Biden's Former VP Aides Say They Were Hurried Into Packing: 'It Was A Really Really Weird Time'
Amid the unearthing of classified files from President Joe Biden’s former private office and one of his Delaware homes, his former aides have reportedly said they were hurried into packaging at the end of his tenure as vice president in 2017. Even as Biden was busy winding up his...
‘Could hear the president cursing’: Biden furious about border early on in administration
President Joe Biden was reportedly furious about the surge of immigrants illegally crossing the southern border during the first months of his administration, making him angrier than any other policy issue.
Hunter Biden blacked out near classified documents while working with Chinese businessman: Report
Classified documents were being held at a residence where Hunter Biden would reportedly black out from drinking and drug use during a time when he was working with a Chinese businessman with intelligence connections.
The swamp comes for Joe Biden
Now Biden has what no president wants: A special counsel hanging over him for the foreseeable future.
Calling it quits: Wave of Democrat retirements could gift Senate majority to GOP in 2024
As lawmakers prepare for what is likely to be a tough election cycle in 2024, many senators in key battleground states are considering retirement — putting Democrats on edge as they seek to defend their slim majority in the upper chamber. Democrats are already expected to face a challenging...
Russian TV Warns New 'Big War' Coming After Putin Ultimatum
State TV host Margarita Simonyan said in the future Russia may have to produce a more threatening ultimatum that could include nuclear weapons.
Now Secret Service admits it has some Biden Delaware visitor records
WASHINGTON — What a difference three days makes. The Secret Service admitted Thursday that it does, in fact, have information on visitors to President Biden’s Wilmington, Del., residence during the time he kept classified records in the home’s garage. Secret Service spokesman Anthony Guglielmi claimed Monday that “we don’t independently maintain our own visitor logs because it’s a private residence.” But Guglielmi’s tune had changed Thursday, when he said that “the Secret Service does generate law enforcement and criminal justice information records for various individuals who may come into contact with Secret Service protected sites.” Meanwhile, Fox News quoted an unnamed source...
More Classified Documents Found—This Time in Biden’s Garage
Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. President Joe Biden acknowledged on Thursday that a second batch of classified documents from the Obama administration had been found, this time in his garage in Wilmington, Delaware. Earlier this week, the White House confirmed that Biden’s attorneys had found a batch of classified documents in the closet of a think tank in Washington, DC, that Biden had used after serving as vice president. Biden told reporters that he’s cooperating fully with the Department of Justice.
An anniversary Joe Biden wants you to forget
With the benefit of hindsight, one wonders whether President Joe Biden would cancel the Keystone XL pipeline again. Just kidding! Of course he would. When it comes to Biden’s green agenda, the pain is the point. And we know there is no shortage of pain. The ramifications of his...
Kamala Harris is Biden's 'impeachment insurance,' Boebert says
As President Joe Biden faces scrutiny over his handling of classified documents, he has at least one piece of leverage that could shield him from facing impeachment inquiries, according to Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) — and that’s Vice President Kamala Harris. Although House Republicans may be itching to...
Biden's classified doc scandal has 'makings of a potential cover-up' that could put US 'at risk': Rep. Comer
Rep. James Comer issued a stark warning over the Biden classified document scandal, telling 'Sunday Morning Futures' the alleged mishandling could really be a 'potential cover-up.'
See how many days Joe Biden has spent at his Delaware residence since he took office
President Biden has used his home in Wilmington, Delaware as a weekend White House, making 52 trips there since taking office in January 2021 and spending all or part of 164 days at the residence, according to a tally by The Post. The White House initially defended Biden’s frequent trips home from claims he was slacking off, with then-press secretary Jen Psaki telling reporters last February that the president can “work from anywhere.” However, since the scandal over Biden’s handling of classified documents broke, the administration has changed its tune — saying the Wilmington residence is “personal” rather than a government outpost...
Hunter Biden's Access to Classified Documents in Delaware Questioned
Republicans are demanding to see the "visitor logs" from President Biden's private home in Delaware, although it is unclear whether such logs exist.
Hear former Obama adviser's caution to Biden amid classified documents issue
Former Obama adviser and CNN senior political commentator David Axelrod tells CNN's Wolf Blitzer why he would advise President Joe Biden against staying quiet about the classified documents found at his home and private office and the related special counsel review.
White House claimed Biden's Delaware house used for official business but now says it's 'personal'
While White House officials have previously claimed that President Biden works during his trips to Wilmington, Delaware, they now claim that the residence is "personal."
DOJ asked Biden team not to investigate the classified docs further: Report
Upon learning about President Joe Biden's classified documents, the Justice Department reportedly initially asked his team to refrain from further examining the files or other possibly relevant material at different locations.
Biden's ride or die
Welcome to POLITICO’s West Wing Playbook, your guide to the people and power centers in the Biden administration. With help from Allie Bice. Send tips | Subscribe here| Email Eli | Email Lauren. Programming Note: We’ll be off Monday, Jan. 16, for Martin Luther King Jr. Day, but will...
Biden’s Coast Guard sends SOS to DeSantis
How bad is the Biden border crisis? So bad that White House staffers can’t even keep track of who they are asking to help bail them out of the catastrophe they created. Last week, after more than 300 Cuban immigrants landed at Dry Tortugas National Park and Key West, Florida, Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL) declared a state of emergency and activated the Florida National Guard to help manage the situation. He even joked he would send President Joe Biden the bill since it is Biden’s nonexistent immigration enforcement policies that caused the current wave of illegal migration.
Kamala Harris defends not going to border during Arizona trip, promises to go again
Vice President Kamala Harris on Thursday defended her decision not to visit the southern border while on a trip to Tonopah, Arizona, telling a local reporter that Congress must act on immigration.
Joe Biden, 'vacationer in chief'
First, it appeared hard to believe that any president could vacation as much or spend as many nights away from the White House as former President Barack Obama. Then, former President Donald Trump topped him with visits to his resorts in New Jersey and Florida, especially during the traditional summer and Christmas breaks.
