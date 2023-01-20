Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KPLC TV
Barbe High athletes line the streets to honor Hunter Brown as procession passes
Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - The funeral was held Friday for former Barbe High School football standout Hunter Brown, who passed away suddenly earlier this month. Brown graduated in 2020 and went on to play football at the Air Force Academy. Brown was in his sophomore year when he passed away on his way to class.
KPLC TV
Lake Charles residents react to suspension of Washington-Marion basketball team
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Washington-Marion boys’ basketball team has been indefinitely suspended after a fight broke out between players, fans, and the other team during a game last week. “I think they should be given as second chance,” Lake Charles resident Kevin James said. “We all deserve...
KPLC TV
SWLA Arrest Report - Jan. 22, 2023
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Jan. 22, 2023. Jamarquin Desmond Hebert, 22, Lake Charles: Headlamps on motor vehicles; possession of marijuana; possession of a firearm by a person previously convicted of battery of a dating partner. Elder Alexander Erazo-Portillo, 23, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse.
KPLC TV
One dead in Bell City homicide
Bell City, LA (KPLC) - The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating a homicide that left one person dead. Deputies say the shooting death occurred in the 7000 block of Gragg Road in Bell City. “It appears as though it was a domestic [dispute] between a husband and wife,”...
CPPJ Announces Temporary Closure of Prien Lake Park Playground and Indian Bay Pavilion in Lake Charles
Lake Charles, Louisiana – On January 19, 2023, the Calcasieu Parish Police Jury announced that Prien Lake Park’s playground and Indian Bay Pavilion will be closed for hurricane repairs, beginning January 23, 2023. The playground will be closed for approximately eight weeks. Indian Bay Pavilion will be closed for approximately 12 weeks.
KPLC TV
Black Bayou Bridge resumes normal operations
Cameron Parish, LA (KPLC) - The Black Bayou Bridge has resumed normal operations after the southbound lanes were closed due to mechanical issues, according to the Louisiana Department of Transportation. The bridge is open to both marine and vehicle traffic.
KPLC TV
Businesses in downtown Lake Charles reopen their doors after power outage
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Businesses in downtown Lake Charles are getting back into the swing of things after a power outage forced them to close earlier this week. No power, meant no customers for many businesses in Downtown Lake Charles but this weekend Luna’s Bar and Grill is expecting that to change.
KPLC TV
Five McNeese Legends Inducted into the McNeese Sports Hall of Fame
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Friday night was a special one for five former McNeese Athletes, as they were officially inducted into the McNeese Hall of Fame at the Induction Ceremony at The Cowboy Club just outside Cowboy Stadium. Jamie Allred, Jose Larios, Diontae Spencer, Emily Vincent, and Steven Whitehead were each inducted Friday night after it was announced in December that they would be members of the McNeese Hall of Fame Class of 2023.
KPLC TV
Bell City woman accused of shooting and killing husband
Bell City, LA (KPLC) - A Bell City woman has been arrested after being accused of shooting and killing her husband, according to the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office. Spokeswoman Kayla Vincent says Yvette Gragg Logan, 60, called deputies to her home on Gragg Rd., telling dispatchers that she’d shot her husband.
KPLC TV
2 arrested, 1 sought in multiple Lake Charles vehicle burglaries
Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - Two suspects are jailed and a third is sought for allegedly burglarizing several vehicles in south Lake Charles. Calcasieu Parish deputies took the suspects into custody on Jan. 2 while investigating multiple vehicle burglaries in a trailer park on Tom Hebert Road, said Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Kayla Vincent.
KPLC TV
Family seeking donations for funeral arrangements of fatally shot 5-year-old
Jennings, LA (KPLC) - The family of a 5-year-old boy who was shot and killed on Thursday, January 19 is seeking donations for funeral arrangements. Five-year-old Adaun Gains died at a local hospital Thursday evening after being shot in the chest with a stolen 9mm handgun, according to Jennings Police.
KPLC TV
Single-vehicle crash traps two in vehicle, driver arrested
Beauregard Parish, LA (KPLC) - The driver of a 2020 Toyota Tundra was arrested for DWI after being involved in a single-vehicle crash on Hwy 12 in Beauregard Parish, according to Louisiana State Police. The crash occurred at approximately 10:14 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 20. The Ward 6 Fire Department...
See When Elvis Played In Lake Charles, Louisiana In May 1975 [VIDEO]
The date was May 4, 1975, and The King Of Rock And Roll, Elvis Presley, made a stop in Southwest Louisiana for two shows at the Lake Charles Civic Center. The civic center at the time was just three years old and with a seating capacity of 7500 fans in the main coliseum. When they had Elvis perform, he sold 10,000 tickets for the two shows. Elvis played an afternoon show and an evening show that day here in Lake Charles.
kalb.com
High School Hoops: Final scores from local district matchups
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - A few Central Louisiana teams had tough district matchups. Rosepine vs Avoyelles (M &W) In a District 4-2A rivalry, Rosepine and Avoyelles met on the Mustangs’ court. The Lady Eagles took an 18-6 lead in the first quarter and never looked back as the Lady Mustangs could not find their rhythm.
DeRidder teen dies in early Friday crash
State Police say the pick-up truck failed to negotiate a curve, traveled off the roadway and struck a tree.
KPLC TV
DeRidder teen dies after truck hits tree
Beauregard Parish, La. (KPLC) - An 18-year-old driver was killed after his truck ran off the highway and hit a tree, according to police. Aaron Bell Isbell III, of DeRidder, was driving a 2011 Dodge pickup south on LA Hwy 109 near LA Hwy 389 around 5 a.m. Friday, said Derek Senegal of Louisiana State Police Troop D.
Lake Charles American Press
From role player to role model, Poullard thrives at college level
Steady improvement and maturity has helped Jil Poullard take a leading role on the field and in the classroom for the McNeese State softball team. Poullard earned first-team all-Southland Conference honors for her play on the field last season after hitting .367 with seven home runs and 45 RBIs. She was also named to the conference’s all-academic first team and has made the Commissioner’s Honor Roll in each of her first three seasons.
KPLC TV
Man wanted in Beauregard drug investigation arrested in Sulphur
Beauregard Parish, LA (KPLC) - A 52-year-old man wanted in connection with a drug investigation in Beauregard Parish was arrested in Sulphur, officials say. Billy Hyatt’s home on Kansas Street in Singer was raided on Jan. 9, but Hyatt was not home at the time, according to information from the Beauregard Sheriff’s Office. An arrest warrant was issued for methamphetamine possession with intent to distribute, possession of a firearm in the presence of drugs and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
KPLC TV
5-year-old boy fatally shot in Jennings home
Jennings, La. (KPLC) - A five-year-old boy was fatally shot inside a home in Jennings Thursday, according to police. Six children from ages three to seven and one adult were in the home in the 600 block of Gallup Street, said Jennings Police Chief Danny Semmes. The gunshot was not...
Comments / 0