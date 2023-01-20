CLEVELAND, Ohio – Scribbles in my Cavs notebook about Caris LeVert and the team so far:. 1. On Feb. 7, 2022, the Cavs traded a 2022 protected first-round pick and Ricky Rubio (out with knee surgery) to Indiana for Caris LeVert. The idea was to add another scorer in the backcourt to help Darius Garland. Remember, the Cavs had no clue they would acquire Donovan Mitchell in September of 2022. There were zero rumors of Utah trading Mitchell anywhere as the 2022 trading deadline approached.

