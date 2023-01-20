ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut State

Comments / 2

Related
WTNH

This city has the most expensive home heating oil in Connecticut

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — While the cost of home heating oil has risen sharply to last year, it has hit wallets harder in one Connecticut city. The wholesale price of home heating oil can vary depending on where you live in the Constitution State, according to tracking data from the Connecticut Department of Energy and […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
Eyewitness News

Connecticut not among the best states to retire, report suggests

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Connecticut does not rank among the best states to retire, according to a report from WalletHub. The personal finance website released its findings on Monday. It ranked Connecticut as 35th out of the 50 states. WalletHub said to determine the best states to retire, its researchers...
CONNECTICUT STATE
NBC Connecticut

Mega Millions Ticket Sold in CT Won $40,000 Friday

One Mega Millions ticket sold in Connecticut won $40,000 Friday night. The winning numbers were 20-29-31-64-66 and the Mega Ball was 17. The Megaplier was X4. The $40,000 winning ticket sold in Connecticut matched four numbers and the Mega Ball. Without Megaplier, the ticket would have won $10,000. It’s not...
CONNECTICUT STATE
WTNH

Connecticut tax breaks you haven’t heard of

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — In your rush to get your taxes filed by the April 18 deadline, don’t forget to check if you qualify for any breaks. In Connecticut, multiple items can be deducted from gross income, like moving expenses for military members, health savings account contributions, alimony, and student loan interest. Jury duty […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
franchising.com

IV Therapy Franchise is Opening New Locations in Connecticut

The DRIPBaR Signs Franchise Development Deal for Fairfield, Hartford, and Litchfield Counties. January 20, 2023 // Franchising.com // WRENTHAM, Mass. - The DRIPBaR is excited to announce that they have signed an Area Representative Agreement with two talented and driven Area Representatives who plan to expand the brand by opening new locations throughout Connecticut in Fairfield, Hartford, and Litchfield Counties. Looking to change the way people perceive intravenous IV therapy and turn cellular health into a lifestyle, The DRIPBaR is serving up vitamins via IV.
CONNECTICUT STATE
fox61.com

Things to do in Connecticut this weekend

CONNECTICUT, USA — Mid-January boredom may be hitting hard this weekend for many, but there are plenty of things you, the family, and your friends can do in Connecticut!. The 53rd Annual Hartford Boat Show at Mohegan Sun showcases the excitement of recreational boating in Connecticut for novice boaters to experienced navigators alike – whether on the Long Island Sound or the state’s lakes, ponds, and waterways. It is a prime location to discover aisles of boats and merchandise, compare features and prices, and talk to the experts about the types of boats that best meet your needs! The event runs from Friday to Sunday at various times. Learn more and purchase tickets here.
CONNECTICUT STATE
connecticutexplorer.com

9 of the BEST Korean BBQ Restaurants in CT in 2023

If you are looking for some amazing Korean BBQ in CT, you’ve come to the right place. Korean BBQ is some of the most flavorful food on the planet and Connecticut actually has some pretty good Korean joints. Whether you’re in the mood for Beef Bulgogi or something new...
CONNECTICUT STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy