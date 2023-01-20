Read full article on original website
'Doing what he loved': Family remembers 19-year-old rider who died at Tampa Bay Downs
TAMPA, Fla. — The 19-year-old killed in a "training accident" this weekend at Tampa Bay Downs is being remembered for his heart and passion for the sport. Daniel Quintero, an exercise rider from Venezuela, was galloping a horse Saturday morning before the accident, according to the riding facility. Investigators are still working to find out exactly what happened.
fox13news.com
Rain stays away for tiny pirate invasion
Pint-sized pirates invaded Tampa Bay Saturday. Tampa officials say more than a quarter-million spectators are expected to line the streets to watch the Children's Gasparilla Parade and the Pirate Fest this season.
Bay News 9
Tampa Bay Downs exercise rider dies, moment of silence held in honor
TAMPA, Fla. — Jockeys and their valets at the Tampa Bay Downs held a moment of silence in honor of an exercise rider that died Saturday morning. Daniel Quintero, 19, died after a training accident at the Downs. Officials expressed condolences in Facebook and Twitter posts as members of the racetrack observed a moment of silence at 12:20 p.m.
Tampa’s Wagamama sets opening date, Pop Goes the Waffle closing, and more Tampa Bay foodie news
And Water Street Tampa’s newest eatery, Boulon Brasserie, is now accepting reservations.
fox13news.com
Tampa family reunites with woman who saved 10-day-old daughter with CPR at Riverview restaurant
TAMPA, Fla. - A happy and healthy four-month-old Scarlett reunited with the woman who saved her life back in October. When Scarlett was just ten days old, she turned blue and pale while sitting at a restaurant with her family. Scarlett’s parents called out for help, and a restaurant patron jumped into action. The woman started performing CPR on little Scarlett and brought her back to consciousness before paramedics arrived at Fred's Market in Riverview.
Families crowd Bayshore Boulevard for the annual Children's Gasparilla Parade
The Children's Gasparilla Parade is a Tampa tradition since 1947. Thousands of families crowded Bayshore Boulevard for the all-day celebration.
tdalabamamag.com
LOOK: Nick Saban arrives in helicopter to check on Tampa area recruits
Nick Saban made his way to Tampa, Florida last week to check on recruits in the Tampa area, and he arrived in style via a helicopter. Saban arrived at Tampa Catholic Friday in a helicopter, which landed on the Crusaders’ football field. TJ Moore, a 6-foot-4 2024 wide receiver with an Alabama offer, attends Tampa Catholic. The Alabama head coach and other members of the Crimson Tide’s staff also visited other schools in the Tampa area.
Why is it called 'Gasparilla'?: The story behind Tampa's unique pirate festival
TAMPA, Fla. — The annual pirate invasion on Bayshore Boulevard is a rite of passage for people in Tampa. But have you ever wondered why it's called "Gasparilla"?. The name is about as unique as the flashy pirate festival itself, and it's all thanks to one infamous man named José Gaspar.
Gulfport cafe Pop Goes the Waffle to close this weekend
But its food truck and wholesale division will remain in operation.
19-year-old dies after 'training accident' at Tampa Bay Downs
TAMPA, Fla. — A 19-year-old is dead after a "training accident" Saturday morning at Tampa Bay Downs, according to a news release. A moment of silence will be held at 12:20 p.m. in Daniel Quintero's honor, track officials said in a statement. "The entire racetrack community expresses its condolences...
wild941.com
One Of Tampa’s Most Iconic Restaurants To Close Temporarily
Last year, Orlando & The Freakshow told us how impossible it is to get a reservation at Bern’s Steak House. Looks like some people will have to wait even longer to enjoy one of Tampa’s most iconic restaurants. Bern’s Steak House is expected to undergo some serious renovations over the summer that will benefit both patrons and employees. This means the popular restaurant will be temporarily closed over the summer. The last day for service before the renovations start will be Sunday, July 2nd. That is, if you can get a reservation.
'Sad Summer' music festival is bringing Taking Back Sunday to Clearwater's new Coachman Park
The Maine, Pvris, Hot Mulligan and Mom Jeans are among the nine bands playing.
iheart.com
South Florida Has One Of The Best Sub Sandwiches In America
If a sandwich is satisfying, then a sub sandwich is sure to fill you up. These unique eats take on different names depending on where you are in the country: hoagies, grinders, heroes, po'boys, and so on. Many nicknames aside, you can stuff all kinds of delicious ingredients between two slices of long bread.
19-year-old killed during training exercise at Tampa Bay Downs
A 19-year-old man died in an incident at the Tampa Bay Downs Saturday morning, according to authorities.
Florida’s first Wagamama opens at Water Street Tampa next month
This long-awaited restaurant is known for its Asian fusion fare.
fox13news.com
Tampa woman turns childhood trauma into mission to help heal other women
TAMPA, Fla. - A Tampa woman is using her childhood trauma to help other women. Latarsha Haughton was sexually abused as a kid and had a very traumatic childhood. "It was times in my life where I didn't understand, like who was safe people, or how to set boundaries for people so that I could love myself," Haughton explained.
Central Florida Comic-Con 2023 photos
Central Florida Comic Con. RP Funding Center. Lakeland, Fla. Jan. 21, 2023. (© Tom Hagerty) photos click here.
Pregnant mother of 2 caught in crossfire, shot and killed in Tampa
TAMPA, Fla — A community is in mourning after a pregnant mother of two was shot and killed Wednesday night. Latoya Gay, 26, was caught in the crossfire of a shootout involving "multiple parties" at Silver Oaks Apartments on Kenneth Court in Tampa, according to Tampa police. Police arrested...
cltampa.com
The 25 hottest new restaurants in Tampa Bay right now, according to Yelp
Sure, we love letting readers know about new places to eat around Tampa Bay, but sometimes you need to hear from someone else, and Yelp reviewers will certainly let you know. So, here are a few of the newest and hottest restaurants in Tampa Bay, according to Yelpers. 3.5 out...
southernillinoisnow.com
How amateur web sleuths helped solve the case of missing lottery winner Abraham Shakespeare
(NEW YORK) — Florida resident Abraham Shakespeare went from rags to riches after winning $30 million in the lottery in 2006. The newfound fortune brought the 40-year-old from Lakeland out of poverty and allowed him to give back to his community, but he started to feel burdened by the number of people who came to him expecting a piece of the pie, according to Shakespeare’s friend Greg Smith and others who knew Shakespeare.
