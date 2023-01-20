Drake Plans to ‘Tell You My Truths’ in 2023, Starting With Flex About Access to ‘Amazing Clean’ Private Bathrooms

Read full article on original website
Drake’s Best B-Sides, Ranked
When combing through Drake’s dense catalog, it’s easy for some of the more bar-heavy or narratively dense tracks to get lost beneath the shadow of the chart-shattering records that make up most of his discography. As far as B-sides—less “important,” streamed, or acknowledged tracks in live shows—are concerned, Drizzy has some real heat lying in the depths of his albums, though.
Here’s a Look At What Went Down in Night 1 of Drake at the Apollo
Following two postponements, Drake performed at Harlem’s iconic Apollo Theater on Saturday night for the first of a pair of concerts there this weekend. The intimate concert, presented by SiriusXM in tandem with Drizzy’s radio show Sound 42, saw the Toronto rapper run through a set of numerous classic B-sides, including Thank Me Later’s “Karaoke,” Take Care’s “Over My Dead Body,” Nothing Was the Same’s “Wu-Tang Forever,” If You’re Reading This It’s Too Late’s “Jungle,” Views’ “Feel No Ways,” and Scorpion’s “Jaded,” among others.
Meghan Markle’s Ex-Husband Got Engaged to a $200 Million Heiress 2 Weeks After Meghan Married Prince Harry
Meghan Markle's first husband, Trevor Engelson, married a $200 million heiress the same year the Duchess of Sussex married Prince Harry.
Brooke Shields Was Raped Early On In Her Hollywood Career: 'I Just Thought, Stay Alive And Get Out'
Brooke Shields says she was assaulted by someone she knew and explains who they initiated the situation.
Woman refuses to attend best friend's wedding because she had just started a new job: 'Who gets married on a Tuesday?'
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. Who gets married on a Tuesday? That's what I'd like to know. In retrospect, I guess I already know the answer. My best friend got married on a Tuesday afternoon, and I refused to attend her wedding.
Why a green and orange dot on your phone can indicate someone listening and watching
The orange and green dots you see at the top of your iPhone screen are enhanced security precautions as a result of the new security update for IOS 14 or better.
Father ignores school-aged twins in an emergency as he and his new wife have baby and "don't want guests"
Parenting is a full-time job that requires a lot of selfless decisions and changing of plans as need be to protect everyone. For some that is self-evident, while others are oblivious to their obligations.
Bling Empire: New York is a trashy Netflix reality show that might be your next guilty pleasure
For the newly arrived spinoff of Netflix’s Bling Empire reality franchise, the streaming giant moves things cross-country — to the concrete jungle of New York City, where an all-new version of the same story about a rich and fabulous all-Asian cast unfolds. Welcome to Bling Empire: New York, an 8-episode series that debuted on Netflix on Friday and immediately became the #6 Netflix show in the US upon launch.
TikTok Employees Say They Can Choose Which Videos Go Viral
A new report by Forbes has shed more light on how videos go viral on TikTok, with employees of the company revealing they have the power to manually boost clips to give them a wider reach on the platform. According to six current and former employees of TikTok and its...
XXXTentacion and Lil Uzi Vert Collab “I’m Not Human” Released on Late Artist’s Birthday
A new track from XXXTentacion has dropped, and it sees the late rapper team up with Lil Uzi Vert. The track was released on what happens to be XXXTentacion’s birthday. Entitled “I’m Not Human,” the song goes for a more ballad-like approach than is expected from either artist. The collaboration was announced just ahead of its release on XXX’s official Instagram. “A gift from Jah,” the account teased. “Thank you #liluzi.” It’s not clear if Uzi recorded their contribution to “I’m Not Human” before XXX was killed in 2018, but this is the first time they’ve ever appeared on a track together.
The Undertaker Goes Sneaker Shopping With Complex
The Undertaker goes Sneaker Shopping at Concepts in Boston with Complex’s Joe La Puma and talks his LeBron Nike collab, his love for New Balance and his first pair of adidas sneakers. Looking for the best deal on a pair of sneakers? Download the Sole Collector app now here.
Selena Gomez Says She Is Single Amid Reports She’s Dating the Chainsmokers’ Drew Taggart
Selena Gomez is clearing up speculation about her relationship status. In a since-deleted Instagram Stories post on Thursday, the Only Murders in the Building star shared a black-and-white image that said, “I like being alone too much.” She also used the “#iamsingle” hashtag at the bottom of the post.
Recording Academy and Brast Studios Launch Grammy Capsule Collection
The Recording Academy has teamed up with designer Mark Braster of Brast Studios for a limited-edition capsule collection of Grammy-themed pieces. Consisting of t-shirts, hoodies, sweatpants, and accessories, the collection is titled When The Stars Align. The collection was launched alongside a lookbook that sees the items showcased by rising artists Bktherula and JELEEL! The collaboration is set to arrive online Thursday, Jan 26 at 11 a.m. ET here.
Desiigner Drops Official Video for “Bigger and Bigger”
Desiigner is warming fans up for his long-awaited debut album. The Brooklyn-born rapper returned this week with the official video for “Bigger and Bigger,” a braggadocious track he released at the end of last year. Desiigner spoke about the record in a recent interview with HotNewHipHop, saying it was just a little taste of what he and his team have in store.
Raven-Symoné Says We’ve Been Pronouncing Her Name Wrong
We have all been collectively mispronouncing Raven-Symoné’s name. The actress took to TikTok on Thursday to share that her name is said differently than most thought. In a video, the 37-year-old wrote over the clip, “Yo, that’s Raven-Symoné.”. More words flash over the video: “It’s...
Drake Receives Medical Treatment for Ankle Ahead of Apollo Theater Concerts
Drake won’t let a joint injury hinder his big weekend. The Grammy winner took to Instagram on Thursday to confirm he recently received medical attention for a hurt ankle. The post came days before Drake’s long-awaited two-night engagement at Harlem’s Apollo Theater—an event he has postponed twice.
Elon Musk admits Twitter has too many ads, says fix is coming
An option to pay to get rid of ads altogether has been something Twitter users have been expressing a desire for since at least the introduction of the original Twitter paid subscription, which provided a number of features to users but did nothing to change the rate at which they saw ads on the site. Musk previously tipped that there would be a fully ad-free higher tier subscription coming in 2023 in mid-December last year. At the time, Musk also said Blue subcribers at the existing rate would see half the ads of free users.
Watch Joey Badass Cover Mos Def’s ‘Black on Both Sides’ Track “UMI Says”
Joey Badass covered Mos Def’s “UMI Says” in the latest edition of Australian radio station Triple J’s Like a Version series. Backed by a live band featuring rising Zimbabwe-born, Melbourne-based singer KYE, the Brooklyn rapper delivered a smooth cover of the classic ballad, which originally appeared on Mos Def’s 1999 solo debut Black On Both Sides.
Blueface Says He Wants DNA Test After Chrisean Rock Announces Pregnancy
The latest chapter in Blueface and Chrisean Rock’s dysfunctional relationship unfolded on Friday, with the latter announcing that she’s pregnant. Rock took to social media to deliver the news, posting a picture of three positive pregnancy tests. “Guess how many heart beats?” she captioned the post.
Sha’Carri Richardson Says She Was Kicked Off American Airlines Plane After Argument With Flight Attendant
U.S. track and field star Sha’Carri Richardson was kicked off an American Airlines flight following an argument with a flight attendant on Saturday. Richardson took to Instagram to shed light on the situation, which she claims started because a flight attendant was “disrespecting” her. “Prior to the...
