1011now.com
City of Lincoln crews treat streets to prepare for winter weather
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -City of Lincoln crews have begun treating arterial streets with granular salt pre-wet and brine on Saturday. The City of Lincoln warns that streets are currently wet with slush. Drivers should watch for slick spots and reduced visibility. Do you have winter weather photos or videos? Send...
klkntv.com
LPS Superintendent Paul Gausman on how he makes snow day decisions
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Lincoln Public Schools students were back in school Thursday after a snow day. How does the district decide when to cancel school for over 40,000 students?. Superintendent Paul Gausman said there are many factors he takes into account before making the call. “We have a...
klin.com
Winter Weather Advisory Until 6am Sunday
..WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST SUNDAY... The National Weather Service advisory includes additional snow accumulations of up to two inches along with slippery road conditions. Counties included in the Advisory include: In Iowa, Fremont and Page Counties. In Nebraska, Lancaster, Otoe and Saline Counties. Slow down and use caution while traveling.
News Channel Nebraska
Snow advisory until early Sunday morning
OMAHA - A National Weather Service advisory says one to three inches of snow is expected for Gage, Lancaster, Otoe, Cass and Saline counties in Nebraska and Fremont and Mils counties in Iowa. Some areas may get up to four inches by 3 a.m. Up to 5 inches of snow...
WOWT
David’s Evening Forecast - Snow to the south ending, cloudy and chilly Sunday
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Cloudy skies kept temperatures chilly around the metro this afternoon with highs only in the lower 30s. Snow showers develop across southeast Nebraska and southern Iowa, but the bulk of the snow staying south of the metro, though a few flurries are possible as far north as Bellevue through roughly 7pm. Most of the snow will stay south of Highway 2, with 1 to 3 inches of total snow accumulation possible south of Lincoln and Nebraska City.
klkntv.com
Nebraska Deer and Game Expo bulks up business at home
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Outdoor lovers from across the Midwest traveled to the Lancaster Event Center to celebrate all things hunting. From food to utility vendors there was something waiting to be found just around the corner. Luke Wallace, a vendor representing Whitetail Properties Real Estate said there are...
klkntv.com
‘I was kind of expecting more’: Lincolnites, city workers didn’t have much snow to move
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Lincoln got its most precipitation since July on Thursday, a little over eight-tenths of an inch. The Lincoln Transportation and Utilities Department worked nonstop all night and early into the morning to make sure the main roads were safe for the morning commute. “Last night,...
klkntv.com
Snow emergency in effect in Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The City of Lincoln has declared a snow emergency. That means starting at 10 p.m. Wednesday, you can’t park on certain streets. Maps of the prohibited roads can be found on the city’s website. The emergency will end at 5 a.m. Thursday, according...
KETV.com
Forecasted snowstorm changing schedules for Omaha-area schools, businesses
OMAHA, Neb. — With the forecasted winter snowstorm for Wednesday into Thursday morning, Omaha-area schools and businesses are altering schedules to accommodate. As of Tuesday afternoon, the metro area is under a winter storm warning from 6 a.m. Wednesday to 6 a.m. Thursday. Counties north of Omaha have also been upgraded to a winter storm warning.
WOWT
Hundreds gather in Ralston to support Nettie's employees after fire
Low clouds and fog thicken back up overnight with temperatures in the teens. A slight thaw Monday as temperatures climb above freezing. Nebraska doctors take aim at proposed anti-abortion bill. Updated: 6 hours ago. Dozens of Nebraska doctors met in Omaha to voice their concerns on a proposed bill to...
1011now.com
Thousands attend 13th Annual Lincoln Women’s Expo
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Thousands attended the 13th Annual Lincoln Women’s Expo this weekend at the Lancaster County Event Center. The event put a spotlight on women-owned and operated businesses as well as businesses that center on women and women’s issues. “The fact that we can get all these...
1011now.com
Avoca Fire Department to set ducks racing with ‘Quack Off’
West A Street, from the east side of Southwest 27th Street to the west side of Southwest 23rd Street, will be closed beginning Monday. Thousands attend 13th Annual Lincoln Women’s Expo. Updated: 15 hours ago. Thousands attended the 13th Annual Lincoln Women’s Expo this weekend at the Lancaster County...
1011now.com
Portion of West A Street to close Monday
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -West A Street, from the east side of Southwest 27th Street to the west side of Southwest 23rd Street, will be closed for the third phase of a multi-phase wastewater pipe installation project beginning Monday. According to officials, this work is scheduled to be completed by March 31.
waynedailynews.com
Second Round of Funding for 2022 Public Works Opportunity, Applications Due At The End of February
LINCOLN – The Nebraska Department of Economic Development (DED) announced there will be a second round of funding available for the 2022 Public Works Opportunity under the Community Development AmpliFund system. Applications will be accepted no later than 11:59 PM on Tuesday February 28, 2023. The Public Works Opportunity...
WOWT
Snowstorm forecast prompts Omaha-metro alerts, closings, cancellations
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The approaching winter weather is impacting area services and prompting closings and cancellations. Bellevue Public Schools has called off classes for Wednesday. Omaha Public Schools announced Wednesday will be a remote-learning day. Additionally, the school board meeting slated for Wednesday evening has been rescheduled for 6...
Fairfield Sun Times
For one young couple, a farming dream becomes reality
ARLINGTON — A childhood dream to be a farmer might seem unreachable for a kid who didn't grow up on a farm, but Davis Behle just kept dreaming. "I was always interested in anything to do with agriculture. Instead of playing with LEGOs, I had little plastic farm animals and built fences," Behle said. "When I was in second grade, I'd wake up early to prove to my parents that I was responsible enough to have a bucket calf."
WOWT
Hundreds gather to support Bellevue’s Nettie’s restaurant employees following devastating fire
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - All day Sunday, Stocks n Bonds, a country dance club in Ralston, turned into a fundraising host. “Having such community support has been just amazing, like its overwhelming I would say, overwhelming but not in a bad way,” says Michelle Lyons, granddaughter of Nettie, the founder of Nettie’s Fine Mexican Food in Bellevue.
KETV.com
Children's nursing programs address staff shortages
OMAHA, Neb. — ICU nurse Heather Bills knows that prematurely born baby Marcus' health is in her hands. "This is seriously the best part, is just holding him," said Bills. "I take care of babies that are like the size of a pop bottle, so that's terrifying. I mean, one mistake and you could literally lose a life."
1011now.com
Snowfall reports from Tuesday through Thursday
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Historic snow fell across the state over the last 24 to 36 hours with parts of central and western Nebraska getting absolutely pummeled by Mother Nature, while Lincoln and southeastern Nebraska’s forecast snowfall fell short as rain, freezing rain, and sleet ate into the potential snowfall.
KETV.com
Great Outdoors: Mahoney State Park winter fun
OMAHA, Neb. — Greg Wagner with Nebraska Game and Parks stopped by first news Saturday to talk about winter fun families can have at Mahoney State Park. Connected to the Activity Center is the ice skating pavilion, which is open during the winter and provides great family fun. Ice...
