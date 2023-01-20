Read full article on original website
Ann Arbor officials say Maynard Street fire started in restaurant kitchen, not vape shop
ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Ann Arbor officials said a fire that tore through businesses on Maynard Street last week started in the kitchen of a restaurant, not the nearby vape shop. Ann Arbor fire Chief Mark Kennedy said firefighters were called around 7 a.m. Friday (Jan. 20) to investigate smoke on Maynard Street between Liberty and Williams streets near the University of Michigan campus.
Livonia’s Bill Brown Ford deemed No. 1 Ford dealership in the world
LIVONIA, Mich. – A Wayne County Ford dealership has been ranked as the No. 1 Ford dealership in the world. Tom Brown, of Bill Brown Ford, couldn’t contain his excitement. “We’re tickled, kind of on cloud nine right now!”. The Livonia dealership is officially the best...
Flashpoint: Michigan updates guidelines for eating freshwater fish; Former Freep journalist talks layoffs
DETROIT – Pretty strange winter we’re having -- cloudy, we’re used to that. But very mild, and I guess we’re getting more used to that. When I first moved to Michigan years ago, I remember being fascinated by the ice fishing shanties you’d see on the area lakes. Pretty impossible this year with the warm temperatures. But maybe it’s doing us a favor, especially if you’re inclined to eat what you catch.
‘Garbage juice’: Farmington Hills community concerned over leakage coming from trash trucks
FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich. – Lorna Slenkai was out with her best bud, her dog named Magnum, for their afternoon stroll in Farmington Hills. A few weeks ago, though, she noticed something strange on the road. “If you’ve seen oil sheens, it’s like the rainbow, the sheen that will go...
Oakland County school district looking for bus drivers
FARMINGTON, Mich. – If you love car rides and want weekends and holidays off, being a bus driver could be a good fit for you. Farmington Public Schools are hiring bus drivers, and they want you to “not knock it till you try it.”. There is a bus...
Body of man shot, killed found on Southfield Freeway ramp in Detroit
DETROIT – The body of a 22-year-old man who had been shot and killed was found early Monday morning on a freeway ramp in Detroit. Michigan State Police say that at about 3:30 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 23, they responded to reports of a body lying on the ground on Southfield Freeway (M-39). When police arrived, they found the body of a 22-year-old man on the northbound M-39 ramp to I-96.
Wayne County woman 1 of 6 charged with multiple felonies in violent Atlanta protest
ATLANTA – A Wayne County woman has been charged with multiple felonies after she was arrested in protests that turned violent in Downtown Atlanta on Saturday. The Fulton County Sheriff’s Office, in Georgia, released the names of six people charged in the Atlanta protests that ended violently on Jan. 21.
Police: 1 dead, passengers and officers injured in fiery Detroit crash
DETROIT – One person is dead and three passengers, as well as three officers, were injured in a fiery crash that took place in Detroit on Saturday. According to Detroit police, one person is dead and six people are injured after a car crashed into a tree and caught fire on Woodhall Street near Linville Avenue in Detroit on Jan. 21.
Fire engulfs building in downtown Ann Arbor near University of Michigan campus
ANN ARBOR – Firefighters with the Ann Arbor Fire Department were called to investigate smoke in a downtown building around 7 a.m. on Friday morning. Upon arrival, they found a fire in a commercial one-story building on Maynard between Liberty and William. According to AAFD fire chief Mike Kennedy, the blaze originated in smoke vape shop Vape City.
Food Gatherers receives $100K grant for emergency food purchasing
ANN ARBOR – Food Gatherers has been awarded a $100,000 grant from the Vera and Joseph Dresner Foundation to boost its efforts as Washtenaw County’s premier food bank and food rescue program. The funds will be designated for emergency food purchasing, according to a release. “The skyrocketing cost...
Person of interest in New Baltimore bank robbery shot, taken into custody in Illinois
HUDSON TOWNSHIP, Ill. – The 18-year-old person of interest in a New Baltimore bank robbery was shot and taken into custody on Friday in Illinois after stealing a truck in Indiana, crashing the stolen vehicle during a police chase and fleeing on foot. According to Vermilion County Sheriff’s Department,...
Detroit firefighter facing multiple charges for selling drugs in Macomb County
MACOMB COUNTY, Mich. – A Detroit firefighter faces multiple charges after police say he sold drugs across Macomb County. Gerald Trombley was arrested by Sterling Heights police but has yet to be arraigned. Police say he sold narcotics and prescription pills in Roseville, Warren, and Eastpointe. It’s one thing...
Detroit nonprofit aims to help homeless youth in SE Michigan
DETROIT – During the harshest months of the year, when Michigan winters can be too cold to bear, Detroit’s homeless youth are left to fend for themselves. Unless someone like Miss Stephanie Taylor comes along. “While we out on the street we let every young person know that...
Who decided on new Detroit area code? Here’s what experts are saying on switch from 313 to 679
DETROIT – The state of Michigan is running out of 313 area codes and may be adding 679 into the mix in the Detroit area by late 2025. But why 679? Who decided on that code? Local 4 sat down with an expert to find out. Area code 313...
Morning 4: 22-year-old man’s body found on freeway near Detroit/Dearborn border -- and other news
Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news. Body of man shot, killed found on Southfield Freeway ramp in Detroit. The body of a 22-year-old man who had been shot and killed was...
Man facing 7 charges for selling drugs in Warren, Eastpointe, Roseville
STERLING HEIGHTS, Mich. – One man is facing seven charges for selling drugs in multiple Metro Detroit cities, which include Warren, Eastpointe, and Roseville. Over the past month, undercover Sterling Heights officers had an ongoing narcotics investigation against the man, which led to his arrest. The man was caught...
Washtenaw County: CDC incorrectly reporting ‘high’ COVID level
ANN ARBOR – The Washtenaw County Health Department said on Friday the Center for Disease Control and Prevention’s “high” COVID-19 community level categorization for the county is inaccurate. Officials with the Health Department said cases from up to four months ago were recently logged as new...
Here’s how small businesses are struggling to remain open in Detroit
DETROIT – Priced out, high rent, a slowing economy, and steep competition have some Detroit small businesses making the difficult decision to move or shut down. Oftentimes small businesses can signal a turn-around in neighborhoods. They also became the first to get squeezed out when times got tough, and that’s what’s playing out in some of the city’s hotspots.
59-year-old man wanted in fatal shooting of woman in Pittsfield Township parking lot found dead
PITTSFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. – The 59-year-old man wanted in the fatal shooting of a woman in a car in Pittsfield Township parking was found dead by police. Suspect Michael Elinski was found dead in Clare, Michigan, from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Elinski was identified as the suspected shooter on...
