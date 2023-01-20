Read full article on original website
Travel nurses took high-paying jobs during Covid. But then their pay was slashed, sometimes in half.
In early 2022, Jordyn Bashford thought things were as good as they could be for a nurse amid the Covid pandemic. A few months earlier, she had signed an agreement with a travel nurse agency called Aya Healthcare and left Canada to work at a hospital in Vancouver, Washington. Before...
Military.com
The Army Could Not Effectively Address Gen Z's Misconceptions About Army Life in 2022
In generations past, there were a few things we were sure we knew about joining the Army: You got money for college, free health care, access to VA home loans and you could retire after 20 years. Generation Z, the generation of Americans born after 1997, doesn't know any of that, according to a survey released last year -- but they also think they do.
KPBS
Struggling to meet its recruiting goals, the Navy is now accepting enlistees as old as 41
Matt Allen’s entire adult life has been a kind of laid-back dream. Hunting big waves, fronting a band, and now running a surfing school at one of the most beautiful beaches in Southern California. His lifestyle has been so idyllic that MTV even briefly built a reality show around...
MilitaryTimes
Marine dad’s ‘Periodic Table of Military Slang’ decodes grunt-speak
What’s the difference between a PX ranger and a geardo? Is it better to be a hard-charger or an eight ball? Should you call your summer footwear “shower shoes” or “Jesus slippers?”. The military services all have their own languages, seemingly designed to confuse or embarrass...
MilitaryTimes
M18 pistol goes missing from Marine unit that lost 2 rifles in 2019
A Marine unit that made headlines after two of its rifles went missing in 2019 has lost another weapon, a Marine spokesman confirmed to Marine Corps Times Friday. The 2nd Marine Division infantry unit of 3rd Battalion, 6th Marines, based at Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, discovered Thursday that one M18 service pistol and two pistol magazines were unaccounted for, according to 1st Lt. Mark Grill, a 2nd Marine Division spokesman.
Military.com
Marine Corps Will Pay Thousands of Dollars in Bonuses to Keep Recruiters from Moving
The Marine Corps has rolled out larger cash bonuses aimed at encouraging recruiters to stay at their duty stations for months longer as the service heads into another challenging recruiting year. According to a message released Tuesday, canvassing recruiters and the staff noncommissioned officers in charge of recruiting substations will...
MilitaryTimes
No retroactive benefits for veterans past deadline, Supreme Court says
The Supreme Court on Monday unanimously rejected arguments by a disabled veteran that he and other individuals who missed filing deadlines for disability benefits should still be eligible for retroactive payouts if they could show compelling reasons for the late submissions. The case — Arellano v. McDonough — had been...
Four Oath Keepers convicted of Jan. 6 seditious conspiracy
WASHINGTON (AP) — Four members of the Oath Keepers were convicted Monday of seditious conspiracy in the Jan. 6, 2021 Capitol attack in the second major trial of far-right extremists accused of plotting to forcibly keep President Donald Trump in power. The verdict against Joseph Hackett of Sarasota, Florida; Roberto Minuta of Prosper, Texas; David Moerschel of Punta Gorda, Florida; and Edward Vallejo of Phoenix, comes weeks after after a different jury convicted the group’s leader, Stewart Rhodes, in the mob’s attack that halted the certification of President Joe Biden’s electoral victory. It’s another major victory for the Justice Department, which is also trying to secure sedition convictions against the former leader of the Proud Boys and four associates. The trial against Enrique Tarrio and his lieutenants opened earlier this month in Washington and is expected to last several weeks. Jurors deliberated for about 12 hours over three days. The judge didn’t immediately set a date for sentencing.
Pronoun fines and jail time for librarians: Republicans target LGBTQ+ rights with new laws
More than 100 laws targeting LGBTQ+ communities have been filed across the US as attacks persist
MilitaryTimes
Navy awards Silver Star to Navy SEAL for heroism in Vietnam
The Navy awarded retired Rear Adm. Thomas Richards a Silver Star this week for rescuing three of his fellow Navy SEAL platoon mates during the Vietnam War — an upgrade from the Bronze Star previously awarded for those actions. Then-Lt. j.g. Richards, who was nicknamed “The Hulk” and could...
MilitaryTimes
Marine air traffic controller gets Bronze Star for Kabul evacuation
A Marine noncommissioned officer who helped manage air traffic during the chaotic evacuation of the Kabul airport in August 2021 was awarded a Bronze Star on Friday. Master Sgt. Kevin Haunschild, stationed in Marine Corps Air Station New River in North Carolina, served as the Marine air traffic control mobile team leader with Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 162, part of the 24th Marine Expeditionary Unit, according to a unit news release.
MilitaryTimes
Treasury designates Wagner Group a transnational criminal organization
The U.S. Treasury Department will impose additional sanctions on the Russian private military company, the Wagner Group, that has been aiding Russia’s military in its ongoing invasion of Ukraine. White House National Security Council spokesman John Kirby announced Friday that Treasury will designate Wagner as a significant transnational criminal...
MilitaryTimes
US drops case against Marine veteran cop accused of spying for China
Charges against a New York City police officer accused of spying on behalf of China were formally dropped Thursday after U.S. prosecutors said they uncovered new information that warranted the dismissal. It ended a two-year ordeal for Baimadajie Angwang, a naturalized U.S. citizen born in Tibet, who spent about six...
MilitaryTimes
Top enlisted sailor hosts ‘ask me anything’ session on Navy Reddit
Fleet members, online trolls and the Navy’s top sailor all convened Friday on Navy Reddit for a question-and-answer session with Master Chief Petty Office of the Navy James Honea. Honea, who became the Navy’s senior enlisted leader in September, is the first to use the discussion website for an...
