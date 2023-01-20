Read full article on original website
Bill aims to protect farmers from nuisance lawsuits, restricting who can file and when
LINCOLN — A proposed revision to Nebraska’s “right to farm” law, promoted as increasing protections for farmers, is being condemned by environmentalists as a way to eliminate nearly all nuisance lawsuits. Under Legislative Bill 662, introduced Wednesday by State Sen. Beau Ballard of Lincoln, only landowners who live within a half-mile of agricultural operation, and […] The post Bill aims to protect farmers from nuisance lawsuits, restricting who can file and when appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
Nebraska anti-abortion bill criticized by Nebraska doctors
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Sunday marked the 50th anniversary of Roe v. Wade, the now-overturned decision that gave women the federal right to an abortion. Now 50 years later, some Nebraska doctors are standing in opposition to LB626, a bill introduced in the Unicameral that would prevent abortions after cardiac activity is detected around the sixth week of pregnancy.
Abortion rights advocates participate in ‘Bigger Than Roe’ march at Lincoln capital
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The fight over abortion rights is getting louder here in Lincoln, as state lawmakers are once again debating a woman’s ability to choose. At the state capitol this Sunday, pro-choice supporters joined a movement that’s rapidly growing all throughout our country. Officially titled...
'Our job is to protect Nebraska's interests': Bill would stop out-of-state groundwater exports
The megadrought gripping the Southwest – climatologists say it’s the driest 22-year period seen in the region in 1,200 years – has created an unprecedented challenge for the Colorado River Basin. Increased evaporation from rising temperatures, a lack of precipitation, and exploding demand from population growth has...
Battle over voter ID and dozens of election bills brewing in Nebraska legislature
LINCOLN, Neb. — Nebraska lawmakers introduced nearly a couple dozen bills dealing with election security, voter ID and voter rights. Already the battle lines are being formed. "This session will see a barrage of bills that will see unreasonable barriers at the ballot. We need legislators and Nebraskans to...
Nebraska Legislature approves eight rule changes
LINCOLN, Neb (KLKN) – Nebraska state senators spent over nine hours in a committee hearing last week to sort through 55 proposed rule changes. Only seven made it out of committee, and on Thursday morning, all of them were approved by the Legislature. Most of the changes were adjustments...
Several early bills show some legislators could use a dose of common sense
It puzzles me why some South Dakota legislators, who depend on voters for their jobs, are so afraid of their constituents. And why isn’t common sense a legislative job requirement? Oh, right. Voters establish the job criteria. Maybe that is why some legislators are petrified. If they voted the legislator into office, what might they […] The post Several early bills show some legislators could use a dose of common sense appeared first on South Dakota Searchlight.
An Aging Breed: Nebraska’s farmers are getting older. Who will replace them?
As the combine gobbled soybean plants in a Buffalo County field north of Amherst on a summer-like October afternoon, beans went into its bin and dry pods, stems and leaves scattered out the back. "I'm not farming to get rich,” said the combine’s driver, Justin Taubenheim. “I'm farming to maintain...
Nebraska GOP backs Californian Harmeet Dhillon as RNC chair
OMAHA — The Nebraska Republican Party stepped into the fight Saturday over picking the next chair of the Republican National Committee. State GOP chair Eric Underwood let the State Central Committee decide whom he should support. The party’s steering committee voted 62-41 to support California lawyer Harmeet Dhillon over...
State lawmakers submit bill and constitutional amendment to expand voting rights for felons
Nebraska senators adopt rules that will govern the legislature for the next two years. Nebraska senators adopted permanent rules for the 108th legislative session Thursday morning. Lincoln volunteers help clear snow. Updated: 10 hours ago. "Snow Angel" Drew Lannin helps clear neighborhood snow.
Nebraska Residents Now Have To Get a REAL ID License by May 7, 2025, to Board Airline Flights or Enter Federal Buildings
Nebraska residents now have until May 7, 2025, to get a REAL ID driver's license, instead of the earlier deadline of May 3, 2023, in order to board planes or federal buildings. This is what the Nebraska DMV says on its website.
Watchdog group says State Capitol Bible study leader should register as lobbyist
LINCOLN — Every Wednesday morning during Nebraska legislative sessions, a group of about a dozen state senators gather over breakfast for a Bible study led by a former pastor who used to be a county Republican Party chairman. Later in the day, over a provided lunch, Arin Hess, the chaplain and president of Capitol Studies, […] The post Watchdog group says State Capitol Bible study leader should register as lobbyist appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
Sparks fly at zoning regulation meeting in Blair
Inflation proved to be too much for some metro businesses. Nebraska legislators discussed the ability to "kill" bills in Lincoln today. Nebraska senators debate rule involving kill motions. Updated: 10 hours ago. Senators in Lincoln discussed the future of so-called "kill motions" today. Omaha working to clear secondary roads. Updated:...
For one young couple, a farming dream becomes reality
ARLINGTON — A childhood dream to be a farmer might seem unreachable for a kid who didn't grow up on a farm, but Davis Behle just kept dreaming. "I was always interested in anything to do with agriculture. Instead of playing with LEGOs, I had little plastic farm animals and built fences," Behle said. "When I was in second grade, I'd wake up early to prove to my parents that I was responsible enough to have a bucket calf."
The Billioniare Next Door: Who is the Richest Person in Iowa?
Harry Stine is an American businessman and billionaire from Iowa, who is the founder and CEO of Stine Seed Company, one of the largest seed companies in the world. He is also known for his philanthropy and his passion for agriculture research.
Nebraska DHHS employees allowed to wear jeans after dress code change
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services employees are free to wear jeans after a legal battle that reached the Nebraska Supreme Court. In 2019, DHHS announced it was altering its dress code to only allow jeans on “casual Fridays.” The union representing them, NAPE, said the move violated their labor contract.
Growing Rural Nebraska
On January 4th, the 108th Nebraska Legislature convened for its first regular session. This legislative session is in full swing, and we are nearly through the bill introduction period!. One of my bills introduced this session is LB 213, a major economic development bill for District 1 and all of...
Proposed plan would limit SNAP benefits in Iowa
A bill introduced in the Iowa House would limit who qualifies for food assistance and what foods they can buy. Under the bill, HF 3, low-income, older, and disabled Iowans who rely on Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits would not be able to buy things like fresh meat, white bread and sliced American cheese.
Outdoor notes: Landowners should visit NGPC site to provide parcel ID
Improvements to the Nebraska Game and Parks online permitting system require landowners to submit their parcel identification number as part of their user account profile. Landowners are encouraged to visit the site at GoOutdoorsNE.com, look up their accounts and update their profile with current information, including their parcel ID. Parcel IDs can be found on the landowner’s real estate tax statement or via the county assessor.
Invasive insect reaches Woodbury County, only 3 Iowa counties remain
The Emerald Ash Borer has been detected in 96 of Iowa's 99 counties and Woodbury recently joined the list.
