It is almost time for the annual Point-in-Time statewide homeless count, and the Utah Office of Homeless Services is in need of volunteers in communities across the state. With a goal of counting and interviewing every person experiencing homelessness in the state, OHS and volunteers will gather in the early morning hours of Jan. 26-28 to find out where unsheltered people slept on the night of Jan. 25.

UTAH STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO