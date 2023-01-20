Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Unconventional food chain opens new location in OklahomaKristen WaltersOklahoma City, OK
Oklahoma Mom Upset After Her Child Was Forced to Wall Sit As a PunishmentJudyDOklahoma City, OK
Two men arrested for prostitution in Oklahoma CityEdy ZooOklahoma City, OK
New To The Market Curbside Drive-Thru Grocer Opens First Location In EdmondMadocEdmond, OK
The richest woman in OklahomaLuay RahilOklahoma City, OK
Related
OTA expansion plan near Lake Thunderbird denied
The Oklahoma Turnpike Authority must reroute a part of their proposed expansion project close to Lake Thunderbird.
Oklahoma City neighbors reporting trash bins being set on fire near homes
Several residents are reporting someone has been setting blue bin trash cans on fire in North Oklahoma City. They said it’s been happening since mid-December.
KOCO
Two people rescued after fire sparks at Oklahoma City home
OKLAHOMA CITY — Crews rescued two people from a burning building after a fire sparked overnight at a southwest Oklahoma City home. Authorities told KOCO 5 that the fire started shortly after midnight Monday in the garage of a home near Southwest 104th Street and May Avenue. Five people lived at the home, but only three were inside when the fire started.
Mustang high-speed chase ends in NW Oklahoma City
MUSTANG, Okla. (KFOR)- Mustang high-speed chase ends in NW Oklahoma City as the suspect stole a fire rescue Squad 1 truck. Around 10:30, the chase started at State Highway 152 and S Morgan Rd. It’s not clear yet how the suspect stole the Squad 1 truck. The chase lasted for 15 minutes and ended at […]
KOCO
Supporters from across Oklahoma plan to attend Athena Brownfield's funeral
CYRIL, Okla. — The investigation into a missing 4-year-old girl crushed the small community of Cyril, but now Oklahomans are coming together to honor her. City Hall has been a gathering place for people to come together in the town as they mourn the loss of Athena Brownfield, who was reported missing 10 days ago.
Construction project beginning in Edmond, Arcadia
Drivers in Edmond and Arcadia may soon have to find an alternate route due to a construction project.
Vehicle Crashes Into NW OKC Storm Drain
Authorities responded to the scene after a vehicle crashed Friday afternoon into a northwest Oklahoma City storm drain. The crash happened near Northwest 36th Street and North Meridian Avenue. Bob Mills SkyNews 9 was over the scene as crews worked to secure the vehicle before they got the driver out...
Memorial Held For Those Who Died In The Oklahoma County Detention Center
An emotional ceremony was held Saturday at the Oklahoma County Detention Center. The People's Council for Justice met to honor those who have died inside the jail while giving hope to those still inside. A moment of silence was held for the 37 lives lost while in jail, 16 of...
City offering ASAP program to stop speeders in neighborhoods
Oklahoma City residents who are concerned about speeding in their neighborhoods can reach out to the Public Works Department for help.
KOCO
Oklahoma apartment complex residents ask for help after receiving 5-day eviction notices
PAULS VALLEY, Okla. — Residents at a Pauls Valley affordable housing apartment complex were told to pay up or get up. They were told that they would be evicted in five days from the Pauls Valley Terrace if they didn't pay large sums of money that they claim they don't owe.
okcfox.com
Significant snow & winter weather likely across Oklahoma on Tuesday
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Our first chance for significant winter weather in 2023 arrives on Tuesday for most Oklahomans! A large low pressure system is expected to slide out of New Mexico and across the Southern Plains, bringing rain & snow to Oklahoma. Early Tuesday morning will initially begin...
OKC Women's Correctional Center Closing
The Oklahoma City Community Corrections Center is closing due to infrastructure repair costs needed at the facility, according to the Oklahoma Department of Corrections. Inmates at the corrections center were moved to the Eddie Warrior Correctional Center in Taft. It is unknown what will happen to the facility after it...
Dead victim found in roadway on South Side Jan. 6 now identified
A woman found in the roadway on S. Shields near S.W. 57th St. January 6 is now being counted as a victim of a crash. The post Dead victim found in roadway on South Side Jan. 6 now identified appeared first on Oklahoma City Free Press.
KOCO
Oklahoma, country waits to hear if remains in Grady County belong to missing Cyril girl
CYRIL, Okla. — Athena Brownfield’s case has gotten lots of attention across Oklahoma, the country and the world. Now, everyone is waiting to hear if the remains found in Grady County belong to Athena. "You have to take emotion away from it, and this one is hard. A...
okcfox.com
Man killed in early morning fire in Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — A man was killed in an early morning fire in Oklahoma City. Fire officials said they responded to 885 N Cedardale Drive just after 5 a.m. Friday. The incident was initially called out as a grass fire but crews found an outbuilding in the backyard ablaze instead.
KOCO
Oklahoma City turns to beet juice to treat slick roads
OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma City is turning to an unlikely source to help treat snow-covered roads during the winter: beet juice. The city's Public Works Department announced in a news release that the pilot program will examine how the solution performs on select bridges and overpasses this weekend. It said beet juice is used in cities like Calgary, Washington, D.C., and Cincinnati.
KFOR
Burglary suspect shot & killed inside Norman business
Burglary suspect shot & killed inside Norman business. Burglary suspect shot & killed inside Norman business. Protest and Memorial held outside the Oklahoma County …. Family members, friends, community members, leaders, justice reform activists and more gathered in front of the Oklahoma County Jail Saturday afternoon for a memorial and protest to honor those who have died and suffered inside the county jail.
The Moore American
Oklahoma County making play for Griffin Memorial Hospital
Plans to move Griffin Memorial Hospital to Oklahoma City are in the works, and stakeholders are courting the state’s mental health agency with land and cash to make that happen, The Transcript has learned. Oklahoma County Commissioners on Tuesday approved $1 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds for...
yukonprogressnews.com
Canadian County adopts new travel policy
EL RENO – A new policy has been enacted to help streamline procedures when reimbursing Canadian County personnel for travel expenses. Canadian County government’s elected officials voted unanimously Jan. 17 to adopt the travel policy. The document will become part of Canadian County’s personnel policy and employee handbook,...
City pilots beet juice in fight to de-ice bridges
Oklahoma City’s Public Works Department is looking to bring a new product to their snow-fighting arsenal: beet juice.
Comments / 3