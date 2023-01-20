ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utah State

Comments / 7

Hermann Fegelein
3d ago

good. this is just abuse and grooming from the pervert left.

Reply(1)
9
Related
kvnutalk

Utah Democrats condemn Legislature’s first week actions as extremism – Cache Valley Daily

SALT LAKE CITY – Utah Democrats have issued a critique of lawmakers’ actions during the first week of the 2023 Legislature and it’s all doom and gloom. “This week,” said Diane Lewis, the state Democratic Party Chair, “we’ve seen Republican extremism in action at the Legislature and the supermajority is once again prioritizing culture war crusades over meaningful actions for Utahns.”
UTAH STATE
kjzz.com

Local health departments would lose quarantine enforcement authority under new bill

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A Utah lawmaker has proposed a bill that would strip the authority of local health departments to require someone to isolate or quarantine. Senate Bill 116, sponsored by Sen. Mike Kennedy (R-Alpine), was just unveiled on Utah’s Capitol hill this week. Instead of requiring and enforcing isolation and quarantines to protect public health, a local health department could only “recommend” that someone do that.
UTAH STATE
KUTV

Utah House passes school voucher bill tied to teacher pay raises

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — One year after resoundingly defeating a school voucher bill, the Utah House of Representatives has approved a similar measure that ties a voucher program to a pay raise for teachers. House Bill 215, sponsored by Rep. Candice Pierucci (R-Herriman), passed Friday afternoon 54 to...
UTAH STATE
kjzz.com

Utah governor, lawmakers not yet on same page regarding tax cuts

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Utah lawmakers are in a holding pattern on tax cuts until they get on the same page with the governor’s office about what those cuts look like, House Speaker Brad Wilson said Friday. Speaking to reporters during his weekly availability, Wilson revealed all...
UTAH STATE
Pyramid

Utah agency seeking volunteers to assist in yearly homeless tally

It is almost time for the annual Point-in-Time statewide homeless count, and the Utah Office of Homeless Services is in need of volunteers in communities across the state. With a goal of counting and interviewing every person experiencing homelessness in the state, OHS and volunteers will gather in the early morning hours of Jan. 26-28 to find out where unsheltered people slept on the night of Jan. 25.
UTAH STATE
aspenpublicradio.org

Millions of Mountain West acres are part of USDA’s new wildfire strategy

The federal funding, which comes from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law and the Inflation Reduction Act, is being invested in 11 especially fire-prone landscapes. In the Mountain West, the money targets a total of nearly 10 million acres. In Idaho, $34 million will bring fuels treatments and watershed restoration projects to 1.5 million acres of the Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forest. In eastern California and northern Nevada, 3.4 million acres of the Sierra and Elko Fronts is getting $57.3 million.
UTAH STATE
890kdxu.com

5 Stupid Ways To Break The Law In Utah

We have a segment on The Mikey & The Mrs Show called "How To Stay Out Of Jail". We read some of the weirdest and the most outdated laws. It is interesting to think that these laws came from somewhere. Someone had to have considered them a good idea at sometime.
UTAH STATE
Ted Rivers

The Billionaires Next Door: Who are the Richest People in Utah?

Gail Miller and Matthew Prince are two of the wealthiest people in Utah. Gail Miller is the widow of Larry H. Miller, the late businessman who was the founder and chairman of the Larry H. Miller Group of Companies, which includes the Salt Lake Bees and the Megaplex Theatres, among other businesses. Gail Miller is currently the Chairman of Larry H. Miller Group and has been involved in the management and operation of the company since her husband's passing.
UTAH STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy