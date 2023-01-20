CONNECTICUT, USA — Mid-January boredom may be hitting hard this weekend for many, but there are plenty of things you, the family, and your friends can do in Connecticut!. The 53rd Annual Hartford Boat Show at Mohegan Sun showcases the excitement of recreational boating in Connecticut for novice boaters to experienced navigators alike – whether on the Long Island Sound or the state’s lakes, ponds, and waterways. It is a prime location to discover aisles of boats and merchandise, compare features and prices, and talk to the experts about the types of boats that best meet your needs! The event runs from Friday to Sunday at various times. Learn more and purchase tickets here.

