Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Football: Former Oregon State QB Gebbia announces transfer to BuckeyesThe LanternColumbus, OH
Oregon witness's daughter snaps photo of hovering oval-shaped objectRoger MarshOregon State
Save the Date for the Next Great Junk HuntMaria Shimizu ChristensenMonroe, OR
4 Amazing Burger Places in OregonAlina AndrasOregon State
Related
KVAL
Oregon State Pinball Championship hits the bumpers at Blairally Village Arcade
EUGENE, Ore. — The Eighth Annual Oregon State Pinball Championship kicked off Saturday. "We got started here at 10 a.m. sharp. We could be playing as late as 9 p.m. For the lucky ones who have a good day, it's gonna be a long day," said organizer Matt Walton.
KVAL
Eugene Police Chief on Calif. shooting : 'Something like this should never happen'
EUGENE, Ore. — Eugene Police Chief Chris Skinner has released a statement on social media regarding this weekend's mass shooting in the Los Angeles area. It was hard to hear the news about the mass shooting on Lunar New Year's Eve in a largely Asian American suburb of Los Angeles. We don’t know yet the motives of the shooter but something like this should never happen. When it does, our hearts break not only for those involved and their families, but also for what this does to damage that community’s peace and sense of safety, and the ripple effect in our own AAPI community. What I’d like you to know is we have our eyes on this, we are committed to learning what we can about what happened, and we will take any steps needed to ensure our community is safe.
KVAL
Valley River Center model railroad show chugging along through Sunday
EUGENE, Ore. — The Valley River Center model railroad show kicks off Friday and runs through Sunday during regular mall hours. The Willamette Cascade Model Railroad Club teams up with the mall once a year for the family-focused event. There are three different model train displays throughout the mall...
KVAL
Behind season-high 13 3-pointers, Oregon State dominates Cal
After showing some promise in losses to the Arizona schools, the Oregon State men laid an egg against Stanford in a 67-46 loss. The Beavers finished with 17 turnovers and just six assists. But they responded against 3-16 Cal. The Beavers made a season-high 13 three-pointers and shot 54% from...
KVAL
Oregon State gymnastics bounces back in home quad meet
CORVALLIS, Ore. — The Oregon State University gymnastics team was sitting at .500 coming into their first home quad meet of the season at 3-3. But what better way to gain a little confidence than competing in front of your home crowd?. The Beavers were back at Gill Coliseum...
KVAL
ODOT: Repairs to begin on damaged U.S. 20 ramp in Corvallis, drivers plan ahead
CORVALLIS, Ore. — Drivers plan ahead! That's what the Oregon Department of Transportation recommends as repair work will soon begin on the damaged U.S. 20 ramp. ODOT says most of the repair work will be done at night, but drivers should expect lane closures, ramp closures, and traffic shifts in lanes under the bridges at the U.S. 20/OR 34 and OR 99W interchange.
KVAL
Oregon men's basketball suffers ugly loss to Stanford
STANFORD, Calif. — It's hard to say that talent has been the issue for the University of Oregon men's basketball team. Their size and skill were on full display in a win over No. 11 Arizona last week. Rather, it's been inconsistency that's kept them in the middle of...
KVAL
Sheriff: 'Please do not drive after midnight into the early morning hours'
SALEM, Ore. — The Marion County Sheriff's Office is urging citizens to not drive overnight due to icy conditions. "Please do not drive after midnight into the early morning hours," MCSO said. "We have seen and are going to continue to see for several days to come extremely cold temperatures down around freezing, which is going to make conditions dangerous and unpredictable throughout Marion County roadways."
KVAL
Icy roads lead to 11 different crashes around Marion County Sunday morning
SALEM, Ore. — Officials in Marion County say four vehicles have slid off a road following a crash Sunday morning. Just after 10 a.m., the Marion County Sheriff’s Office tweeted that Sunnyside Road SE was a sheet of ice. Emergency responders were working to get the people and...
KVAL
EWEB forecasting electricity demand in Eugene
EUGENE, Ore. — In mid-December, the Eugene Water and Electric Board released its 2022 integrated resource plan, forecasting Eugene's electricity needs over the next few years and what resources will be needed to meet the demand. Within the plan, EWEB predicts a substantial increase in energy demand over the...
KVAL
Father & domestic partner arrested in connection with the death of a Salem six-year-old
SALEM, Ore. — Two people have been arrested in connection with the death of a six-year-old child from Salem. Police took the boy's father, 29-year-old Robby-Joe Alexander Davenport, and his domestic partner, 25-year-old Cierra Wiedner into custody. CONTINUING COVERAGE | Death of child in Salem investigated as suspicious. Both...
KVAL
Egan Warming Center to open Sunday night
EUGENE, Ore. — Egan Warming Center will open again Sunday night, Jan. 22, and is on standby Monday and Tuesday. Egan is not open Saturday night (Jan. 21) Shuttles will be available from behind First Christian Church until midnight. Information and links also available at eganwarmingcenters.org. Please consider signing...
KVAL
Salem Police Detectives investigating suspicious death of six-year-old child
---- SALEM, Ore. - Salem Police detectives are currently investigating the death of a six-year old child, said in a press release. Officials say that around 8:45 a.m., Friday, emergency responders were called to a residence in the 600 block of 18th Street SE, in Salem; the child was reported to be unresponsive.
KVAL
State Police: Head-on crash leaves one dead, another with critical injuries
A crash Thursday in Yamhill County resulted in the death of a Lincoln City man and left a Gresham woman in critical condition, Oregon State Police reported Saturday. Around 4:30 p.m. on Jan. 19, Oregon State Police troopers and emergency personnel responded to a two-vehicle crash on the Hwy 18 Bypass near milepost 57, west of Dundee Landing Road.
KVAL
Police investigating deadly shooting in Eugene on W. 18th Avenue
EUGENE, Ore. — On January 19 at approximately 11:14 P.M., the Eugene Police Department responded to a report of shots fired at 2810 W. 18th Avenue, according to a release from EPD. According to police officials, arriving units found one person deceased inside of the residence, and a second...
KVAL
BCSO: Traffic violation leads to major drug arrest
CORVALLIS, Ore. — On Wednesday, January 18, 2023, at approximately 1:05 a.m. a Benton County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) Deputy stopped a Chevrolet Silverado on Alta Vista Drive near Grant Avenue in the city of Corvallis for a traffic violation, according to police officials. Upon further investigation the driver...
Comments / 0