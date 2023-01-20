ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Comments / 0

 

Yardbarker

Josh Allen Has Words For Stefon Diggs After WR Throws Tantrum After Playoff Loss (+Video)

Josh Allen and Stefon Diggs weren’t on the same page Sunday. Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills experienced tense emotional moments Sunday. The Buffalo Bills’ offense didn’t show up in their Divisional Round matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals. The offense scored just ten points in the 27-10 blowout at home. Wide receiver Stefon Diggs was caught by CBS television cameras getting upset with Allen late in the game Sunday.
BUFFALO, NY
Larry Brown Sports

Sean McDermott responds to Stefon Diggs’ postgame move

Buffalo Bills coach Sean McDermott had a somewhat surprising response to Stefon Diggs’ behavior at the end of Sunday’s playoff loss to Cincinnati. McDermott was asked about Diggs’ attempt to leave the stadium early at the end of Buffalo’s 27-10 defeat in the AFC Divisional Round Sunday. Interestingly, McDermott was fully defensive of his player,... The post Sean McDermott responds to Stefon Diggs’ postgame move appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
BUFFALO, NY
The Comeback

Bengals make major move after terrible news

The Cincinnati Bengals were hit with a bit of bad news this week when starting offensive linemen Jonah Jackson and Alex Cappa were ruled out with injuries, meaning the team would be without three starting offensive linemen after La’el Collins’ season-ending injury earlier in the season. But it looks like the team is making a Read more... The post Bengals make major move after terrible news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
CINCINNATI, OH
Cleveland.com

OHIO STATE
thecomeback.com

Ohio State receives huge NFL Draft news

Ohio State Buckeyes safety Josh Proctor is eschewing the 2023 NFL Draft and returning to the team for a sixth season. “Super excited about Josh returning!” Buckeyes secondary coach Perry Eliano texted the Columbus Dispatch to confirm the news. “He’s a great teammate, phenomenal athlete, and there are TEAM and individual goals that he wants to accomplish with his brothers!”
COLUMBUS, OH
Cleveland.com

Looking back at the Caris LeVert trade, and what could be ahead – Terry Pluto’s Cavs Scribbles

CLEVELAND, Ohio – Scribbles in my Cavs notebook about Caris LeVert and the team so far:. 1. On Feb. 7, 2022, the Cavs traded a 2022 protected first-round pick and Ricky Rubio (out with knee surgery) to Indiana for Caris LeVert. The idea was to add another scorer in the backcourt to help Darius Garland. Remember, the Cavs had no clue they would acquire Donovan Mitchell in September of 2022. There were zero rumors of Utah trading Mitchell anywhere as the 2022 trading deadline approached.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

3 ways Zac Taylor can help the Bengals’ beat-up offensive line against the Bills: Film review

CLEVELAND, Ohio — As the Bengals prepare for the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, they will do so without three starting linemen not available because of injury. La’el Collins is lost for the year and both Alex Cappa (ankle) and Jonah Williams (kneecap) have been ruled out for at least this week. Those three will be replaced by Hakeem Adeniji, Jackson Carman, and Max Scharping.
CINCINNATI, OH
atozsports.com

Bengals make Super Bowl champ look like an absolute fool

The Cincinnati Bengals made droves of analysts and so-called experts look foolish after dismantling the Buffalo Bills in the AFC Divisional Round. Down a handful of starters on the offensive line, nobody gave Cincinnati much of a chance against the Bills’ vaunted defense. However, the Bengals’ front protected Joe Burrow throughout the game, while also paving the way for the rushing attack.
CINCINNATI, OH
Cleveland.com

Cleveland.com

