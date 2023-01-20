Read full article on original website
This city has the most expensive home heating oil in Connecticut
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — While the cost of home heating oil has risen sharply to last year, it has hit wallets harder in one Connecticut city. The wholesale price of home heating oil can vary depending on where you live in the Constitution State, according to tracking data from the Connecticut Department of Energy and […]
Connecticut witness reports silent chevron-shaped object under 300 feet
A Connecticut witness at Greenwich reported watching a slow-moving, chevron-shaped object under 300 feet at 5:20 p.m. on November 7, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
Beloved grocery store chain opening another new location in Connecticut
A popular national grocery store chain is opening another new location in Connecticut early next month. Read on to learn more. On Thursday, February 2, 2023, the beloved grocery store chain Trader Joe's will be opening its newest Connecticut store location in Glastonbury, according to the company's website.
Connecticut not among the best states to retire, report suggests
HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Connecticut does not rank among the best states to retire, according to a report from WalletHub. The personal finance website released its findings on Monday. It ranked Connecticut as 35th out of the 50 states. WalletHub said to determine the best states to retire, its researchers...
Connecticut reacts to California massacre
Connecticut’s most prominent Asian American politician, Attorney General William Tong says we will never cave to fear, following the killings of ten people in Monterey Park, CA.
Mega Millions Ticket Sold in CT Won $40,000 Friday
One Mega Millions ticket sold in Connecticut won $40,000 Friday night. The winning numbers were 20-29-31-64-66 and the Mega Ball was 17. The Megaplier was X4. The $40,000 winning ticket sold in Connecticut matched four numbers and the Mega Ball. Without Megaplier, the ticket would have won $10,000. It’s not...
This is the Best Buffet in Connecticut According to Yelp Reviews
Connecticut is home to dozens of different buffets that specialize in everything from Asian cuisine to homestyle cooking but one, in particular, has caught the eye of the online business directory known as Yelp.
Connecticut tax breaks you haven’t heard of
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — In your rush to get your taxes filed by the April 18 deadline, don’t forget to check if you qualify for any breaks. In Connecticut, multiple items can be deducted from gross income, like moving expenses for military members, health savings account contributions, alimony, and student loan interest. Jury duty […]
Connecticut’s transportation obfuscation
Since April the Council has asked for data on on-time performance by station, when Shore Line East service would be fully restored, and more. Bupkis.
IV Therapy Franchise is Opening New Locations in Connecticut
The DRIPBaR Signs Franchise Development Deal for Fairfield, Hartford, and Litchfield Counties. January 20, 2023 // Franchising.com // WRENTHAM, Mass. - The DRIPBaR is excited to announce that they have signed an Area Representative Agreement with two talented and driven Area Representatives who plan to expand the brand by opening new locations throughout Connecticut in Fairfield, Hartford, and Litchfield Counties. Looking to change the way people perceive intravenous IV therapy and turn cellular health into a lifestyle, The DRIPBaR is serving up vitamins via IV.
Connecticut’s gas tax is returning incrementally. What’s going on?
CT's 25-cents-per-gallon gas tax was suspended in March 2022 due to rising fuel prices. As of Jan. 1, the state is gradually restoring it.
THUNDERBOLT 12: Rain, snow impacts area roadways of Connecticut
Rain is expected to gradually transition to snow later this morning with accumulations mostly in Litchfield County and northern parts of the state.
Things to do in Connecticut this weekend
CONNECTICUT, USA — Mid-January boredom may be hitting hard this weekend for many, but there are plenty of things you, the family, and your friends can do in Connecticut!. The 53rd Annual Hartford Boat Show at Mohegan Sun showcases the excitement of recreational boating in Connecticut for novice boaters to experienced navigators alike – whether on the Long Island Sound or the state’s lakes, ponds, and waterways. It is a prime location to discover aisles of boats and merchandise, compare features and prices, and talk to the experts about the types of boats that best meet your needs! The event runs from Friday to Sunday at various times. Learn more and purchase tickets here.
New gun violence legislation proposals include banning open carry in public
WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) - Connecticut’s governor, health officials, and mayors held a news conference Monday morning to discuss legislation aimed at the reduction of gun violence. Channel 3 learned the legislation will be part of the Gov. Ned Lamont’s package of priorities that he will present to the Connecticut...
CHART: Sales tax receipts driving Connecticut transportation program
Sales tax receipts have surpassed fuel taxes as the single-largest source of revenue for the CT budget's Special Transportation Fund.
Visit the Largest Snow Tubing Park in Connecticut
Winter in Connecticut can be hard, but don't let the cold weather get you down. There are tons of fun activities to be had this season. Unlike skiing and snowboarding, snow tubing is an adventure that can be enjoyed by any age and skill level.
Gov. Ned Lamont unveils legislative proposals on gun violence
Gov. Ned Lamont announced legislative proposals on gun violence at a press conference at the Waterbury Police Department.
Employers could face civil action for failing to register for state retirement program
Businesses that fail to register for the MyCTSavings plan could face civil action under a regulatory change submitted by the Comptroller's Office The post Employers could face civil action for failing to register for state retirement program appeared first on Connecticut Inside Investigator.
Indigenous tribe's name to be restored to Connecticut river under proposed bill
HARTFORD, Conn. — A state representative wants to restore a piece of Connecticut's pre-colonial history to one of its major water streams. State Rep. Anthony Nolan introduced a bill this week in the state that would restore the Thames River to the Pequot River, named after the tribe that lived on the land for thousands of years.
9 of the BEST Korean BBQ Restaurants in CT in 2023
If you are looking for some amazing Korean BBQ in CT, you’ve come to the right place. Korean BBQ is some of the most flavorful food on the planet and Connecticut actually has some pretty good Korean joints. Whether you’re in the mood for Beef Bulgogi or something new...
