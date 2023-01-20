ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trenton, MI

ClickOnDetroit.com

Ann Arbor officials say Maynard Street fire started in restaurant kitchen, not vape shop

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Ann Arbor officials said a fire that tore through businesses on Maynard Street last week started in the kitchen of a restaurant, not the nearby vape shop. Ann Arbor fire Chief Mark Kennedy said firefighters were called around 7 a.m. Friday (Jan. 20) to investigate smoke on Maynard Street between Liberty and Williams streets near the University of Michigan campus.
ANN ARBOR, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Livonia’s Bill Brown Ford deemed No. 1 Ford dealership in the world

LIVONIA, Mich. – A Wayne County Ford dealership has been ranked as the No. 1 Ford dealership in the world. Tom Brown, of Bill Brown Ford, couldn’t contain his excitement. “We’re tickled, kind of on cloud nine right now!”. The Livonia dealership is officially the best...
LIVONIA, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Flashpoint: Michigan updates guidelines for eating freshwater fish; Former Freep journalist talks layoffs

DETROIT – Pretty strange winter we’re having -- cloudy, we’re used to that. But very mild, and I guess we’re getting more used to that. When I first moved to Michigan years ago, I remember being fascinated by the ice fishing shanties you’d see on the area lakes. Pretty impossible this year with the warm temperatures. But maybe it’s doing us a favor, especially if you’re inclined to eat what you catch.
MICHIGAN STATE
ClickOnDetroit.com

Oakland County school district looking for bus drivers

FARMINGTON, Mich. – If you love car rides and want weekends and holidays off, being a bus driver could be a good fit for you. Farmington Public Schools are hiring bus drivers, and they want you to “not knock it till you try it.”. There is a bus...
FARMINGTON, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Body of man shot, killed found on Southfield Freeway ramp in Detroit

DETROIT – The body of a 22-year-old man who had been shot and killed was found early Monday morning on a freeway ramp in Detroit. Michigan State Police say that at about 3:30 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 23, they responded to reports of a body lying on the ground on Southfield Freeway (M-39). When police arrived, they found the body of a 22-year-old man on the northbound M-39 ramp to I-96.
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Police: 1 dead, passengers and officers injured in fiery Detroit crash

DETROIT – One person is dead and three passengers, as well as three officers, were injured in a fiery crash that took place in Detroit on Saturday. According to Detroit police, one person is dead and six people are injured after a car crashed into a tree and caught fire on Woodhall Street near Linville Avenue in Detroit on Jan. 21.
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Fire engulfs building in downtown Ann Arbor near University of Michigan campus

ANN ARBOR – Firefighters with the Ann Arbor Fire Department were called to investigate smoke in a downtown building around 7 a.m. on Friday morning. Upon arrival, they found a fire in a commercial one-story building on Maynard between Liberty and William. According to AAFD fire chief Mike Kennedy, the blaze originated in smoke vape shop Vape City.
ANN ARBOR, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Food Gatherers receives $100K grant for emergency food purchasing

ANN ARBOR – Food Gatherers has been awarded a $100,000 grant from the Vera and Joseph Dresner Foundation to boost its efforts as Washtenaw County’s premier food bank and food rescue program. The funds will be designated for emergency food purchasing, according to a release. “The skyrocketing cost...
ANN ARBOR, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Detroit firefighter facing multiple charges for selling drugs in Macomb County

MACOMB COUNTY, Mich. – A Detroit firefighter faces multiple charges after police say he sold drugs across Macomb County. Gerald Trombley was arrested by Sterling Heights police but has yet to be arraigned. Police say he sold narcotics and prescription pills in Roseville, Warren, and Eastpointe. It’s one thing...
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Detroit nonprofit aims to help homeless youth in SE Michigan

DETROIT – During the harshest months of the year, when Michigan winters can be too cold to bear, Detroit’s homeless youth are left to fend for themselves. Unless someone like Miss Stephanie Taylor comes along. “While we out on the street we let every young person know that...
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Man facing 7 charges for selling drugs in Warren, Eastpointe, Roseville

STERLING HEIGHTS, Mich. – One man is facing seven charges for selling drugs in multiple Metro Detroit cities, which include Warren, Eastpointe, and Roseville. Over the past month, undercover Sterling Heights officers had an ongoing narcotics investigation against the man, which led to his arrest. The man was caught...
ROSEVILLE, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Washtenaw County: CDC incorrectly reporting ‘high’ COVID level

ANN ARBOR – The Washtenaw County Health Department said on Friday the Center for Disease Control and Prevention’s “high” COVID-19 community level categorization for the county is inaccurate. Officials with the Health Department said cases from up to four months ago were recently logged as new...
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Here’s how small businesses are struggling to remain open in Detroit

DETROIT – Priced out, high rent, a slowing economy, and steep competition have some Detroit small businesses making the difficult decision to move or shut down. Oftentimes small businesses can signal a turn-around in neighborhoods. They also became the first to get squeezed out when times got tough, and that’s what’s playing out in some of the city’s hotspots.
DETROIT, MI

