Delaware Gazette
City to demolish houses
SUNBURY — Neighboring houses are going to be torn down to make way for new city facilities. The houses are at 63 and 75 S. Columbus St., within view of the Sunbury Municipal Building, 9 E. Granville St. The City of Sunbury website posted last week a bid request...
Proposal rejected for Ohio State student apartments in place of church, campus bar
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A campus bar frequented by Ohio State University students and Buckeyes fans has been spared a fatal blow – for now. The University Area Commission rejected a proposed 8-story student apartment complex on the northwest corner of Lane Avenue and High Street at its January meeting Wednesday night. After emphatic public […]
sciotopost.com
Fairfield County Purchases 40 Acres of Land at Glaciers Park
Fairfield County – 40 acres of land is in transition to be a new public land use from the Fairfield county park district. On December 13, 2022, Joyce Hague and David Hague of The Bill and Joyce Hague Foundation presented a check for $ 160,000.00 to Marcey Shafer, Director of Fairfield County Park District. Those monies will go to purchase two sections of Two Glaciers park in Madison township.
columbusfreepress.com
Busting Myths - Columbus, Ohio: Rude and Crude
A new set of factors emerged in winter 2021-22. The first opened a previously unexposed window into the failed interworking of the Assistant City Attorney liaison for the Columbus Police Department (CPD). I first learned about this from a conversation with an exceptionally knowledgeable, professional CPD officer about why he was not permitted to give a citation or tow a car that was parked illegally.
WSYX ABC6
Prairie Township cleans up rat-infested apartment complex, fines owner
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — It’s already been declared a nuisance property six times, and Prairie Township had a small army of workers back out at Galloway Village Apartments on Thursday. Prairie Township Administrator James Jewell said this was the third time in about a month they have had...
614now.com
After nearly three years, Columbus-area seafood spot reopens for business
Since March of 2020, when Columbus restaurants temporarily shuttered in the wake of COVID-19, Jay’s Crab Boil & Oyster Bar had remained closed. Now, after almost three years waiting of, Jay’s officially reopened for business earlier this week. According to owner Jay Zheng, its reopening celebration was nearly three years exactly from the restaurant’s initial grand opening, which took place on Jan. 14, 2020.
whatshouldwedotodaycolumbus.com
Wahkeena Nature Preserve is Gorgeous!
Wahkeena Nature Preserve in Fairfield County Ohio is truly a hidden gem to be discovered in Ohio!. There are a lot of amazing state parks and nature preserves near Columbus, Ohio that get a lot of attention, but one that was flying under my radar was Wahkeena Nature Preserve in Fairfield County.
Columbus gun restrictions now in effect
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The city of Columbus’ gun restrictions are officially in effect, and now activists on both sides are sharing their thoughts about the latest push to stop violent crime. The laws went into effect at 12 a.m. Saturday after a Fairfield County judge denied Ohio Attorney General David Yost’s request for a […]
Intel in Ohio: One year since announcement
WATCH: NBC4 coverage of the Intel announcement from Jan. 21, 2022 in the player above. NEW ALBANY, Ohio (WCMH) — Intel announced its $20 billion dollar project to build a “mega-site” of semiconductor fabrication plants in central Ohio just over a year ago. The Jan. 21, 2022, news kicked into gear the largest private-sector investment […]
Columbus school employee, 25, dead in Hilltop shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One woman is dead following a shooting overnight Saturday in the Hilltop neighborhood on the west side of Columbus. According to Columbus police, officers came to the 80 block of Belvidere Avenue just before 1:45 a.m. on the reports of a shooting. When officers arrived, they found Jamika Summerville, 25, suffering […]
sciotopost.com
Man Robs Bank in Southern Columbus
Columbus – Police are searching for a man who held up a local bank in Southwest Columbus. According to Police on January 14, 2023 at 12:15 pm a suspect entered Bank of America located at 1580 Georgesville Square Drive. He handed the teller a note demanding money and gestured that he had a gun in his pocket hidden. The teller handed the man an unknown amount of money in a white envelope and the man left the building.
NBC4 Columbus
North Market Downtown’s surface parking lot closes for good
COLUMBUS, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — The surface lot at the Columbus dining and shopping destination is officially closed as of Thursday. Work on the Merchant Building, the project previously known as the North Market Tower, now is shifting to the lot where it will be built. Utility work...
Delaware Gazette
Two MSD events planned for February
With February less than two weeks away, Main Street Delaware (MSD) has a pair of events on tap for the community to enjoy as spring draws closer. On Friday, Feb. 3, MSD will host its monthly First Friday celebration in Delaware’s historic downtown. The event will include a presidential scavenger hunt featuring Delaware’s own Rutherford B. Hayes. The scavenger hunt will begin with First Friday and run through the remainder of the month, ending on Tuesday, Feb. 28.
Columbus gun laws dodge block on enforcement, going into effect soon
LANCASTER, Ohio (WCMH) – A Fairfield County judge on Friday opened an opportunity for the City of Columbus to enforce its recently passed gun limitations that have been embattled by a lawsuit. Attorney General Dave Yost, acting on behalf of the state, filed the lawsuit against the City of Columbus arguing that its new gun […]
Look inside: $1.5 million historic home on the market in Ohio
A Columbus home dating to 1895 is on the market for $1.5 million, complete with a third-floor retreat, stained-glass windows, and a balcony with north skyline views.
Delaware residents, snowplows were ready for return of typical January weather
DELAWARE, Ohio (WCMH) — On Sunday, the first big snow of 2023 arrived. It’s been almost a full month since central Ohio’s last significant snowfall which was a snow and ice storm over Christmas weekend that caused hazardous conditions and cancellations. People in Delaware County, where there is a Level 1 snow emergency, were expecting […]
NBC4 Columbus
“Shelter in place” lifted in Powell after domestic situation
"Shelter in place" lifted in Powell after domestic situation.
Columbus gun restrictions going into effect soon after judge rules against state
COLUMBUS, Ohio — New gun restrictions passed by the City of Columbus last year will go into effect soon after a judge denied the state's attempt at blocking the measures. Columbus City Attorney Zach Klein announced the decision from the Fairfield County Common Pleas Court on Friday.
NBC4 Columbus
Suspect identified in fatal east Columbus shooting
A 20-year-old man is wanted after one person was shot and killed in east Columbus on Monday afternoon.
WSYX ABC6
Officers looking for tips to solve September homicide
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Central Ohio Crime Stoppers is calling on the community to help track down a homicide suspect. Officers were called to Donerick's Pub House on East Broad Street around 12:44 a.m. on September 8th, 2022. A man identified as Allen Wright II was found with multiple gunshot wounds.
