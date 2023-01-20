ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norman, OK

KOCO

Two people rescued after fire sparks at Oklahoma City home

OKLAHOMA CITY — Crews rescued two people from a burning building after a fire sparked overnight at a southwest Oklahoma City home. Authorities told KOCO 5 that the fire started shortly after midnight Monday in the garage of a home near Southwest 104th Street and May Avenue. Five people lived at the home, but only three were inside when the fire started.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KFOR

Mustang high-speed chase ends in NW Oklahoma City

MUSTANG, Okla. (KFOR)- Mustang high-speed chase ends in NW Oklahoma City as the suspect stole a fire rescue Squad 1 truck. Around 10:30, the chase started at State Highway 152 and S Morgan Rd. It’s not clear yet how the suspect stole the Squad 1 truck. The chase lasted for 15 minutes and ended at […]
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

Supporters from across Oklahoma plan to attend Athena Brownfield's funeral

CYRIL, Okla. — The investigation into a missing 4-year-old girl crushed the small community of Cyril, but now Oklahomans are coming together to honor her. City Hall has been a gathering place for people to come together in the town as they mourn the loss of Athena Brownfield, who was reported missing 10 days ago.
CYRIL, OK
okcfox.com

Significant snow & winter weather likely across Oklahoma on Tuesday

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Our first chance for significant winter weather in 2023 arrives on Tuesday for most Oklahomans! A large low pressure system is expected to slide out of New Mexico and across the Southern Plains, bringing rain & snow to Oklahoma. Early Tuesday morning will initially begin...
OKLAHOMA STATE
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City

OKC Women's Correctional Center Closing

The Oklahoma City Community Corrections Center is closing due to infrastructure repair costs needed at the facility, according to the Oklahoma Department of Corrections. Inmates at the corrections center were moved to the Eddie Warrior Correctional Center in Taft. It is unknown what will happen to the facility after it...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
okcfox.com

Man killed in early morning fire in Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — A man was killed in an early morning fire in Oklahoma City. Fire officials said they responded to 885 N Cedardale Drive just after 5 a.m. Friday. The incident was initially called out as a grass fire but crews found an outbuilding in the backyard ablaze instead.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

Oklahoma City turns to beet juice to treat slick roads

OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma City is turning to an unlikely source to help treat snow-covered roads during the winter: beet juice. The city's Public Works Department announced in a news release that the pilot program will examine how the solution performs on select bridges and overpasses this weekend. It said beet juice is used in cities like Calgary, Washington, D.C., and Cincinnati.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KFOR

Burglary suspect shot & killed inside Norman business

Burglary suspect shot & killed inside Norman business. Burglary suspect shot & killed inside Norman business. Protest and Memorial held outside the Oklahoma County …. Family members, friends, community members, leaders, justice reform activists and more gathered in front of the Oklahoma County Jail Saturday afternoon for a memorial and protest to honor those who have died and suffered inside the county jail.
NORMAN, OK
The Moore American

Oklahoma County making play for Griffin Memorial Hospital

Plans to move Griffin Memorial Hospital to Oklahoma City are in the works, and stakeholders are courting the state’s mental health agency with land and cash to make that happen, The Transcript has learned. Oklahoma County Commissioners on Tuesday approved $1 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds for...
OKLAHOMA COUNTY, OK
yukonprogressnews.com

Canadian County adopts new travel policy

EL RENO – A new policy has been enacted to help streamline procedures when reimbursing Canadian County personnel for travel expenses. Canadian County government’s elected officials voted unanimously Jan. 17 to adopt the travel policy. The document will become part of Canadian County’s personnel policy and employee handbook,...
CANADIAN COUNTY, OK

