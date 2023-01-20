Read full article on original website
KUTV
Gov. Cox announces lawsuit against social media companies for failing to protect children
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — UPDATE: Gov. Spencer Cox announced the State of Utah intends to sue social media companies for their apparent knowledge of how their platforms were negatively affecting young users but failing to take action. The original story continues below. *******. Gov. Spencer Cox, who has...
kvnutalk
Utah Democrats condemn Legislature’s first week actions as extremism – Cache Valley Daily
SALT LAKE CITY – Utah Democrats have issued a critique of lawmakers’ actions during the first week of the 2023 Legislature and it’s all doom and gloom. “This week,” said Diane Lewis, the state Democratic Party Chair, “we’ve seen Republican extremism in action at the Legislature and the supermajority is once again prioritizing culture war crusades over meaningful actions for Utahns.”
Online dating safety bill advances through Utah House committee
A bill going through the Utah State Legislature aims to keep people safe on dating apps. House Bill 18 passed in the House Law Enforcement and Criminal Justice Standing Committee Friday afternoon.
KSLTV
Transgender Ogden man worries bills in legislature won’t help trans youth
OGDEN, Utah – As the Utah Senate passed three trans bills on to the House Friday, many in the LGBTQ community are worried these bills are unfairly targeting transgender youth and their families. Sean Childers-Gray is a transgendered man, and he’s the president of Ogden Pride. He’s been through...
kjzz.com
Local health departments would lose quarantine enforcement authority under new bill
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A Utah lawmaker has proposed a bill that would strip the authority of local health departments to require someone to isolate or quarantine. Senate Bill 116, sponsored by Sen. Mike Kennedy (R-Alpine), was just unveiled on Utah’s Capitol hill this week. Instead of requiring and enforcing isolation and quarantines to protect public health, a local health department could only “recommend” that someone do that.
ksl.com
Utah governor says he won't veto ban on transgender surgeries, puberty blockers for kids
SALT LAKE CITY — Less than 24 hours after a Senate committee endorsed a trio of bills directed at LGBTQ children, the full Utah Senate on Thursday voted to give initial approval to the bills, including one to ban sex reassignment surgeries and place a moratorium on puberty blockers for minors.
kjzz.com
Utah bill would allow pregnant person to use HOV lane, counting as two occupants
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A bill proposed in the Utah legislature would allow a pregnant person to use high occupancy vehicle lanes on state highways, considering the individual as two occupants. The bill sponsor, Rep. Stephanie Gricius, outlined that provisions would be amended to allow pregnant individuals to...
KUTV
Utah House passes school voucher bill tied to teacher pay raises
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — One year after resoundingly defeating a school voucher bill, the Utah House of Representatives has approved a similar measure that ties a voucher program to a pay raise for teachers. House Bill 215, sponsored by Rep. Candice Pierucci (R-Herriman), passed Friday afternoon 54 to...
kjzz.com
Utah governor, lawmakers not yet on same page regarding tax cuts
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Utah lawmakers are in a holding pattern on tax cuts until they get on the same page with the governor’s office about what those cuts look like, House Speaker Brad Wilson said Friday. Speaking to reporters during his weekly availability, Wilson revealed all...
Opinion: Utah is facing a lot of shortages. Good policy could fix them
The Salt Lake Chamber wants to prioritize the water shortage, worker shortage and housing shortage in Utah. Read more here.
ksl.com
State of the State: Gov. Cox tells Utah's next generation to turn to 'faith,' not 'fear'
SALT LAKE CITY — Usually, Utah's annual State of the State speech is given by the governor to the Utah Legislature, as lawmakers embark on their 45-day marathon session of lawmaking. But this year, Utah Gov. Spencer Cox did something a bit different. It was the first time that...
Utahns voice support, opposition for teacher salaries, school choice bill
House Bill 215 would raise teacher salaries and create a school choice program where parents can apply to get public funds for their child to go to a private school or do homeschooling.
Utah agency seeking volunteers to assist in yearly homeless tally
It is almost time for the annual Point-in-Time statewide homeless count, and the Utah Office of Homeless Services is in need of volunteers in communities across the state. With a goal of counting and interviewing every person experiencing homelessness in the state, OHS and volunteers will gather in the early morning hours of Jan. 26-28 to find out where unsheltered people slept on the night of Jan. 25.
upr.org
Russell Nelson’s LDS presidency and Legislature’s start on Behind the Headlines
Russell M. Nelson’s historic first five years as president of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. The Utah Legislature begins its 45-day session. And the Salt Lake Bees baseball team announces it is leaving Utah’s capital for South Jordan’s Daybreak. At 9 a.m. on Friday,...
aspenpublicradio.org
Millions of Mountain West acres are part of USDA’s new wildfire strategy
The federal funding, which comes from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law and the Inflation Reduction Act, is being invested in 11 especially fire-prone landscapes. In the Mountain West, the money targets a total of nearly 10 million acres. In Idaho, $34 million will bring fuels treatments and watershed restoration projects to 1.5 million acres of the Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forest. In eastern California and northern Nevada, 3.4 million acres of the Sierra and Elko Fronts is getting $57.3 million.
ksl.com
Should retired first responders' spouses get free mental health resources?
SALT LAKE CITY — Rep. Ryan Wilcox, R-Ogden, cites the tragic case of Nate Lyday, which led five police officers to leave their jobs because their spouses begged them to find new careers, when talking about his new mental health services bill. Lyday, a second-generation police officer, was shot...
890kdxu.com
5 Stupid Ways To Break The Law In Utah
We have a segment on The Mikey & The Mrs Show called "How To Stay Out Of Jail". We read some of the weirdest and the most outdated laws. It is interesting to think that these laws came from somewhere. Someone had to have considered them a good idea at sometime.
What’s up with emergency declarations for home heating fuel?
Dozens of states and federal government issued emergency declaration. The orders allowed more time on the road for truckers to deliver home heating fuel. The declarations address unpredictable storms and trucker shortages.
KUTV
Utah parents support social media ban after video of child's attack posted online
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Kylee and Adam Taylor said their daughter was brutally attacked at her own Utah school twice, and in one instance, video of the assault made the rounds on Instagram and TikTok. Now, the Taylors strongly support Congressman Chris Stewart’s proposal for a federal ban...
The Billionaires Next Door: Who are the Richest People in Utah?
Gail Miller and Matthew Prince are two of the wealthiest people in Utah. Gail Miller is the widow of Larry H. Miller, the late businessman who was the founder and chairman of the Larry H. Miller Group of Companies, which includes the Salt Lake Bees and the Megaplex Theatres, among other businesses. Gail Miller is currently the Chairman of Larry H. Miller Group and has been involved in the management and operation of the company since her husband's passing.
