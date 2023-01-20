Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
FOX 21 Online
Coffee Conversation: Riverside Soy Candles and For Floral Sake Host DIY Winter Workshop
DULUTH, Minn. — Riverside Soy Candles and For Floral Sake team-up to hold DIY Winter Workshop. Create your own soy candle and build a colorful bouquet while sipping on morning mimosas at Riverside Soy Candles. Beth Hanson from For Floral Sake and Danette Thacker from Riverside Soy Candles previewed...
FOX 21 Online
95 KQDS Races Small Dogs at Earth Rider Brewery
SUPERIOR, Wis. — Every year the John Beargrease Sled Dog Marathon brings in sled dog riders from around the world. But here at Earth Rider Brewery in Superior, one radio station looks to see who is top dog on a smaller scale. This year, 95 KQDS invited small dogs...
FOX 21 Online
First Indoor Playground Opens In Superior
SUPERIOR, Wisc.– Superior has a new addition, their first every indoor playground, with FunLand opening up last week. Over two hundred families enjoyed the grand open last Saturday getting to see what the space offered. FunLand has a lot to enjoy, from a trampoline pad, to arcade games, and...
KEYC
2 people escape Duluth house fire, use snow to help put out blaze
DULUTH, MN -- Two people escaped a Duluth house fire Monday morning and their quick thinking likely helped prevent the situation from becoming worse. According to fire officials on scene, shortly after 8 a.m., they responded to the area near W. 4th St. and 24th Ave. W. in the Lincoln Park neighborhood.
FOX 21 Online
Haulin’ Hotdish, Winter Food Truck Makes First Appearance
DULUTH, Minn. — While most food trucks in the Northland pack up and close down in the winter, one decided it would be the perfect time to open. The Haulin’ Hotdish food truck made its debut Thursday at a private event at Cirrus Aircraft. The owners believe it could be the first winter food truck in the area.
FOX 21 Online
“Sip and Ski” At Hartley Nature Center
DULUTH, Minn. — Well, if you want to get your blood pumping, one way to do it is the new adult program at the Hartley Nature Center. It was almost a postcard scene outside Thursday morning. Cross-country skiers gathered to take advantage of Sip and Ski. It is offered the first and third Thursday of every month.
FOX 21 Online
1st Time Cider Event Held at the DECC
DULUTH, Minn. –The first Cidery in Duluth was Duluth Cider which opened back in 2018. Since then, Duluthians have grown fond of Cider culture. With the DECC hosting Cider North on Saturday, 13 different Minnesota Brewed Cider Companies set up shop at the Harborside Ballroom. But what is Cider?
FOX 21 Online
43rd Annual Northland Figure Skating Competition
DULUTH, Minn.– Today was the last day for the 43rd annual Northland Figure Skating Competition and Execl Series held at the DECC. The 4-day-long event brought in 517 skaters from across the nation and even other countries. Ranging from solo to team performances, the program welcomed experienced competitors, but...
This 81 Year Old Ship Still Operates On Great Lakes Between Minnesota, Wisconsin + Illinois
I couldn't help but notice that one of my favorite local YouTubers posted a video of a laker coming in under the lift bridge. It was posted in December, and it already has over 200,000 views. That's by far way more than any other content coming out of Duluth, Minnesota in recent months. What's the big deal?
FOX 21 Online
Red Cross Hosts Blood Drive In Cloquet
Cloquet, Minn.– In Cloquet, American Red Cross hosted a Community Blood Drive. January is National Blood Donation Month, over the past week there has been multiple drives across the Northland. Many stations were set up as over 15 people participating the day long donation in Cloquet…which ran from nine...
northernnewsnow.com
Teenager struck by car in Hibbing Saturday afternoon
HIBBING, MN. (Northern News Now) - A teenager suffered non-life-threatening injuries after being struck by a car in Hibbing Saturday afternoon. According to authorities, the incident happened just after 4:00 p.m. A Chrysler was traveling westbound on 37th Street and the bicyclist was traveling southbound in the northbound shoulder of...
Photo Tour: Duluth's St. Louis County Jail Building Redeveloped Into Boutique Apartments
Take a look through Leijona, Duluth's newest and by far most unique apartment building, which began taking tenants in January 2023. Leijona is Finnish for lion and according to developers, it sets a new bar for urban living in Duluth. Located in the center of downtown, it offers 33 newly redeveloped boutique apartment units with brand-new fixtures in a restored historic building.
FOX 21 Online
Wisconsin Governor Helps Businesses in Superior
Supeerior, Wisc. — Earlier this week Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers was in Superior to listen to residents about what they thought needed to be included in his budget. Evers also took time to answer a question posed by Fox 21, “What have you done for northwest Wisconsin lately?”
FOX 21 Online
No. 14 Denfeld Boys Hockey Falls at Home to No. 1 Warroad
DULUTH, Minn.- The Denfeld boys hockey team hosted the No. 1 ranked team for Class A in the state of Minnesota, Warroad on Saturday at the Duluth Heritage Center. The Warriors put up eight goals through regulation, however, did not complete the shutout. Arttu Mollberg landed the lone goal for the Hunters in the second period, but would fall 8-1.
FOX 21 Online
On Sale Now: Buddy Holly Tribute Concert To Benefit Duluth Armory
DULUTH, Minn. — If you like Buddy Holly, you’re invited to a big musical fundraiser supporting the Duluth Armory. “A Tribute To The Music Of Buddy Holly And The Late 50s” kicks off Sunday, Jan. 29 at the Clyde Iron Works Event Center. FOX 21’s Dan Hanger...
WDIO-TV
Level III predatory offender released in Duluth
The Duluth Police Department is notifying the public of a High-Risk, level three predatory offender that will be released in Duluth. Michael Thomas Kleiber, is a 46-year-old, white man with brown hair and blue eyes. Kleiber is 6′ 7″ tall and weighs 196 pounds. There is no known address for Kleiber, and authorities say he will be homeless.
FOX 21 Online
Late Goal Lifts Hermantown Boys Hockey Past Moorhead, Denfeld Drops 2nd Straight
HERMANTOWN, Minn.- A goal by Will Esterbrooks with 10 seconds left would lift Hermantown boys hocket past Moorhead 3-2 on Friday. Hermantown (12-1-1) will next play at St. Thomas Academy on Saturday. In other boys hockey action, Duluth Denfeld would fall to East Grand Forks 5 to 1. The Hunters...
FOX 21 Online
Yellowjackets’ Win Streak Snapped by North Central
SUPERIOR, Wis.- The UW-Superior men’s basketball team’s seven-game win streak was halted after dropping a close one (67-63) to UMAC opponent North Central. Levy Miguel led the way for the Yellowjackets with 19 points. UWS will host Finlandia, next Friday at Mertz Mortorelli Gym for a 5:30 PM...
Comments / 0