Columbus, OH

Delaware Gazette

City to demolish houses

SUNBURY — Neighboring houses are going to be torn down to make way for new city facilities. The houses are at 63 and 75 S. Columbus St., within view of the Sunbury Municipal Building, 9 E. Granville St. The City of Sunbury website posted last week a bid request...
SUNBURY, OH
sciotopost.com

Fairfield County Purchases 40 Acres of Land at Glaciers Park

Fairfield County – 40 acres of land is in transition to be a new public land use from the Fairfield county park district. On December 13, 2022, Joyce Hague and David Hague of The Bill and Joyce Hague Foundation presented a check for $ 160,000.00 to Marcey Shafer, Director of Fairfield County Park District. Those monies will go to purchase two sections of Two Glaciers park in Madison township.
FAIRFIELD COUNTY, OH
columbusfreepress.com

Busting Myths - Columbus, Ohio: Rude and Crude

A new set of factors emerged in winter 2021-22. The first opened a previously unexposed window into the failed interworking of the Assistant City Attorney liaison for the Columbus Police Department (CPD). I first learned about this from a conversation with an exceptionally knowledgeable, professional CPD officer about why he was not permitted to give a citation or tow a car that was parked illegally.
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Prairie Township cleans up rat-infested apartment complex, fines owner

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — It’s already been declared a nuisance property six times, and Prairie Township had a small army of workers back out at Galloway Village Apartments on Thursday. Prairie Township Administrator James Jewell said this was the third time in about a month they have had...
COLUMBUS, OH
614now.com

After nearly three years, Columbus-area seafood spot reopens for business

Since March of 2020, when Columbus restaurants temporarily shuttered in the wake of COVID-19, Jay’s Crab Boil & Oyster Bar had remained closed. Now, after almost three years waiting of, Jay’s officially reopened for business earlier this week. According to owner Jay Zheng, its reopening celebration was nearly three years exactly from the restaurant’s initial grand opening, which took place on Jan. 14, 2020.
COLUMBUS, OH
whatshouldwedotodaycolumbus.com

Wahkeena Nature Preserve is Gorgeous!

Wahkeena Nature Preserve in Fairfield County Ohio is truly a hidden gem to be discovered in Ohio!. There are a lot of amazing state parks and nature preserves near Columbus, Ohio that get a lot of attention, but one that was flying under my radar was Wahkeena Nature Preserve in Fairfield County.
FAIRFIELD COUNTY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Columbus gun restrictions now in effect

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The city of Columbus’ gun restrictions are officially in effect, and now activists on both sides are sharing their thoughts about the latest push to stop violent crime. The laws went into effect at 12 a.m. Saturday after a Fairfield County judge denied Ohio Attorney General David Yost’s request for a […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Intel in Ohio: One year since announcement

WATCH: NBC4 coverage of the Intel announcement from Jan. 21, 2022 in the player above. NEW ALBANY, Ohio (WCMH) — Intel announced its $20 billion dollar project to build a “mega-site” of semiconductor fabrication plants in central Ohio just over a year ago. The Jan. 21, 2022, news kicked into gear the largest private-sector investment […]
NEW ALBANY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Columbus school employee, 25, dead in Hilltop shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One woman is dead following a shooting overnight Saturday in the Hilltop neighborhood on the west side of Columbus. According to Columbus police, officers came to the 80 block of Belvidere Avenue just before 1:45 a.m. on the reports of a shooting. When officers arrived, they found Jamika Summerville, 25, suffering […]
COLUMBUS, OH
sciotopost.com

Man Robs Bank in Southern Columbus

Columbus – Police are searching for a man who held up a local bank in Southwest Columbus. According to Police on January 14, 2023 at 12:15 pm a suspect entered Bank of America located at 1580 Georgesville Square Drive. He handed the teller a note demanding money and gestured that he had a gun in his pocket hidden. The teller handed the man an unknown amount of money in a white envelope and the man left the building.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

North Market Downtown’s surface parking lot closes for good

COLUMBUS, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — The surface lot at the Columbus dining and shopping destination is officially closed as of Thursday. Work on the Merchant Building, the project previously known as the North Market Tower, now is shifting to the lot where it will be built. Utility work...
COLUMBUS, OH
Delaware Gazette

Two MSD events planned for February

With February less than two weeks away, Main Street Delaware (MSD) has a pair of events on tap for the community to enjoy as spring draws closer. On Friday, Feb. 3, MSD will host its monthly First Friday celebration in Delaware’s historic downtown. The event will include a presidential scavenger hunt featuring Delaware’s own Rutherford B. Hayes. The scavenger hunt will begin with First Friday and run through the remainder of the month, ending on Tuesday, Feb. 28.
DELAWARE, OH
NBC4 Columbus

“Shelter in place” lifted in Powell after domestic situation

“Shelter in place” lifted in Powell after domestic situation. “Shelter in place” lifted in Powell after domestic …. “Shelter in place” lifted in Powell after domestic situation. 11 p.m. Weather Forecast: 1.19.23. 11 p.m. Weather Forecast: 1.19.23. Upper Arlington parents protest school board’s executive …. Parents...
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Suspect identified in fatal east Columbus shooting

A 20-year-old man is wanted after one person was shot and killed in east Columbus on Monday afternoon. Suspect identified in fatal east Columbus shooting. A 20-year-old man is wanted after one person was shot and killed in east Columbus on Monday afternoon. Storm Team 4 Evening Forecast for Friday,...
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Officers looking for tips to solve September homicide

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Central Ohio Crime Stoppers is calling on the community to help track down a homicide suspect. Officers were called to Donerick's Pub House on East Broad Street around 12:44 a.m. on September 8th, 2022. A man identified as Allen Wright II was found with multiple gunshot wounds.
COLUMBUS, OH

