin Haunschild, stationed in Marine Corps Air Station New River in North Carolina, served as the Marine air traffic control mobile team leader with Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 162, part of the 24th Marine Expeditionary Unit, according to a unit news release.
WASHINGTON STATE
MilitaryTimes

Treasury designates Wagner Group a transnational criminal organization

The U.S. Treasury Department will impose additional sanctions on the Russian private military company, the Wagner Group, that has been aiding Russia’s military in its ongoing invasion of Ukraine. White House National Security Council spokesman John Kirby announced Friday that Treasury will designate Wagner as a significant transnational criminal...
WASHINGTON STATE
MilitaryTimes

US drops case against Marine veteran cop accused of spying for China

Charges against a New York City police officer accused of spying on behalf of China were formally dropped Thursday after U.S. prosecutors said they uncovered new information that warranted the dismissal. It ended a two-year ordeal for Baimadajie Angwang, a naturalized U.S. citizen born in Tibet, who spent about six...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
MilitaryTimes

Top enlisted sailor hosts ‘ask me anything’ session on Navy Reddit

Fleet members, online trolls and the Navy’s top sailor all convened Friday on Navy Reddit for a question-and-answer session with Master Chief Petty Office of the Navy James Honea. Honea, who became the Navy’s senior enlisted leader in September, is the first to use the discussion website for an...

