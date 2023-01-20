Read full article on original website
Related
wrestlinginc.com
Kevin Owens And Rumored Uncle Howdy Reportedly Backstage At WWE Smackdown
The Royal Rumble premium live event is only a skip and a hop away for WWE, which means more things are bound to be happening on both "WWE Raw" and "WWE SmackDown." And some of those happenings seem to involve stars crossing over from one show to a next, as well as mysterious men getting involved in matches named after early 2000s sci-fi films and sponsored by Mountain Dew.
wrestlinginc.com
Konnan Gives His Thoughts On 'Prison Hard Dom'
Dominik Mysterio has added a new dimension to his persona since being arrested (in storyline) during the Christmas season after showing up uninvited at his grandparents' house. Many fans and even wrestlers such as Ronda Rousey have praised Dominik's recent character and mic work, as he is beginning to come into his own after debuting in 2020. Konnan, Dominik's godfather, also is a fan of "Prison Hard Dom." In an exclusive interview with Wrestling Inc. Senior News Editor Nick Hausman, Konnan praised his godson's recent heel work.
Catalyst Wrestling Rock The Bell House Results (1/22): Homicide Faces Colby Corino
Catalyst Wrestling held its Rock The Bell House event on January 22 from The Bell House in Brooklyn, NY. Fans can learn more about the promotion by clicking here. Full results (courtesy of PWPonderings) and highlights are below. Catalyst Wrestling Rock The Bell House Results (1/22) - Ray Jaz def....
wrestlinginc.com
Mandy Rose Sets Possible Wedding Date To Former WWE And AEW Star
Despite the "gut-punching" loss of her "WWE NXT" Women's Championship — and subsequent release from the company — Mandy Rose is looking forward to the next chapter of her life. Rose, real name Amanda Saccomanno, announced her engagement to former AEW and WWE star Tino Sabbatelli last September....
wrestlinginc.com
Backstage Update On Ronda Rousey's Status For Royal Rumble
What does WWE's Ronda Rousey have in common star with Milwaukee Beers star Joseph "Coop" Cooper after he went to Calcutta? We still have no clue where Rousey is. Indeed, Rousey hasn't been seen since she lost the "SmackDown" Women's Championship to Charlotte Flair last month. Now a new report suggests Rousey may be M.I.A. about as long as "Coop" was during that Calcutta trip.
wrestlinginc.com
Montez Ford And Bianca Belair Share Embarrassing WWE In-Ring Moment
How much of Montez Ford and Bianca Belair do you want to know?. Ford and Belair appeared on "Watch What Happens Live" this past Tuesday night, where Cohen asked a round of questions to learn more about life in wrestling. But what he asked weren't your typical "who's your favorite wrestler" or "how did you get into pro-wrestling" type questions. They were more outlandish, to say the least.
webisjericho.com
Former NXT Talent Wrestles Twice At Impact Wrestling Tapings
Impact Wrestling held their latest set of tapings at Osceola Heritage Park in Orlando, Florida, over the weekend, and Steph De Lander, better known as Persia Pirotta in NXT, would wrestle twice. The first match saw her put over Jordynne Grace before the following day putting over Deonna Purrazzo. At this time, it isn’t known whether the 26-year-old Australian has signed, but with Impact Wrestling known for its strong Knockout’s division, it certainly wouldn’t be surprising to find out she got signed in the future.
ewrestlingnews.com
Mark Henry Believes Sami Zayn & Paul Heyman May Be In Cahoots
On the latest episode of Busted Open Radio, WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry and co-host Denise Salcedo discussed the return of the Firefly Fun House, Kevin Owens stunning Roman Reigns, the rise of Action Andretti, and more. A hot topic of discussion on the podcast was Sami Zayn and Paul Heyman possibly being in cahoots to dethrone Roman Reigns.
PWMania
Lance Anoa’i Reveals WWE Will Release Action Figures of the Samoan Swat Team and Paul Heyman
MLW’s Lance Anoa’i recently spoke with AdFreeShows.com for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. Anoa’i is the son of The Headshrinkers’ Samu, the grandson of The Wild Samoans’ Afa, and the nephew of Rikishi, Umaga, Yokozuna, Manu, and L.A. Smooth. Roman Reigns, The Usos, Solo Sikoa, and Jacob Fatu are his cousins. He is currently wrestling in MLW as the Samoan SWAT Team alongside Juicy Finau. They defeated E.J. Nduka and Calvin Tankman to win the MLW Tag Team Championship on January 7, 2023 at Blood and Thunder.
H2O Hustle And Gold: Sunday Night Of Champions Results (1/22): Matt Tremont Defends IWTV Title
H2O Wrestling: Hardcore Hustle Organization held its H2O Hustle And Gold: Sunday Night Of Champions on January 22 from H2O Wrestling Center in Williamstown, New Jersey. The event aired on IWTV. Fans can learn more about the promotion by clicking here. Full results (courtesy of Cagematch) and highlights are below.
PROGRESS Chapter 148 Results (1/22): Lio Rush, Lana Austin, Spike Trivet In Action
PROGRESS Wrestling held its PROGRESS Chapter 148: Start Spreading The News... event on January 22 from Electric Ballroom in London, England. Fans can learn more about the promotion by clicking here. Full results (courtesy of Cagematch) and highlights are below. PROGRESS Chapter 148 Results (1/22) - Leon Slater def. Tate...
wrestletalk.com
You’ll Never Guess The Newest Member Of WWE ‘Banger Bros’
You’ll never guess the newest member WWE’s ‘Banger Bros’ tag team of Drew McIntyre and Sheamus. Find out what legend joined the squad!. Taking to Twitter to post a snap of them with their newest addition, Sheamus shared a photo with Drew McIntyre and professional wrestling legend Mick Foley.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Bray Wyatt Wanted Forgotten WWE NXT Star As Part Of The Wyatt Family
In a discussion on the Monte & The Pharaoh LI#1 Pro Wrestling Broadcast, Enzo Amore revealed that Bray Wyatt had asked for Knuckles Madsen to be part of the Wyatt Family. However, WWE management decided to nix that idea and went with Erick Rowan and Luke Harper instead. Between 2012...
wrestlinginc.com
Arn Anderson Believes Tag Team Should Be In WWE Hall Of Fame
Arn Anderson believes a legendary tag team should easily get the nod into the WWE Hall Of Fame. On the latest episode of "ARN" with co-host Paul Bromwell, "The Enforcer" was asked if one of his best friends in wrestling, the late Bobby Eaton should go into the WWE Hall Of Fame as a singles star or as a member of the infamous Midnight Express alongside Stan Lane.
AEW Releases Jay Briscoe Memorial Shirt, 100% Of Proceeds To Benefit The Pugh Family
AEW is releasing a shirt in honor of Jay Briscoe, and the proceeds will benefit his family. On January 17, Jamin Pugh, also known as Jay Briscoe, lost his life in a car accident. Briscoe was a 13-ime ROH Tag Team Champion and a member of the ROH Hall of Fame. He and his brother Mark competed and captured tag team titles around the world. Though he never competed for AEW, company's president Tony Khan also owns ROH, and many members of the AEW roster worked closely with Jay earlier in their careers.
IMPACT Wrestling Spoilers From Kissimmee, FL (Taped On 1/21)
IMPACT Wrestling held its latest set of television tapings on January 21 from Kissimmee, FL. Matches and segments will air in upcoming weeks on IMPACT. Full spoilers (courtesy of Kaden) are below. IMPACT Wrestling Spoilers From Kissimmee, FL (Taped On 1/21) - Deonna Purrazzo def. Steph De Lander. - Gisele...
wrestlinginc.com
Behind-The-Scenes WWE SmackDown News On The Street Profits
"WWE SmackDown" comes to us live tonight from the Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan as we get ever closer to the Royal Rumble, but don't be surprised if some familiar faces from "WWE Raw" pop by as well. Fightful report that Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins, The Street Profits, are in Detroit this evening for the "SmackDown" tapings. That said, Fightful does note that WWE typically has "Raw" stars work the post-show dark matches fairly regularly.
nodq.com
Former WWE tag team could be returning to the company in 2023
In 2022, several former WWE stars were brought back to the company under the Triple H regime. More wrestlers could end up be brought back to WWE in the new year as Fightful Select reports that the Authors of Pain (Akam and Rezar) have been discussed for a potential return to the company. According to Fightful, AOP’s former manager Paul Ellering could also be returning with the team and the outlet noted the following about him…
Bloodline To Hold Tribal Court For Trial Of Sami Zayn On WWE Raw XXX
Mike Johnson at PWInsider is reporting that the Roman Reigns Acknowledgment Ceremony scheduled for WWE Raw XXX on January 23 is being changed. According to the report, the Acknowledgment Ceremony will be replaced with the Trial of Sami Zayn. The reported change is due to the fallout from WWE SmackDown where Reigns was displeased with Sami wanting to be in on his plans regarding Kevin Owens and looking further displeased when Sami was nowhere to be found when Owens attacked Reigns during the contract signing.
ringsidenews.com
Goldberg Blasted For Being Dangerous In The Ring
Goldberg established himself as a major force in WCW before he eventually made his way to WWE. Despite previously expressing remorse for not fully embracing professional wrestling earlier in his career, he has since made amends and returned to the ring six years ago as a part-time performer. He might have won a boatload of titles, but he was also responsible for a few injuries over the year, including that infamous Bret Hart concussion. That being said, Goldberg was still criticized for being a dangerous worker.
Fightful
15K+
Followers
36K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
Wrestling, MMA and boxing news.https://www.fightful.com/
Comments / 0