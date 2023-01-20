Read full article on original website
Screaming Females Announce New Album Desire Pathway, Share New Song: Listen
Screaming Females have a new album on the way, nearly five years after their last studio LP. The group’s next record is titled Desire Pathway and it’s out February 17 via Don Giovanni. “Brass Bell” is the first single from Desire Pathway; check it out below.
Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds Detail Album, Share Video for New Song: Watch
Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds have detailed their new album, Council Skies. The follow-up to 2017’s Who Built the Moon? arrives June 2 via Gallagher’s label, Sour Mash. The 11-track LP will also get an expanded release featuring remixes by Pet Shop Boys, the Cure’s Robert Smith, and more. Today, the band has shared a song called “Easy Now,” along with a video directed by Colin Solal Cardo and starring Gallagher alongside Milly Alcock (who recently starred as Rhaenyra Targaryen in House of the Dragon). Check it out below, and scroll down for Council Skies details and the group’s UK concert dates.
Arlo Parks Announces Album and European Tour Dates, Shares Video for New Song “Weightless”: Watch
British singer-songwriter Arlo Parks has announced a new album: My Soft Machine is out May 26 via Transgressive. The LP’s lead single, “Weightless,” arrives with a music video directed by Marc Oller. Take a look below. Discussing her single in a press statement, Parks said, “‘Weightless’ surrounds...
Fall Out Boy Announce First Album Since 2018, Share Video for New Song: Watch
Fall Out Boy have shared the new song “Love From the Other Side.” It’s the first taste of So Much (for) Stardust, the band’s follow-up to the 2018 album Mania. Watch the video for the single below. So Much (for) Stardust is out March 24 via...
Pink Siifu and Ahwlee Announce B. Cool-Aid Album, Share New Song: Listen
B. Cool-Aid, the duo of Pink Siifu and Ahwlee, have announced a new album: Leather Blvd. is due out March 31 via Lex Records. The group has also shared a new song, “Cnt Go Back ( Tell Me ),” featuring Liv.e, Butcher Brown, Jimetta Rose, V.C.R, and Maurice II. Find it below.
I’m a ‘time traveler’ from the year 2671 – exact date an alien species will end the world as we know it in 2023
A SELF-proclaimed time traveler has made claims about the discovery of a new life form. This time tourist has said the new alien species will change life forever on this date in 2023. "Yes, I am a real time traveler. The world will soon end," the shocking claim pops up...
Collider
‘The Devil Conspiracy’ Clip Includes Satanists and a Bioengineered Jesus Christ [Exclusive]
Collider can exclusively present a new clip for The Devil Conspiracy, an upcoming sci-fi horror from director Nathan Frankowski and writer Ed Alan. The movie is set in a future where it’s possible to clone every historical figure with only a tiny sample of DNA, which leads to an arms race for the control of Jesus Christ.
Brooke Shields Was Raped Early On In Her Hollywood Career: 'I Just Thought, Stay Alive And Get Out'
Brooke Shields says she was assaulted by someone she knew and explains who they initiated the situation.
‘Skinamarink’ Is An Extremely Online, Word-of-Mouth, Lo-Fi Horror Sensation
Like most works of determined minimalism, Kyle Edward Ball’s new film Skinamarink is easily enough described: a series of static, low-angle long takes trap us in the first-person perspective of two frightened children unable to find Mom and Dad, and then trap those children in a haunted house thick with atmosphere. Stretching a $15,000 budget cobbled together from crowdfunding sites, Ball converted his parents’ Edmonton home into an ominous wood-paneled labyrinth of vanishing doors and windows, his camera trained on corners of ceilings, carpets, discarded toys, and eerie glowing TVs playing vintage public domain cartoons from Fleischer Studios. The scant...
ABC News
Mariah Carey and daughter Monroe wear matching looks while hitting the slopes
Mariah Carey and her daughter Monroe Cannon glowed on the slopes recently in matching ski looks. The singer posted a few fun snaps on Instagram showing the duo wearing pink metallic puffer jackets, sunglasses, black hats and pants while posed in front of a snowy backdrop. "Matching ensems on the...
Watch Kali Uchis’ Video for New Song “I Wish You Roses”
Kali Uchis is back with the music video for the new song “I Wish You Roses.” The visual, directed by Cho Gi-Seok in South Korea, features plenty of floral imagery. Check it out below. “I Wish You Roses,” produced by Dylan Wiggins and Josh Crocker, follows Uchis’ recent...
Stream It Or Skip It: ‘Woman Of The Dead’ On Netflix, Where An Undertaker Investigates Who Wanted Her Husband Dead
In Woman Of The Dead, a funeral director in a small ski resort town digs deep into that town’s secrets after her husband is killed right in front of her. Of course, any small-town-with-secrets thriller should be full of quirky people. But what we like best is when the show’s protagonist has a lot of quirks. That’s certainly what we get in this series. WOMAN OF THE DEAD: STREAM IT OR SKIP IT? Opening Shot: A sailboat on the open sea. A woman sunbathes on the bow with headphones on, listening to an old iPod. People start screaming for help. We flash between...
Yaeji Details Album and Tour Dates, Shares Video for New Song “For Granted”: Watch
Yaeji has shared the first song from her upcoming debut album, With a Hammer, which has a newly announced release date of April 7. The lead single, released via XL, is titled “For Granted,” and it arrives with a video that the musician directed herself. Yaeji has also announced a stretch of tour dates through North America. Check out “For Granted,” along with Yaeji’s springtime schedule, below. Find ticketing information below, too, and at Yaeji’s website.
Betty Sturm, Actress in ‘The World’s Greatest Sinner,’ Dies at 89
Betty Sturm, who played a follower of Timothy Carey’s cult leader in the infamous Frank Zappa-scored The World’s Greatest Sinner, died Sunday of Alzheimer’s disease at her home in Clinton, New Jersey, her son, William Winckler, announced. She was 89. Carey wrote, directed, produced and starred as an insurance salesman who transforms himself into the dictatorial God Hilliard in The World’s Greatest Sinner (1962). The film has rarely been seen in theaters and is perhaps best known for its Zappa connection. Martin Scorsese is said to be a fan.More from The Hollywood ReporterYoshio Yoda, Actor on 'McHale's Navy,' Dies at 88Deborah...
Time’s Arrow
Two years ago, Ladytron’s immortal “Seventeen” briefly went viral on TikTok. The track came out back in 2002—before many of the platform’s users had even been born—yet the Liverpool band’s brittle, dead-eyed electroclash struck a nerve. A barbed indictment of exploitation rendered in icy electronics, “Seventeen” was ahead of its time in sound and lyrics, paving the way for over a decade of darkly enveloping electro pop. In 2019, following an eight-year break, Ladytron returned with an agitated, apocalyptic self-titled album that cleared the table for a new era. Now, on their seventh album, Time’s Arrow, the band reaches for a lighter sound, with bright production, effervescent synths, and impressionistic lyrics that home in on the unrelenting march of time.
The National Announce Tour and New Album Featuring Taylor Swift, Sufjan Stevens, and Phoebe Bridgers
The National have announced their ninth studio album: First Two Pages of Frankenstein arrives April 28 via 4AD and features guest contributions from Taylor Swift, Sufjan Stevens, and Phoebe Bridgers. The band has also shared the album’s lead single, “Tropic Morning News,” co-written with lead singer Matt Berninger’s wife, Carin Besser. The National will embark on a tour behind First Two Pages of Frankenstein starting this May; openers include Patti Smith, Soccer Mommy, the Beths, and Bartees Strange. Check out the new song, the new album’s tracklist, and the band’s tour dates below.
Watch Sam Smith Perform “Unholy” with Kim Petras on SNL
Sam Smith was the musical guest on Saturday Night Live last night, performing “Unholy” and the title track from their forthcoming LP Gloria, due out next week. The episode was hosted by Aubrey Plaza. Check it out below. During “Unholy,” Smith wore a voluminous hot pink dress, which...
Drake Shares New “Jumbotron Shit Poppin” Video: Watch
Drake has shared a video for “Jumbotron Shit Poppin,” the latest from his collaborative album with 21 Savage, Her Loss. Watch the visual, which montages footage of Drake dancing in various salubrious surroundings, below. Earlier this month, Drake joined Popcaan in a video for the dancehall superstar’s “We...
My Bloody Valentine’s Kevin Shields Remixes Eyedress’ “House of Cards”: Listen
The Manila-born, Los Angeles–based musician Eyedress has enlisted My Bloody Valentine’s Kevin Shields to remix his song “House of Cards.” The track arrives on the heels of Eyedress’ new self-released mixtape, Committing Crimes. Find the remix and mixtape below. In a statement, Eyedress called it...
Taylor Swift Performs “Anti-Hero” for the First Time at the 1975’s London Concert: Watch
Taylor Swift made a surprise appearance during the 1975’s concert at the O2 Arena in London tonight (January 12). Swift brought her acoustic guitar onstage for a debut performance of her Midnights track “Anti-Hero.” She also covered “The City,” which appears on the 1975’s 2013 self-titled LP. Fans have posted several clips of her appearance on social media.
