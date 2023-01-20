Read full article on original website
Yardbarker
Josh Allen Has Words For Stefon Diggs After WR Throws Tantrum After Playoff Loss (+Video)
Josh Allen and Stefon Diggs weren’t on the same page Sunday. Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills experienced tense emotional moments Sunday. The Buffalo Bills’ offense didn’t show up in their Divisional Round matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals. The offense scored just ten points in the 27-10 blowout at home. Wide receiver Stefon Diggs was caught by CBS television cameras getting upset with Allen late in the game Sunday.
Patrick Mahomes Reveals Ultimatum Chiefs Gave Him After Injury
The star quarterback missed the entire second quarter of Saturday’s win over the Jaguars after suffering an ankle injury.
Sean McDermott responds to Stefon Diggs’ postgame move
Buffalo Bills coach Sean McDermott had a somewhat surprising response to Stefon Diggs’ behavior at the end of Sunday’s playoff loss to Cincinnati. McDermott was asked about Diggs’ attempt to leave the stadium early at the end of Buffalo’s 27-10 defeat in the AFC Divisional Round Sunday. Interestingly, McDermott was fully defensive of his player,... The post Sean McDermott responds to Stefon Diggs’ postgame move appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Cleveland Browns: What I’m hearing about the Jim Schwartz hiring – Terry Pluto
CLEVELAND, Ohio – When the Browns were looking for a head coach in 2020, among the candidates they interviewed was Jim Schwartz. Browns Chief Strategy Officer Paul DePodesta was conducting the search. One of the people who was consulted by DePodesta was Andrew Berry. In 2019, Berry was the...
Adam Schefter: 'Real Possibility' Star Quarterback Is Traded
The Aaron Rodgers offseason saga is officially underway. On Saturday, ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter said there's a "real possibility" that the Green Bay Packers trade their longtime franchise quarterback. "Both sides are fully aware that a trade is a very real scenario this offseason," he said. ...
Bengals make major move after terrible news
The Cincinnati Bengals were hit with a bit of bad news this week when starting offensive linemen Jonah Jackson and Alex Cappa were ruled out with injuries, meaning the team would be without three starting offensive linemen after La’el Collins’ season-ending injury earlier in the season. But it looks like the team is making a Read more... The post Bengals make major move after terrible news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Pittsburgh sports radio host on Sirianni: ‘Don’t f—ing look at the camera like that you goddamn goof’
Pittsburgh sports radio host Andrew Fillipponi of the Audacy Original Podcast “1st & Pod” ranted about Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni’s celebratory faces during Philadelphia’s blowout win against the Giants.
At Guardians Fest, Triston McKenzie and Myles Straw wonder aloud: Why don’t Cleveland fans hate the AL Central?
CLEVELAND, Ohio – The man in the Chief Wahoo crewneck refuses to say their name. When New York’s baseball team – you know which one – travels to Cleveland, longtime Guardians fan Marty identifies them only by their pattern. “Anybody who plays against Pinstripes, I hope...
DraftKings Ohio promo code: bet $5 on NFL playoffs, claim $200 bonus bets
Sports Betting Dime provides exclusive sports betting content to cleveland.com, including real-time odds, picks, analysis and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. The best DraftKings Ohio promo code offer for the NFL playoffs is right here. Instead of taking a chance on the...
Terry Francona enters a second decade as Cleveland Guardians manager – Terry Pluto
CLEVELAND, Ohio – “Now I’m going into my 11th year … “. Those words were spoken by Terry Francona at Saturday’s Guards Fest. A small media group was talking to the Guardians manager, and even Francona seemed a bit surprised when those words came from his mouth. He is the longest current tenured MLB manager with the same team.
BetMGM Ohio turns $10 NFL bet into $200 bonus bets with touchdown
Sports Betting Dime provides exclusive sports betting content to cleveland.com, including real-time odds, picks, analysis and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. The BetMGM Ohio app is the only place to get this no-brainer NFL touchdown bonus. While most bettors are thinking about...
Olivia Culpo Shows Off Game-Day Style at NFL Playoffs
The SI Swimsuit model cheered on her boyfriend, 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey.
thecomeback.com
Ohio State receives huge NFL Draft news
Ohio State Buckeyes safety Josh Proctor is eschewing the 2023 NFL Draft and returning to the team for a sixth season. “Super excited about Josh returning!” Buckeyes secondary coach Perry Eliano texted the Columbus Dispatch to confirm the news. “He’s a great teammate, phenomenal athlete, and there are TEAM and individual goals that he wants to accomplish with his brothers!”
Patriots QBs had great nickname for Bill O’Brien
During his time with the New England Patriots, Bill O'Brien earned a very fitting nickname from his quarterbacks. The post Patriots QBs had great nickname for Bill O’Brien appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Damar Hamlin makes an appearance at Bills vs. Bengals AFC divisional round matchup
ORCHARD PARK, New York -- Damar Hamlin made an appearance on an NFL sideline for the first time since his Week 17 injury caused the football world to collectively pause. He was seen riding in a golf cart pregame and was shown in a suite on the Bills jumbotron later on.
Looking back at the Caris LeVert trade, and what could be ahead – Terry Pluto’s Cavs Scribbles
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Scribbles in my Cavs notebook about Caris LeVert and the team so far:. 1. On Feb. 7, 2022, the Cavs traded a 2022 protected first-round pick and Ricky Rubio (out with knee surgery) to Indiana for Caris LeVert. The idea was to add another scorer in the backcourt to help Darius Garland. Remember, the Cavs had no clue they would acquire Donovan Mitchell in September of 2022. There were zero rumors of Utah trading Mitchell anywhere as the 2022 trading deadline approached.
‘Truly a miracle’: Former Browns star discharged from hospital, according to sister
The sister of former NFL player Peyton Hillis shared much-awaited news of his recovery after he was injured during a swimming incident in Florida.
Browns WR coach Chad O’Shea interviewing Monday for Ravens OC; Myles Garrett a key factor in Jim Schwartz hire: Insider
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Browns receivers coach Chad O’Shea is interviewing Monday for the Ravens’ offensive coordinator job and it’s an attractive post if Lamar Jackson is, indeed, their quarterback. Ravens coach John Harbaugh told reporters last week that Jackson will be back “200%.”. If that’s...
3 ways Zac Taylor can help the Bengals’ beat-up offensive line against the Bills: Film review
CLEVELAND, Ohio — As the Bengals prepare for the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, they will do so without three starting linemen not available because of injury. La’el Collins is lost for the year and both Alex Cappa (ankle) and Jonah Williams (kneecap) have been ruled out for at least this week. Those three will be replaced by Hakeem Adeniji, Jackson Carman, and Max Scharping.
atozsports.com
Bengals make Super Bowl champ look like an absolute fool
The Cincinnati Bengals made droves of analysts and so-called experts look foolish after dismantling the Buffalo Bills in the AFC Divisional Round. Down a handful of starters on the offensive line, nobody gave Cincinnati much of a chance against the Bills’ vaunted defense. However, the Bengals’ front protected Joe Burrow throughout the game, while also paving the way for the rushing attack.
