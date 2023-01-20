Drake Plans to ‘Tell You My Truths’ in 2023, Starting With Flex About Access to ‘Amazing Clean’ Private Bathrooms

A new track from XXXTentacion has dropped, and it sees the late rapper team up with Lil Uzi Vert. The track was released on what happens to be XXXTentacion’s birthday. Entitled “I’m Not Human,” the song goes for a more ballad-like approach than is expected from either artist. The collaboration was announced just ahead of its release on XXX’s official Instagram. “A gift from Jah,” the account teased. “Thank you #liluzi.” It’s not clear if Uzi recorded their contribution to “I’m Not Human” before XXX was killed in 2018, but this is the first time they’ve ever appeared on a track together.

