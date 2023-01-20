ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

New York Post

Now Secret Service admits it has some Biden Delaware visitor records

WASHINGTON — What a difference three days makes. The Secret Service admitted Thursday that it does, in fact, have information on visitors to President Biden’s Wilmington, Del., residence during the time he kept classified records in the home’s garage. Secret Service spokesman Anthony Guglielmi claimed Monday that “we don’t independently maintain our own visitor logs because it’s a private residence.” But Guglielmi’s tune had changed Thursday, when he said that “the Secret Service does generate law enforcement and criminal justice information records for various individuals who may come into contact with Secret Service protected sites.” Meanwhile, Fox News quoted an unnamed source...
WILMINGTON, DE
Mother Jones

More Classified Documents Found—This Time in Biden’s Garage

Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. President Joe Biden acknowledged on Thursday that a second batch of classified documents from the Obama administration had been found, this time in his garage in Wilmington, Delaware. Earlier this week, the White House confirmed that Biden’s attorneys had found a batch of classified documents in the closet of a think tank in Washington, DC, that Biden had used after serving as vice president. Biden told reporters that he’s cooperating fully with the Department of Justice.
WILMINGTON, DE
Washington Examiner

An anniversary Joe Biden wants you to forget

With the benefit of hindsight, one wonders whether President Joe Biden would cancel the Keystone XL pipeline again. Just kidding! Of course he would. When it comes to Biden’s green agenda, the pain is the point. And we know there is no shortage of pain. The ramifications of his...
WASHINGTON STATE
msn.com

Kamala Harris is Biden's 'impeachment insurance,' Boebert says

As President Joe Biden faces scrutiny over his handling of classified documents, he has at least one piece of leverage that could shield him from facing impeachment inquiries, according to Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) — and that’s Vice President Kamala Harris. Although House Republicans may be itching to...
DELAWARE STATE
New York Post

See how many days Joe Biden has spent at his Delaware residence since he took office

President Biden has used his home in Wilmington, Delaware as a weekend White House, making 52 trips there since taking office in January 2021 and spending all or part of 164 days at the residence, according to a tally by The Post. The White House initially defended Biden’s frequent trips home from claims he was slacking off, with then-press secretary Jen Psaki telling reporters last February that the president can “work from anywhere.” However, since the scandal over Biden’s handling of classified documents broke, the administration has changed its tune — saying the Wilmington residence is “personal” rather than a government outpost...
WILMINGTON, DE
POLITICO

Biden's ride or die

Welcome to POLITICO’s West Wing Playbook, your guide to the people and power centers in the Biden administration. With help from Allie Bice. Send tips | Subscribe here| Email Eli | Email Lauren. Programming Note: We’ll be off Monday, Jan. 16, for Martin Luther King Jr. Day, but will...
FLORIDA STATE
Washington Examiner

Biden’s Coast Guard sends SOS to DeSantis

How bad is the Biden border crisis? So bad that White House staffers can’t even keep track of who they are asking to help bail them out of the catastrophe they created. Last week, after more than 300 Cuban immigrants landed at Dry Tortugas National Park and Key West, Florida, Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL) declared a state of emergency and activated the Florida National Guard to help manage the situation. He even joked he would send President Joe Biden the bill since it is Biden’s nonexistent immigration enforcement policies that caused the current wave of illegal migration.
FLORIDA STATE
Washington Examiner

Joe Biden, 'vacationer in chief'

First, it appeared hard to believe that any president could vacation as much or spend as many nights away from the White House as former President Barack Obama. Then, former President Donald Trump topped him with visits to his resorts in New Jersey and Florida, especially during the traditional summer and Christmas breaks.
NEW JERSEY STATE

