FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Shoplifting Alert! New Release January 20, 2023 - Hoover Police Department Looking for Felony Shoplifter Stealing MoreThe World Around Jae and BeyondHoover, AL
Time for Some Fun! Events Happening In Birmingham and Surrounding Areas From January 23, 2023 until February 4, 2023The World Around Jae and BeyondBirmingham, AL
Restaurant News- Culver's in Hoover and All Other Alabama Locations Have Made a Change To The MenuThe World Around Jae and BeyondAlabama State
EPA Officially Took Over the Environmental Landfill Fire 15 Miles Northeast of Birmingham that Continues to SmokeZack LoveBirmingham, AL
Unique local retail store opening in Alabama this weekendKristen WaltersGardendale, AL
City of B’ham to host free mom’s night out event
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The City of Birmingham and The Penny Foundation have teamed up to host a free event to celebrate and honor all that mothers do with its ‘Embrace Mothers Mom’s Night Out’ event. Birmingham-area moms are invited to attend an evening featuring a film...
Lottery open for Shelton State Pre-K program
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Parents in West Alabama who want a chance to better prepare their child for school can now register for a Pre-Kindergarten lottery for this Fall. Shelton State Community College in Tuscaloosa organized the online event for their Pre-K class hosted at the C A. Fredd Campus.
Stevie Nicks coming to Legacy Area
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Rock and Roll Hall of famer Stevie Nicks is bringing her tour to Birmingham. The legendary singer will be at Legacy Area Wednesday April 5. Tickets go on sale starting Friday, January 27 at 10 a.m. on livenation.com. Get news alerts in the Apple App Store...
Hoover hosting first Community Mental Health Day
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The City of Hoover is hosting its first Community Mental Health Day this Sunday. The event, taking place on January 22 from noon until 4 p.m. at The Finley Center, will cover several topics, including law enforcement and mental health, Dementia, trauma, developmental delays and more.
Braised short ribs
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Private chef Jonathan Harrison is walking us through how to make tender delicious beef short short ribs. Salt short ribs on all sides and rub with oil. Sear ribs on all sides in a high sided ditch oven until beautifully golden brown. Remove from pan. Add...
Shelby Co. church offering help for students, parents
SHELBY CO., Ala. (WBRC) - One Shelby County Church is coming together to help students excel in the classroom. It’s called Level Up and it’s made up of teachers and volunteers at The Church at Shelby Crossings. Level Up is a new ministry that partners with parents and families in the Calera community.
Veteran owned and operated, all-in-one, Birmingham business looks towards growth in 2023
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - At Your Service is a business in Birmingham that handles landscaping, moving and junk removal. The owners are Cameron Galbreath and Brantley Ledbetter. The two are busy people. Cameron is a senior at the University of Alabama, meanwhile Brantley is in the Army, currently at his annual training in Vermont. But their ambition remains on building their business.
Army National Guard service member surprises family in Oxford
OXFORD, Ala. (WBRC) - A young woman from Clay County surprised her family Saturday afternoon after serving overseas. It was a surprise they’ll never forget!. Sharonda Michelle Holt spent the last year in Kuwait serving with the Army National Guard. Her mom Marian Hunter is thanking God this weekend for bringing her home.
Veteran owned and operated Birmingham business
Jefferson County principals now trained to administer Narcan
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Jefferson County Schools principals participated in Naloxone training at their latest principals meeting. The Jefferson County Department of Health hosted the training, teaching leaders how to administer Narcan and when. Hueytown High School Principal, Ryan Howard, said the training is adding another layer of safety to...
New Alabaster police station nearing completion
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The new Alabaster police station is rounding the corner and getting closer to the finish line. Alabaster city leaders say this is a project they have been working on for quite some time and it was important for them to create an inviting space for the public and the officers.
Mother of Woodlawn HS student shot in the head speaks about life after shooting
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A Birmingham family is showing us how gun violence has changed their lives. Christian Savage, a point guard with the Woodlawn High School basketball team, was shot in the head on June 29, 2022, while playing video games. The shooting took place at the family’s apartment...
71-year-old Pleasant Grove man killed in domestic incident
PLEASANT GROVE, Ala. (WBRC) - The Pleasant Grove Police Department is investigating the death a 71-year-old man killed early Monday morning. Rudolphus Wynn stabbed to death during a reported domestic incident according to the Jefferson County coroner. It happened around 3:17 a.m. in the 400 block of 13th Place. Police...
Two arrested in shooting of father, daughter at Birmingham hotel
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Two people have been arrested and charged in the January 20 shooting of a 9-year-old girl and her father. Jonathan Ellington, 21, and Honijah Fletcher, 22, both of Birmingham, have each been charged with two counts of attempted murder. Ellington has also been charged with discharging a firearm into an occupied dwelling.
Man dies in Friday night crash in Cullman County
CULLMAN COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - A Falkville man lost his life Friday night when his truck overturned in Cullman County. James W. Floyd, 29, crashed at approximately 7:28 p.m. on Friday when his vehicle left County Road 1212, struck a ditch, and overturned. Authorities say he was not wearing his seatbelt at the time of the crash.
Jefferson Co. K9 Deputy Gunner passes
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office announced the death of K9 Deputy, Gunner. The following statement was released on the sheriff’s office Facebook page:. “With a heavy heart, we announce the passing of K9 Deputy Gunner. Gunner was a valuable member of the Sheriff’s Office...
‘But God’: Autauga County woman survives deadly tornado
AUTAUGA COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - An Autauga County woman is recovering from her injuries after surviving a tornado on Jan. 12. Michelle Haughton said she was inside her home near County Road 140 when the tornado swept her out of her house, throwing her 100 yards across her property. “I...
One injured after shooting outside Birmingham Fire station
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - An early-morning shooting in the vicinity of Birmingham Fire and Rescue Station 24 left one person with non-life-threatening injuries. Birmingham Fire Battalion Chief Tobias Jones said the shooting happened early Saturday at around 12:06 a.m. “Crews had to shelter in place inside the station until the...
Pedestrian killed on Hwy 280
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A Mississippi man died last night after he was hit by a car on Hwy 280 according to the Jefferson County Coroner. Nicholas Joseph Stein, 38, was in the 4600 block of US Highway 280 when he was struck by a vehicle around 8:40 p.m. He...
Bridge repairs could slow Tuscaloosa Interstate traffic
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Bridge repair work starts today in West Alabama. It will impact traffic on the interstate in Tuscaloosa according to Alabama Department of Transportation. ALDOT will make repairs to a bridge on I-20/59 just west of Exit 71 in Tuscaloosa. That’s the exit for Moundville and downtown...
