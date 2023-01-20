Read full article on original website
Related
Can a Landlord Kick You Out for No Reason in Massachusetts?
I have been in my home in the Berkshires now for 12 years and I must say I love being a homeowner. I live in a safe neighborhood in Pittsfield where residents take walks on a regular basis and always say hello and greet others with a smile which may seem small to some but it is definitely the type of attitude and friendliness one needs in this day and age.
Mass. housing crisis: Gov. Maura Healey files new executive order
Reiterating her nascent administration’s pledge to tackling Massachusetts’ housing crisis, Gov. Maura Healey on Friday issued her second executive order, establishing a working group that will pave the way to a new housing secretary. Within a matter of weeks, Healey told reporters she expects to create the new...
School closings and delays in Massachusetts, New Hampshire
BOSTON - Several towns in New Hampshire and Massachusetts have delayed or closed school because of the storm Monday. Check the latest list here.
WOW: The Safest College in Massachusetts is the 2nd Safest in America
I look back fondly at my college days. I attended two Massachusetts schools including Berkshire Community College (BCC) in Pittsfield for my first two years and then attended Westfield State University (then Westfield State College) where I received my B.A. in Mass Communications. Both colleges are excellent Massachusetts colleges in my opinion.
Biggest snowfalls recorded in Massachusetts history
A list of the biggest 1-day snowfalls in Massachusetts
iBerkshires.com
Crosby Students Have Winning Name for MassDOT Snowplow
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — Look out for the Flurry Fighter this winter season. The name submitted by fourth-graders at Crosby Elementary School was selected for one of 12 state highway trucks by the state Department of Transportation. The classroom will get a $100 gift card and a visit from its snowplow truck.
Bigger than ROE, Show up for Freedom Rally in Northampton
A Hampshire Regional High School Student is hosting a rally for the anniversary of Roe v. Wade.
I-Team: Mass. taxpayers footing the bill for former Gov. Baker's continued security
SWAMPSCOTT -- Day and night for more than two weeks, Massachusetts State Police troopers on overtime have been providing security outside former Governor Charlie Baker's Swampscott home. Folks who spoke with the WBZ-TV I-Team were outraged."He's no longer on the Mass payroll. I would not be supportive of it as a taxpayer," one person said. Another added, "I don't understand why he has anything at all if he's not in office anymore." Baker took the lone walk out of the State House on January 4 and became a private citizen. But, since then the I-Team found state troopers in marked and unmarked...
iBerkshires.com
Storm Bringing Upwards of Foot of Snow Over the Region
Another storm moving through the region could mean up to a foot of snow over North Berkshire and the hilltowns through Monday. The National Weather Service in Albany, N.Y., is forecasting anywhere from 2 to 8 inches across Berkshire County, eastern New York and Southern Vermont. Heavy bands of snow beginning around 4 p.m. are expected to drop 6 to 12 inches over Northern Berkshire.
Mass State Police Lowers Speed on Mass Pike From Westfield To New York Border
BOSTON – The Massachusetts Department of Transportation (MassDOT) is advising travelers to expect snow in Western and Central regions of the state overnight tonight and in areas of Northern Massachusetts near the border with New Hampshire. The storm system is then forecast to push south and eastward in the...
Mass. State Lottery winner: $1 million prize won at Country Mart in Westfield
A lucky lottery player who bought their winning $1 million ticket from a convenience store in Western Massachusetts is up several hundreds of thousands of dollars. The seven-figure award was won from the “$4,000,000 Platinum Jackpot” lottery game. The winning ticket was bought at Country Mart at 397 Little River Road in Westfield on Friday. The winnings amount to $650,000 before taxes.
nbcboston.com
Here Are the Highest Property Tax Rates in Mass. for 2023
The good news if you live in Massachusetts, is that the tax rate in your city or town probably fell faster last year than it has anytime in the past few years. The bad news: You’re probably still going to pay more in property taxes this year. Last year,...
This city has the most expensive home heating oil in Connecticut
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — While the cost of home heating oil has risen sharply to last year, it has hit wallets harder in one Connecticut city. The wholesale price of home heating oil can vary depending on where you live in the Constitution State, according to tracking data from the Connecticut Department of Energy and […]
nbcboston.com
Healey's First Two Bills Carry $1.4 Billion Bottom Line
Saying she wants her administration to be known as one "driving economic development," growth and opportunity, Gov. Maura Healey on Thursday announced plans to put before the Legislature a $987 million "immediate needs" bond bill for housing and economic development programs. Healey also is filing a bill to authorize the...
therealdeal.com
Law and Associates buy 89-acre Vanderbilt estate for $8M
A massive, historic estate with direct ties to the Gilded Age in the Northeast has been sold and could be turned it into a luxury resort. Law and Associates bought the sprawling, 89-acre Vanderbilt Berkshires Estate, formerly Elm Court, located in both Stockbridge and Lenox, Massachusetts, from Amstar/Travaasa Experiential Resorts in a direct deal for $8 million, according to a press release.
iBerkshires.com
Former GE Site Garners Over $6M for Redevelopment
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — The William Stanley Business Park is closer to fulfilling the $10 million needed to redevelop its biggest parcel, Site 9. "It took a while to get up to $10.8 million but I think we are very close," Business Development Manager Michael Coakley told the Pittsfield Economic Development Authority on Thursday.
Should Mass. change laws around bail? Lawmakers, a DA and judge weigh in
Nearly a decade after Springfield resident TayClair Moore was strangled to death, her family is still searching for answers and demanding justice. A mistrial in 2016 and several delays for a second trial have led Moore’s family to publicly protest her accused killer’s release from detention in 2021.
The Top 5 Things People Hate About Living In MA
Let's face it: We're not living in a perfect world these days and Bay State residents can reaffirm that being a Massachusetts resident has it's ups and downs in more ways than one. We compiled the top 5 reasons as to what irks those from the beautiful Berkshires to the capital city of Boston:
country1025.com
This Was Just Named THE Most Underrated Attraction in Massachusetts
Massachusetts has no shortage of underrated attractions – the original Dunkin’ location, that orange t-rex on 1A, I think the Basketball Hall of Fame is still open – BUT only one Bay State attraction can win the coveted title of THE Most Underrated Attraction in the state and Prevention.com has named it… as well as the most underrated attraction in every US state.
Southern Berkshire Cancellations and Closings for Monday, Jan. 23
Here are the latest cancellations and closings for Southern Berkshire County and surrounding areas that we have up to this point for Monday, Jan. 23. Southern Berkshire Regional School District - closed. Berkshire Waldorf School - delayed two hours. Other. Elder Services' home Meals, and congregate Services - canceled. Claire...
Comments / 0