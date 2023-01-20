The date was May 4, 1975, and The King Of Rock And Roll, Elvis Presley, made a stop in Southwest Louisiana for two shows at the Lake Charles Civic Center. The civic center at the time was just three years old and with a seating capacity of 7500 fans in the main coliseum. When they had Elvis perform, he sold 10,000 tickets for the two shows. Elvis played an afternoon show and an evening show that day here in Lake Charles.

