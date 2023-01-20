ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waterford, CT

Waterford residents curious about property revaluation methods

By Kevin Arnold
The Day
The Day
 3 days ago

Waterford ― With residents receiving their updated property assessments, some have taken to Facebook to question the process and express their concerns.

The state of Connecticut requires towns to re-assess properties every five years. Property owners in the town’s community Facebook page commented on their property value increases, some as much as 40%.

Town Assessor Paige Walton said Tuesday that overall residential property values increased by 37% with an average increase of 32% since the last revaluation in 2017.

Single-family homes saw an average increase of $50,610 or 33%. Multi-family residences increased in value by $68,780 on average, or 38%, and condominiums saw an average increase of $34,120, or 30%.

The average increase for commercial and industrial properties was 5.5% and apartment properties increased by 15.6% on average. Assessments are based on 70% of a property’s fair market value.

Resident Nathan Shafner took to Facebook to share his experience appealing his revaluation for his home on B Lane.

Shafner said Wednesday that, at the time of purchase last February, his home was assessed between $197,000 and $198,000. However, when he received his notice of new value in December, it was marked at $248,000, a 28% increase.

So, Shafner reached out to the company, Vision Government Solutions Inc., which conducted the property revaluations. Residents had until Dec. 21 to schedule an informal telephone hearing with the company before updated assessments were mailed out this month.

Revaluations analyze all the sales in the one year preceding the revaluation to determine a property’s fair market value. Walton called the revaluations a “reflection of the market” and said her office continues to see “rather high” sale prices on homes.

Shafner wondered why the town only uses the previous year’s transactions and not those over the full five-year span between revaluations. Shafner, a workers’ compensation lawyer with an office in Groton, believes, if all five years were taken into account, then there wouldn’t be such a “spike.”

Walton said in an email Thursday that the revaluation process is “conducted in accordance with Connecticut state statutes and meets all performance based testing standards” required by the state’s Office of Policy and Management and includes the analysis of all valid sales that occurred over the one-year period preceding the revaluation date.

She explained that the sales that occurred five years ago are not considered as “they are not reflective of the current market.”

Shafner said he has no problem with the town nor the assessment but was curious to know more about the method used by to assess properties. He said he did not have a bad experience with the town and “on the whole it’s a positive one.”

“What’s the harm? Ask questions,” he said.

He said that when he spoke with a company representative, he asked if the company had taken into account any of the “incumbencies and easements that are part of my property,” and was told it would look into the issue.

Shafner received notice this month that his home had been re-assessed at $243,000, a $5,000 decrease. While he is satisfied with the outcome, he knows not everyone in town got the same results as he did.

Some commentors on Shafner’s Facebook post shared that they received no change and some said their assessement even increased after their call. At least one had an experience similar to Shafner.

Will it increase my tax bill?

Walton said that, usually, property owners’ biggest concern about their revaluation is always, “how will this impact my taxes?”

That question is not easy to answer as the town has not yet finalized it’s 2023-24 budget. Once the budget and tax rate are finalized in May, residents can multiply their reassessment by the new tax rate to determine their new tax bill. Tax bills based on the new assessments will be sent out in June and be payable by Aug. 1.

Because the revaluation process will substantially increase the town’s grand list, or its total amount of taxable property, there will be a corresponding decrease in the tax rate.

Walton said the “entire process is meant to be revenue neutral,” meaning it is not meant to raise taxes. But, if your taxes do increase, she added it’s likely because your property increased in value more than the average one in town.

The revaluation notices were sent to property owners in November.

The notices contained the property’s assessed value from 2017 and the updated assessment for 2022. Assessment exemptions ― such as those for veterans, the elderly and the physically disabled ― were not included but were to be applied in the January final assessments.

Walton said residents have come to her office in Town Hall to tell her they did not get their point across the way they would’ve liked, or there was a miscommunication, during their informal telephone hearing. She said those with concerns can discuss them further in her office.

She said she also tells property owners to get a copy of their street card for accurate property data. If there were to be inaccurate information on the card, she said her office can fix it.

If desired, residents can challenge their revaluations by filing an application with the Board of Assessment Appeals no later than Feb. 20. The board’s decisions will be mailed at the end of March.

k.arnold@theday.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WTNH

This city has the most expensive home heating oil in Connecticut

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — While the cost of home heating oil has risen sharply to last year, it has hit wallets harder in one Connecticut city. The wholesale price of home heating oil can vary depending on where you live in the Constitution State, according to tracking data from the Connecticut Department of Energy and […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
independentri.com

Homeowners group wants town to plow private roads equally

SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. — A homeowners’ association is asking the town of South Kingstown to either stop snow plowing private roads at taxpayers’ expense under what’s called “tradition” or plow all private roads in town. “We view the Town’s current private road plowing practice...
SOUTH KINGSTOWN, RI
Bristol Press

Pines at Bristol resident turns 100

BRISTOL – Born in the Roaring 20s, Alberta Skovran can tell you a thing or two about American life over the past century as she celebrated her 100th birthday with family and friends Saturday at the Pines at Bristol Center for Health and Rehabilitation. “Being happy, having a good...
BRISTOL, CT
Journal Inquirer

Parkade plans painfully stalled

MANCHESTER — The Redevelopment Agency has little to attend to these days with the Broad Street Parkade property under litigation and much of its other work complete. WHAT: The Redevelopment Agency has little business to attend to as a result of a lawsuit preventing further work on Parkade development.
MANCHESTER, CT
WTNH

Connecticut treatment facility to receive funding for upgrades

LEBANON, Conn. (WTNH) – A residential treatment facility in Connecticut is set to receive federal funding. Lebanon Pines, which is one of the residential treatment facilities run by the Southeastern Council on Alcoholism and Drug Dependence (SCADD), will receive $915,000 in federal funding to make repairs and upgrades to its residential and treatment facilities. The […]
LEBANON, CT
mycitizensnews.com

Property transfers for Jan. 19

Rich Elaine L Est and Scott A. Lydem sold property on 7 1st St to Leon A. Espinoza-Ortega and Karen Espinoza for $35,000. Jasen Markette sold property on 70 Dorchester Ct Lot 70 to Andrew J. Carlisle for $200,000. NAUGATUCK. Stephanie Curtiss sold property on 132 Aetna St to Stephen...
BEACON FALLS, CT
franchising.com

IV Therapy Franchise is Opening New Locations in Connecticut

The DRIPBaR Signs Franchise Development Deal for Fairfield, Hartford, and Litchfield Counties. January 20, 2023 // Franchising.com // WRENTHAM, Mass. - The DRIPBaR is excited to announce that they have signed an Area Representative Agreement with two talented and driven Area Representatives who plan to expand the brand by opening new locations throughout Connecticut in Fairfield, Hartford, and Litchfield Counties. Looking to change the way people perceive intravenous IV therapy and turn cellular health into a lifestyle, The DRIPBaR is serving up vitamins via IV.
CONNECTICUT STATE
Eyewitness News

UI customers to receive monthly credit to help pay electric bill

(WFSB) - United Illuminating customers are about to see some financial help as they face increasing electric bills. All UI customers will receive a 10-dollar credit on their monthly bills from January to April as a result of UI’s clean energy investments. Those already on financial hardship with UI,...
BRIDGEPORT, CT
WTNH

VIDEO: House fire rips through Meriden home, one person in hospital

MERIDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A third-alarm fire in Meriden tore through a house on North Broad Street on Saturday. One person was rescued from the top floor of the home, and one person was brought to the hospital. Extent of injuries is currently unknown. There were some minor injuries to firefighters, and the house is […]
MERIDEN, CT
The Day

The Day

New London, CT
5K+
Followers
260
Post
948K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Day

Comments / 0

Community Policy