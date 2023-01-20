ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Selma, AL

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

alabamanews.net

Church Volunteers Help Selma Cleanup Storm Damage

The City of Selma is getting some much needed help while they continue to cleanup tornado damage. Over 600 volunteers with the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints from Alabama, Florida, and Georgia were in Selma Saturday helping with tornado cleanup efforts. Volunteers cleared debris, removed fallen trees, and put tarps over damaged roofs. The church also provided 2 semi-truckloads of food to Selma community pantries.
SELMA, AL
WJTV 12

Local woman supports her hometown from afar

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Last week, a severe storm generated a tornado swept through the city of Selma, Alabama leaving the town unrecognizable, and also claiming the lives of six people. Though the community remains in dismay, one Panama City woman, born and raised in Selma, generated an idea that will give back to […]
SELMA, AL
Troy Messenger

Selma devastated by EF-2 tornado

Grassroots organizers are working to help residents of Selma after an EF-2 tornado struck the heart of Queen City on Thursday, January 12. The National Weather Service has rated the tornado a high-end EF-2 tornado with maximum winds of 130 mph with a path nearly half a mile wide. The...
SELMA, AL
WSFA

Relief teams helping those affected by Autauga County tornado

AUTAUGA COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - The cleanup efforts continue in Autauga County where an EF3 tornado tore through the area, killing seven people and destroying hundreds of homes. Alabama Baptist Disaster Relief has had boots on the ground for over a week helping those in need. Mel Johnson is a...
AUTAUGA COUNTY, AL
wbrc.com

Tuscaloosa VA sends call out to help Selma storm survivors

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - The Tuscaloosa VA worked Thursday to help veterans in Selma following last week’s devastating tornado. Bryan Henry is On Your Side with how you can get involved. The VA system in Alabama is all connected and on Friday the VA outpatient clinic in Selma will...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
wvtm13.com

Deadly Alabama tornado on ground for over 80 miles

We have learned more about the deadly and destructive long track tornado that killed seven and injured over a dozen others in Autauga County on January 12th. The tornado was rated an EF-3 by the National Weather Service. Peak winds were estimated to have reached 150 mph based on the damage seen and integrity of structures affected. The maximum width of the tornado has been estimated to be 1500 yards. That is fifteen football fields wide!
AUTAUGA COUNTY, AL
alabamanews.net

UPDATE: Elmore, Coosa and Hale Counties Now Eligible for FEMA Tornado Relief

Tornado victims in Elmore, Coosa and Hale counties can now join those in Dallas and Autauga counties in being eligible for federal help. People in these counties can apply for individual assistance from the Jan. 12 tornadoes through the Federal Emergency Management Agency. That aid may include temporary housing assistance, basic home repairs and certain other uninsured disaster-related needs.
ELMORE COUNTY, AL
wbrc.com

DHR replacing SNAP benefits for qualifying victims of Jan 12 storms

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WBRC) - DHR is extending replacement SNAP benefits to families in six counties who lost food as a result storms and tornadoes on January 12. Families in Autauga, Chambers, Coosa, Dallas, Elmore and Tallapoosa who lost food purchased with previous SNAP benefits can request replacement benefits to re-buy the food.
AUTAUGA COUNTY, AL
apr.org

FEMA: Alabama tornado victims need to register for help

The clock is ticking for Alabama residents hit hard by last week’s tornado. Officials with the Federal Emergency Management Agency toured the city of Selma as well as Dallas and Autauga Counties this week. They’re advising property owners to register with FEMA as soon as they can. Kevin Wallace is the agency’s coordinating officer for Alabama. He says there’s a sixty-day window to apply at FEMA’s website or APP, or at temporary disaster offices.
AUTAUGA COUNTY, AL
WSFA

Montgomery Zoo to hold ‘Coffee and Cougars’ event

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery Zoo, in collaboration with Hilltop Public House and Montgomery’s American Association of Zoo Keepers, will hold the “Coffee and Cougars” conservation event at the Zoo from Jan. 28-29 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. each morning. The event will offer three...
MONTGOMERY, AL
alabamanews.net

Understanding Your FEMA Letter

ATLANTA – Disaster survivors in Autauga, Coosa, Dallas, Elmore and Hale counties who applied for assistance from FEMA will receive an eligibility determination letter from FEMA in the mail or via email. The letter will explain your application status and how to respond. It is important to read the...
DALLAS COUNTY, AL
CBS 42

31-year-old killed in Goodwater shooting

GOODWATER, Ala. (WIAT) — The Coosa County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that left a 31-year-old man dead in Goodwater. According to CCSO, officers received a call around 2:40 a.m. on Jan. 14, to assist Goodwater Police in a shooting on Coosa County Road 52. Upon arrival, officers found Robin Durell Braswell suffering from […]
GOODWATER, AL
elmoreautauganews.com

FEMA assistance available with 60-day window to Apply

Officials with FEMA declared Autauga and Dallas Counties disaster areas earlier this week. Now, Elmore County has been added to the list. “The State EMA, the Governor’s Office did a great job,” Autauga County EMA Director Ernie Baggett said. According to Baggett, residents who were affected by the...
AUTAUGA COUNTY, AL
WSFA

Man killed in Coosa County shooting

GOODWATER, Ala. (WSFA) - The Coosa County Sheriff’s office is investigating a deadly shooting that occurred early Saturday morning. Around 2:40 a.m., the Coosa County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call to assist the Goodwater Police Department in a shooting on Coosa County Road 52. Upon arrival, law enforcement and medical personnel were on the scene evaluating the incident.
COOSA COUNTY, AL

