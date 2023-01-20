ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Drake Plans to ‘Tell You My Truths’ in 2023, Starting With Flex About Access to ‘Amazing Clean’ Private Bathrooms

By Brad Callas
Complex
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Complex

Drake’s Best B-Sides, Ranked

When combing through Drake’s dense catalog, it’s easy for some of the more bar-heavy or narratively dense tracks to get lost beneath the shadow of the chart-shattering records that make up most of his discography. As far as B-sides—less “important,” streamed, or acknowledged tracks in live shows—are concerned, Drizzy has some real heat lying in the depths of his albums, though.
Complex

Here’s a Look At What Went Down in Night 1 of Drake at the Apollo

Following two postponements, Drake performed at Harlem’s iconic Apollo Theater on Saturday night for the first of a pair of concerts there this weekend. The intimate concert, presented by SiriusXM in tandem with Drizzy’s radio show Sound 42, saw the Toronto rapper run through a set of numerous classic B-sides, including Thank Me Later’s “Karaoke,” Take Care’s “Over My Dead Body,” Nothing Was the Same’s “Wu-Tang Forever,” If You’re Reading This It’s Too Late’s “Jungle,” Views’ “Feel No Ways,” and Scorpion’s “Jaded,” among others.
BGR.com

Bling Empire: New York is a trashy Netflix reality show that might be your next guilty pleasure

For the newly arrived spinoff of Netflix’s Bling Empire reality franchise, the streaming giant moves things cross-country — to the concrete jungle of New York City, where an all-new version of the same story about a rich and fabulous all-Asian cast unfolds. Welcome to Bling Empire: New York, an 8-episode series that debuted on Netflix on Friday and immediately became the #6 Netflix show in the US upon launch.
NEW YORK STATE
Complex

TikTok Employees Say They Can Choose Which Videos Go Viral

A new report by Forbes has shed more light on how videos go viral on TikTok, with employees of the company revealing they have the power to manually boost clips to give them a wider reach on the platform. According to six current and former employees of TikTok and its...
Complex

XXXTentacion and Lil Uzi Vert Collab “I’m Not Human” Released on Late Artist’s Birthday

A new track from XXXTentacion has dropped, and it sees the late rapper team up with Lil Uzi Vert. The track was released on what happens to be XXXTentacion’s birthday. Entitled “I’m Not Human,” the song goes for a more ballad-like approach than is expected from either artist. The collaboration was announced just ahead of its release on XXX’s official Instagram. “A gift from Jah,” the account teased. “Thank you #liluzi.” It’s not clear if Uzi recorded their contribution to “I’m Not Human” before XXX was killed in 2018, but this is the first time they’ve ever appeared on a track together.
Complex

The Undertaker Goes Sneaker Shopping With Complex

The Undertaker goes Sneaker Shopping at Concepts in Boston with Complex’s Joe La Puma and talks his LeBron Nike collab, his love for New Balance and his first pair of adidas sneakers. Looking for the best deal on a pair of sneakers? Download the Sole Collector app now here.
BOSTON, MA
Complex

Recording Academy and Brast Studios Launch Grammy Capsule Collection

The Recording Academy has teamed up with designer Mark Braster of Brast Studios for a limited-edition capsule collection of Grammy-themed pieces. Consisting of t-shirts, hoodies, sweatpants, and accessories, the collection is titled When The Stars Align. The collection was launched alongside a lookbook that sees the items showcased by rising artists Bktherula and JELEEL! The collaboration is set to arrive online Thursday, Jan 26 at 11 a.m. ET here.
Complex

Desiigner Drops Official Video for “Bigger and Bigger”

Desiigner is warming fans up for his long-awaited debut album. The Brooklyn-born rapper returned this week with the official video for “Bigger and Bigger,” a braggadocious track he released at the end of last year. Desiigner spoke about the record in a recent interview with HotNewHipHop, saying it was just a little taste of what he and his team have in store.
Complex

Raven-Symoné Says We’ve Been Pronouncing Her Name Wrong

We have all been collectively mispronouncing Raven-Symoné’s name. The actress took to TikTok on Thursday to share that her name is said differently than most thought. In a video, the 37-year-old wrote over the clip, “Yo, that’s Raven-Symoné.”. More words flash over the video: “It’s...
Complex

Drake Receives Medical Treatment for Ankle Ahead of Apollo Theater Concerts

Drake won’t let a joint injury hinder his big weekend. The Grammy winner took to Instagram on Thursday to confirm he recently received medical attention for a hurt ankle. The post came days before Drake’s long-awaited two-night engagement at Harlem’s Apollo Theater—an event he has postponed twice.
TechCrunch

Elon Musk admits Twitter has too many ads, says fix is coming

An option to pay to get rid of ads altogether has been something Twitter users have been expressing a desire for since at least the introduction of the original Twitter paid subscription, which provided a number of features to users but did nothing to change the rate at which they saw ads on the site. Musk previously tipped that there would be a fully ad-free higher tier subscription coming in 2023 in mid-December last year. At the time, Musk also said Blue subcribers at the existing rate would see half the ads of free users.
Complex

Watch Joey Badass Cover Mos Def’s ‘Black on Both Sides’ Track “UMI Says”

Joey Badass covered Mos Def’s “UMI Says” in the latest edition of Australian radio station Triple J’s Like a Version series. Backed by a live band featuring rising Zimbabwe-born, Melbourne-based singer KYE, the Brooklyn rapper delivered a smooth cover of the classic ballad, which originally appeared on Mos Def’s 1999 solo debut Black On Both Sides.
Complex

Blueface Says He Wants DNA Test After Chrisean Rock Announces Pregnancy

The latest chapter in Blueface and Chrisean Rock’s dysfunctional relationship unfolded on Friday, with the latter announcing that she’s pregnant. Rock took to social media to deliver the news, posting a picture of three positive pregnancy tests. “Guess how many heart beats?” she captioned the post.

