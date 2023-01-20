Waterford residents curious about property revaluation methods

Waterford ― With residents receiving their updated property assessments, some have taken to Facebook to question the process and express their concerns.

The state of Connecticut requires towns to re-assess properties every five years. Property owners in the town’s community Facebook page commented on their property value increases, some as much as 40%.

Town Assessor Paige Walton said Tuesday that overall residential property values increased by 37% with an average increase of 32% since the last revaluation in 2017.

Single-family homes saw an average increase of $50,610 or 33%. Multi-family residences increased in value by $68,780 on average, or 38%, and condominiums saw an average increase of $34,120, or 30%.

The average increase for commercial and industrial properties was 5.5% and apartment properties increased by 15.6% on average. Assessments are based on 70% of a property’s fair market value.

Resident Nathan Shafner took to Facebook to share his experience appealing his revaluation for his home on B Lane.

Shafner said Wednesday that, at the time of purchase last February, his home was assessed between $197,000 and $198,000. However, when he received his notice of new value in December, it was marked at $248,000, a 28% increase.

So, Shafner reached out to the company, Vision Government Solutions Inc., which conducted the property revaluations. Residents had until Dec. 21 to schedule an informal telephone hearing with the company before updated assessments were mailed out this month.

Revaluations analyze all the sales in the one year preceding the revaluation to determine a property’s fair market value. Walton called the revaluations a “reflection of the market” and said her office continues to see “rather high” sale prices on homes.

Shafner wondered why the town only uses the previous year’s transactions and not those over the full five-year span between revaluations. Shafner, a workers’ compensation lawyer with an office in Groton, believes, if all five years were taken into account, then there wouldn’t be such a “spike.”

Walton said in an email Thursday that the revaluation process is “conducted in accordance with Connecticut state statutes and meets all performance based testing standards” required by the state’s Office of Policy and Management and includes the analysis of all valid sales that occurred over the one-year period preceding the revaluation date.

She explained that the sales that occurred five years ago are not considered as “they are not reflective of the current market.”

Shafner said he has no problem with the town nor the assessment but was curious to know more about the method used by to assess properties. He said he did not have a bad experience with the town and “on the whole it’s a positive one.”

“What’s the harm? Ask questions,” he said.

He said that when he spoke with a company representative, he asked if the company had taken into account any of the “incumbencies and easements that are part of my property,” and was told it would look into the issue.

Shafner received notice this month that his home had been re-assessed at $243,000, a $5,000 decrease. While he is satisfied with the outcome, he knows not everyone in town got the same results as he did.

Some commentors on Shafner’s Facebook post shared that they received no change and some said their assessement even increased after their call. At least one had an experience similar to Shafner.

Will it increase my tax bill?

Walton said that, usually, property owners’ biggest concern about their revaluation is always, “how will this impact my taxes?”

That question is not easy to answer as the town has not yet finalized it’s 2023-24 budget. Once the budget and tax rate are finalized in May, residents can multiply their reassessment by the new tax rate to determine their new tax bill. Tax bills based on the new assessments will be sent out in June and be payable by Aug. 1.

Because the revaluation process will substantially increase the town’s grand list, or its total amount of taxable property, there will be a corresponding decrease in the tax rate.

Walton said the “entire process is meant to be revenue neutral,” meaning it is not meant to raise taxes. But, if your taxes do increase, she added it’s likely because your property increased in value more than the average one in town.

The revaluation notices were sent to property owners in November.

The notices contained the property’s assessed value from 2017 and the updated assessment for 2022. Assessment exemptions ― such as those for veterans, the elderly and the physically disabled ― were not included but were to be applied in the January final assessments.

Walton said residents have come to her office in Town Hall to tell her they did not get their point across the way they would’ve liked, or there was a miscommunication, during their informal telephone hearing. She said those with concerns can discuss them further in her office.

She said she also tells property owners to get a copy of their street card for accurate property data. If there were to be inaccurate information on the card, she said her office can fix it.

If desired, residents can challenge their revaluations by filing an application with the Board of Assessment Appeals no later than Feb. 20. The board’s decisions will be mailed at the end of March.

