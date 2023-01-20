Read full article on original website
my opinion
3d ago
Yep Biden should have apologized and did something about the borders he open then! Like closed them. BIDEN IS THE WORST PRESIDENT AND KAMALA IS THE WORST VP EVER IN HISTORY!
Reply
4
Bobby C.
3d ago
Biden made himself Judge, Jury and Executioner before he knew any of the facts only to be proved wrong by his own Attorney General. What a putz.
Reply
3
Related
Sheriff Mark Lamb of Arizona has a stern message for Biden at the border: 'Apologize' first
As President Biden prepares to visit the southern border for the first time during his presidency, Sheriff Mark Lamb of Pinal County, Arizona, shared strong messages for Biden ahead of the visit.
Biden fumbles during speech, appears not to know Title 8 border law, mislabels CBP
President Joe Biden, under whose watch the border is seeing a historic crisis in illegal crossings and smuggling, fumbled references to border laws and agencies during a speech Thursday.
Border under control of cartels, not the US, Yuma residents say as gangs rake in billions off human smuggling
Border town residents in Yuma, Arizona, shared their concerns for national security as more migrants flood into the U.S. after paying the cartels for entry.
Border Patrol agent describes danger at the border: 'We are paying for this in United States citizens' lives'
Dr. Phil hosted two experts to talk about the crisis at the American southern border. National Border Patrol Council President Brandon Judd warned that it is in an unacceptable state.
Trump responded to the Monterey Park mass shooting by complaining about the treatment of Jan. 6 rioters
Donald Trump said "nothing will happen" to the gunman, compared with those arrested in connection with the Capitol riot.
U.S. citizens detained, fined thousands for using wrong lane at U.S. Mexico border: 'Humiliated'
California residents say they have been fined thousands of dollars and detained at the U.S.-Mexico border after improperly using a lane designated for pre-approved travelers.
From 14 to 'DOZENS' - the Number of FBI Whistleblowers Now Volunteering to Testify Before DOJ Weaponization Subcommittee
What started out as 14 individual whistleblowers has blossomed into several dozen volunteers who will now offer testimony of FBI wrongdoing. It all began when the new Republican-controlled House of Representatives announced that it would be creating a new subcommittee to investigate the politicization and weaponization of the DOJ under the Biden administration.
Texas border chaos: illegal migrant steals road roller, suspected smugglers lead police on high-speed chase
A suspected illegal immigrant is reported to have stolen a road roller from a private ranch in Texas and drove the vehicle until it ran out of fuel.
Texas National Guard soldier patrolling border shoots migrant after struggle: report
A Texas National Guard soldier shot a migrant over the weekend during a struggle, according to reports.
Energy workers haven't forgotten and won't forgive Biden for killing Keystone XL jobs: 'It's un-American'
Power the Future, an energy group, released a video blasting the Biden administration for canceling the Keystone XL pipeline two years ago, blaming it for thousands of job losses.
Kamala Harris angers Arizona officials by ignoring border on visit to state: 'Trying to hide the truth'
Arizona Sherriff joined "Fox & Friends" to respond to Kamala Harris' refusal to visit the border during Arizona visit, says the Biden administration is responsible for the crisis.
Biden's classified doc scandal has 'makings of a potential cover-up' that could put US 'at risk': Rep. Comer
Rep. James Comer issued a stark warning over the Biden classified document scandal, telling 'Sunday Morning Futures' the alleged mishandling could really be a 'potential cover-up.'
Americans traveling between Mexico, U.S. see vacations turn into nightmares at the border
Americans in recent months have had their vacation plans in Mexico turn into nightmares after they were detained, fined, and in some cases imprisoned over alleged mistakes.
Kristi Noem calls for investigation into leak of Social Security numbers by Jan. 6 panel
Republican South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem is calling on the federal government to investigate the leak of more than 2,000 Social Security numbers belonging to Trump officials and allies that were inadvertently included in documents released by the Jan. 6 committee earlier this month.
'IT WAS WORKING': Arizona border residents blast decision to remove container wall
Crews removed shipping containers used to fill gaps in the border wall near Yuma, Arizona, but farmers say the makeshift wall was helping amid a surge of migrants.
Kamala Harris defends not going to border during Arizona trip, promises to go again
Vice President Kamala Harris on Thursday defended her decision not to visit the southern border while on a trip to Tonopah, Arizona, telling a local reporter that Congress must act on immigration.
ABC's Martha Raddatz hits Biden admin for insisting they take classified documents 'seriously'
ABC's Mary Bruce and Martha Raddatz called out President Biden on Sunday during "This Week" for continuously claiming he takes classified documents "seriously."
Top Republican torches Hunter Biden wrinkle in docs probe: 'We're looking into that'
First son Hunter Biden purportedly paid an enormous sum in rent at his father's Greenville, Delaware home, listing the address on various forms, reports said.
Border Patrol nabbed 17 people on FBI terror watch list at southern border in December
Border Patrol agents patrolling the southern border stopped 17 people on the FBI's Terrorist Screening Database in December, according to new CBP figures put out on Friday.
KGET 17
Venezuelans pouring into Juarez despite Title 42 restrictions in U.S.
JUAREZ, Mexico (Border Report) – Enrique Valenzuela steps into the waiting room of Juarez’s Migrant Assistance Center and poses a question to two dozen people sitting there. “How many of you rode to Juarez on top of a train? Almost everyone in the room, including children, raise their...
Comments / 3