Lansing troopers find stolen Potterville husky
Loki the Siberian husky was safely reunited with his family on Sunday.
WILX-TV
Lansing Police K9 leads officers directly to suspect after 1.5-mile trek
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Lansing Police Department officers responded to a radio call of an armed robbery near Washington Ave. and Holmes Rd. on Sunday. According to police, the suspect had stolen cash and credit cards and then fled on foot prior to their arrival. K9 Rocky led officers directly...
GR neighborhood group hands out gun trigger locks
The locks were made available for free to residents through the City of Grand Rapids Neighborhood Collaborative.
Man shot multiple times at Kent County trailer park
GAINES TOWNSHIP, MI – A 22-year-old man was shot multiple times early Saturday at a trailer park in Cutlerville. Kent County sheriff’s deputies did not disclose the extent of the man’s injuries but said he is hospitalized in stable condition. The shooting was reported around 1:30 a.m....
WILX-TV
Police arrest six adults after vandalism in Frandor
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Lansing Police and Michigan State Police arrested six individuals Saturday night after the Bank of America location in the Frandor Shopping Center was vandalized. Police were called to the scene at 9:48 p.m. Saturday. When police arrived on scene, multiple people ran but six were arrested.
Kalamazoo police seize 2 guns during traffic stop
KALAMAZOO, MI – Police overnight seized two firearms, including a semi-automatic that had been converted to fully automatic. The guns were recovered during a traffic stop around 1:20 a.m. Monday, Jan. 23, in the 600 block of East Michigan Avenue near Harrison Street. Police stopped a vehicle for a...
1 hurt in Grand Rapids shooting
A man was hurt in an early Saturday morning shooting in Grand Rapids.
Teen jailed for Kent County stabbing & stolen Jeep
A teenager was arrested after a man was stabbed and a vehicle stolen Sunday morning in Tyrone Township.
2 children left cold, wet overnight after father crashes car into Ottawa Co. lake
OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — Two children survived after escaping from a car, after their father, a 52-year-old Otsego man, crashed into Lake Macatawa overnight. The Ottawa County Sheriff's Office says the man driving was pulled out of the water and pronounced dead. Police were dispatched to the lake around...
Ottawa County couple helps girls in need after car drives into Lake Macatawa
OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — An early morning knock on the door was a shock for Kevin Macleod and his wife. A girl and her sibling were asking the Macleod's for help at 9 a.m. Sunday morning. "I open the door and there's this little girl standing where I'm standing,...
‘Emerging threat’: GRPD, Kent Co. deputies find Glock switches on streets
Investigators are sounding the alarm over illegal Glock switches, devices that turn handguns into machine guns that can fire more than a dozen rounds in a second.
Whitehall police: 'armed and dangerous' assault suspect now in custody
Police were seeking a suspect in an assault who was on the loose Sunday afternoon. Police were seeking a suspect in an assault who was on the loose Sunday afternoon.
Thieves who stole dog from Potterville family caught on camera
A family is searching for their dog after it was stolen, and they managed to catch the the thieves in action on camera
Fox17
New details emerge on fraud allegations against KDPS officer
(WXMI) — New details have emerged regarding a Kalamazoo officer who was charged with fraud in Georgia this month. Documents obtained by FOX 17 say Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety (KDPS) Officer Catrice Lockett and fiancée Brian Lee filed a report claiming their truck was stolen at Sweetwater Creek State Park, which is located just east of Atlanta.
WWMT
Two children escape car submerged in Lake Macatawa
PARK TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Members of the Ottawa County dive team retrieved a vehicle from Lake Macatawa with a body inside Sunday. A 52-year-old man from Otsego drove into the water sometime overnight, according to the county sheriff's office. Police: Gunman on the loose after killing 10 near LA.
Body found in swampy area near M-6, police investigating
GRAND RAPIDS, MI -- Police are investigating after a body was located in a swampy area near Ivanrest Avenue SW and M-6. Kent County sheriff’s deputies said a person walking a dog found the body on Friday, Jan. 20. The area is along Ivanrest Avenue SW between M-6 and...
1 injured after shooting in Grand Rapids
Grand Rapids Police are investigating what lead up to a shooting that left a man hospitalized Saturday morning.
Law enforcement officials to provide tips to spot fake cash
WALKER, Mich. — In West Michigan, counterfeit money scams come in waves. Police say it’s very common during the holidays and around the start of a new year. That’s why the Walker Police Department is partnering with the Kent County Sheriff’s Department and a representative from the U.S. Secret Service for an educational seminar.
Community reacts to murder charge in Lake Lansing drowning
MERIDIAN TWP, Mich. (WLNS) – The drowning of four-year-old Liam Powers shocked the community. At first, it appeared to be a tragic accident but now police are pointing fingers at his mother, Claire Powers, who now faces a second-degree murder charge. Officials say last year on March 29, Claire and Liam were out on Lake […]
Family of missing Wyoming man thankful for 'enormous support'
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Amanda McCarty, the daughter of Ray Tarasiewicz, addresses the community support at the end of an almost two month search for her father in a statement, saying in-part quote:. "My family and I would like to thank West Michigan and beyond for the enormous support,...
