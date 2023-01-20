ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 2

Related
WILX-TV

Police arrest six adults after vandalism in Frandor

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Lansing Police and Michigan State Police arrested six individuals Saturday night after the Bank of America location in the Frandor Shopping Center was vandalized. Police were called to the scene at 9:48 p.m. Saturday. When police arrived on scene, multiple people ran but six were arrested.
LANSING, MI
MLive

Kalamazoo police seize 2 guns during traffic stop

KALAMAZOO, MI – Police overnight seized two firearms, including a semi-automatic that had been converted to fully automatic. The guns were recovered during a traffic stop around 1:20 a.m. Monday, Jan. 23, in the 600 block of East Michigan Avenue near Harrison Street. Police stopped a vehicle for a...
KALAMAZOO, MI
Fox17

New details emerge on fraud allegations against KDPS officer

(WXMI) — New details have emerged regarding a Kalamazoo officer who was charged with fraud in Georgia this month. Documents obtained by FOX 17 say Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety (KDPS) Officer Catrice Lockett and fiancée Brian Lee filed a report claiming their truck was stolen at Sweetwater Creek State Park, which is located just east of Atlanta.
KALAMAZOO, MI
WWMT

Two children escape car submerged in Lake Macatawa

PARK TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Members of the Ottawa County dive team retrieved a vehicle from Lake Macatawa with a body inside Sunday. A 52-year-old man from Otsego drove into the water sometime overnight, according to the county sheriff's office. Police: Gunman on the loose after killing 10 near LA.
OTTAWA COUNTY, MI
13 ON YOUR SIDE

Law enforcement officials to provide tips to spot fake cash

WALKER, Mich. — In West Michigan, counterfeit money scams come in waves. Police say it’s very common during the holidays and around the start of a new year. That’s why the Walker Police Department is partnering with the Kent County Sheriff’s Department and a representative from the U.S. Secret Service for an educational seminar.
WALKER, MI
WLNS

Community reacts to murder charge in Lake Lansing drowning

MERIDIAN TWP, Mich. (WLNS) – The drowning of four-year-old Liam Powers shocked the community. At first, it appeared to be a tragic accident but now police are pointing fingers at his mother, Claire Powers, who now faces a second-degree murder charge. Officials say last year on March 29, Claire and Liam were out on Lake […]
LANSING, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy