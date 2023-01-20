ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

fox13news.com

Rain stays away for tiny pirate invasion

Pint-sized pirates invaded Tampa Bay Saturday. Tampa officials say more than a quarter-million spectators are expected to line the streets to watch the Children's Gasparilla Parade and the Pirate Fest this season.
TAMPA, FL
Bay News 9

Tampa Bay Downs exercise rider dies, moment of silence held in honor

TAMPA, Fla. — Jockeys and their valets at the Tampa Bay Downs held a moment of silence in honor of an exercise rider that died Saturday morning. Daniel Quintero, 19, died after a training accident at the Downs. Officials expressed condolences in Facebook and Twitter posts as members of the racetrack observed a moment of silence at 12:20 p.m.
TAMPA, FL
fox13news.com

Tampa family reunites with woman who saved 10-day-old daughter with CPR at Riverview restaurant

TAMPA, Fla. - A happy and healthy four-month-old Scarlett reunited with the woman who saved her life back in October. When Scarlett was just ten days old, she turned blue and pale while sitting at a restaurant with her family. Scarlett’s parents called out for help, and a restaurant patron jumped into action. The woman started performing CPR on little Scarlett and brought her back to consciousness before paramedics arrived at Fred's Market in Riverview.
RIVERVIEW, FL
tdalabamamag.com

LOOK: Nick Saban arrives in helicopter to check on Tampa area recruits

Nick Saban made his way to Tampa, Florida last week to check on recruits in the Tampa area, and he arrived in style via a helicopter. Saban arrived at Tampa Catholic Friday in a helicopter, which landed on the Crusaders’ football field. TJ Moore, a 6-foot-4 2024 wide receiver with an Alabama offer, attends Tampa Catholic. The Alabama head coach and other members of the Crimson Tide’s staff also visited other schools in the Tampa area.
TAMPA, FL
10 Tampa Bay

19-year-old dies after 'training accident' at Tampa Bay Downs

TAMPA, Fla. — A 19-year-old is dead after a "training accident" Saturday morning at Tampa Bay Downs, according to a news release. A moment of silence will be held at 12:20 p.m. in Daniel Quintero's honor, track officials said in a statement. "The entire racetrack community expresses its condolences...
TAMPA, FL
wild941.com

One Of Tampa’s Most Iconic Restaurants To Close Temporarily

Last year, Orlando & The Freakshow told us how impossible it is to get a reservation at Bern’s Steak House. Looks like some people will have to wait even longer to enjoy one of Tampa’s most iconic restaurants. Bern’s Steak House is expected to undergo some serious renovations over the summer that will benefit both patrons and employees. This means the popular restaurant will be temporarily closed over the summer. The last day for service before the renovations start will be Sunday, July 2nd. That is, if you can get a reservation.
TAMPA, FL
iheart.com

South Florida Has One Of The Best Sub Sandwiches In America

If a sandwich is satisfying, then a sub sandwich is sure to fill you up. These unique eats take on different names depending on where you are in the country: hoagies, grinders, heroes, po'boys, and so on. Many nicknames aside, you can stuff all kinds of delicious ingredients between two slices of long bread.
TAMPA, FL
fox13news.com

Tampa woman turns childhood trauma into mission to help heal other women

TAMPA, Fla. - A Tampa woman is using her childhood trauma to help other women. Latarsha Haughton was sexually abused as a kid and had a very traumatic childhood. "It was times in my life where I didn't understand, like who was safe people, or how to set boundaries for people so that I could love myself," Haughton explained.
TAMPA, FL
southernillinoisnow.com

How amateur web sleuths helped solve the case of missing lottery winner Abraham Shakespeare

(NEW YORK) — Florida resident Abraham Shakespeare went from rags to riches after winning $30 million in the lottery in 2006. The newfound fortune brought the 40-year-old from Lakeland out of poverty and allowed him to give back to his community, but he started to feel burdened by the number of people who came to him expecting a piece of the pie, according to Shakespeare’s friend Greg Smith and others who knew Shakespeare.
LAKELAND, FL

