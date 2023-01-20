ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

San Francisco gallery owner shows how lawlessness brings merchants to a breaking point

By Douglas Murray
New York Post
New York Post
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09D1In_0kKmwTH400

A gallery-owner in America’s biggest s—thole city has gone viral this week. The San Francisco gallery owner was recorded spraying water from a hose at a homeless person lying on the sidewalk outside his premises. Shannon Collier Gwin was subsequently arrested and charged with battery.

The man is certainly not proud of his actions, saying that he just “completely broke” after the woman who had been living in the entryway of his gallery for some days started overturning trash cans, screaming at him and spitting on him. Since the footage of Gwin’s response went viral his gallery has been further vandalized.

Of course Gwin probably shouldn’t have snapped. But you know, everyone has a breaking point, and the more that law enforcement abandon a city the closer people come to that breaking point.

In fact I often wondered why it doesn’t happen more. Not just in San Francisco but in lawless cities across the country. Including this one.

Just this week in New York, two days in a row, I saw people shoplifting with absolutely no repercussion .

At a sportwear store in Columbus Circle I saw a homeless-looking man walking around collecting things from the racks and piling them up in his arms. Out of interest I followed him. Sure enough he was planning on walking out with the goods. Fortunately on that occasion there was a security guard. Like the shoplifter the guard was black, but the would-be thief started screaming at the security guard that he was “disrespecting” him by saying he had to put the goods back. I would guess to a near 100% certainty that if the guard had not been black then race would have entered the discussion and the thief would have been able to walk out with whatever he wanted.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dmbs3_0kKmwTH400
Gwin said he “completely broke” after the homeless women turned over trash cans outside of his gallery and started spitting at him.
Twitter / @tjcrowley

As it was, he was eventually persuaded to put the goods down and walk out. “He comes in most weeks” one of the store staff told me. “Why don’t you call the police” I asked. “There’s no point” came the reply. “The main concern is to protect the staff.”

The next day I was in a CVS on Lex and a man walked out with a huge luggage bag full of things he had shoveled into it off the shelves. On this occasion there was no security in the shop and the whole thing only became clear because the two Asian women who were working on the tills started shouting after him as he left the store. “Why you steal?” one kept shouting. He just walked straight out with no concern.

I asked the staff-member about this. Why don’t they call the police, I asked. “There’s no point” she said. “He comes in often.” Why does he get away with it, I asked. They shrugged. Again, so long as nobody is hurt it seems that the city’s drug stores are effectively an open, free buffet at which the city’s homeless and others can help themselves. “He’ll sell the things around the corner for perhaps a dollar” one of the shop-workers told me.

Well here is the thing that people are forgetting in New York just as they long ago forgot it in San Francisco: none of this is normal. Most first-world countries and cities do not simply allow law-breaking like this. In Paris, Berlin, Rome or London you are not allowed to simply go into a store, fill your bags up and walk out. If someone is caught trying to shoplift in any of these cities they are detained by the shop’s security staff. Those staff then call the police and the police come and arrest the person. That is how a normal society works. Law-breaking is not simply allowed.

But that is what is happening in our city, just as it is happening in San Francisco.

And of course there are plenty of excuses that people make. Some say that the people doing the stealing are poor, benighted people, often homeless, often mentally ill. And some or all of that may be true. But still no reasonable society permits law-breaking by certain groups in the society. Others — especially on the political left — portray this sort of thing as essentially victimless crime. They say that stores like a sports clothing store or a CVS is a large national or multinational company. They point out that all of these daily losses can just be covered by insurance.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CHxlA_0kKmwTH400
Gwin was later arrested and charged with battery.
KPIX-TV

Like all such excuses this is completely reprehensible. Large companies are not there to provide welfare. They are there to make a profit. When they make losses and especially when they have higher and higher insurance payments these costs are inevitably passed onto customers. It already costs enough to have a store in NYC. They already have their online competitors to deal with. Inevitably many such companies will decide that the losses aren’t worth it and shut at least some of their shops.

Either way it is the law-abiding public who end up paying the costs of this free-for-all. I don’t know that hosing people down is the answer. But I’m surprised more people don’t do it, or something like it. Because once the law disappears it’s a free for all. And not in the way that our city’s law-breakers will like.

Jacinda and the lockdown backlash

Farewell then Jacinda Ardern, the New Zealand Prime Minister who has announced that she is stepping down from office . In an emotional statement she cited burnout and said that there just wasn’t anything left in her fuel tank.

Ardern is an interesting type of left-wing politician. She is all about emoting, showing how caring she is and much more. Yet when it came to COVID lockdowns no government in the world was more authoritarian than New Zealand’s.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pkACk_0kKmwTH400
New Zealand’s Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced that she will resign from office next month.
Photo by -/AFPTV/AFP via Getty Images

Jacinda always wanted to show how deeply she cared. But when it came to the crunch she was cruel beyond belief to the people of her country. On one occasion the whole country locked down because of one single COVID case being identified.

The public were about to express their own concern about this by turfing her out of office. How selfish of her to rob them of that pleasure.

Comments / 24

TBo
3d ago

When cities won’t allow the police do their jobs, and if they do, prevent prosecution of the lawbreakers, eventually some are going to react, and I pray these actions are no more serious than giving trash a bath.

Reply
8
muckraker_bob
3d ago

Dateline:Chicago. Car stolen. Most of it recovered and repaired a week later. Six months later gone forever. Replacement car. Twelve radios stolen in sixteen months. Average cost of repairs per incident ~$1200. My deductible $100. Premium $500. Insurance company makes new proposal. Deductible $750. Premium $2,500. Sold car and bought a junker. Left Chicago. People will eventually get tired of the abuse. And that’s when violence starts. Count on it.

Reply(1)
7
Steve Coulter
2d ago

Ahh.. woke policy building Utopian cities where all live in harmony, peace and tranquility.. lol.. the libs love authoritarian govt. even when they become the victims of its policies.

Reply
3
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
New York Post

San Francisco gallery owner who hosed down homeless woman arrested, tossed in jail

The San Francisco art gallery owner who was recorded spraying a homeless woman with a garden house was hit with misdemeanor battery charges and jailed Wednesday, authorities said. Shannon Collier Gwin was arrested at his Foster Gwin Gallery in the city’s Jackson Square neighborhood — the same place a viral video captured him hosing down the woman for lying on the sidewalk earlier this month. “Gwin was transported to the San Francisco County Jail where he was booked for the arrest warrant on the charge of battery (242 PC),” the San Francisco police said in a statement. “The alleged battery of an...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
New York Post

San Francisco State wrestler goes missing during ocean ‘polar plunge’

A San Francisco State University wrestler went missing Thursday after he jumped in the waters off a California beach for a polar plunge, authorities said. Hamzah Alsaudi, 22, was hit by a large wave while he and two friends were swimming at Esplanade Beach around 10:30 a.m., Pacifica police said. The college sophomore was pulled away from the shore and disappeared beneath the waves. After searching for Alsudi to no avail, his friends made it back to the beach and called 911. Police, lifeguards, and the Coast Guard looked for Alsaudi using drones, aircraft and a surface vessel, but called off...
PACIFICA, CA
Shine My Crown

Brandy in Hot Water After Bank Declines $40K Check She Wrote to Ex-Housekeeper

Brandy Norwood’s ex-housekeeper is airing out the singer’s dirty laundry after her lawyers made public a lawsuit brought against the Cinderella star. Maria Elizabeth Castaneda sued Norwood for being underpaid citing age discrimination last year and settled out of court for $40,000 in November. But Castaneda’s legal team claims the $40,000 check bounced. They are also seeking $87,445.80 in legal fees, according to documents obtained by RadarOnline.
New York Post

Fox News weatherman Adam Klotz beaten on NYC subway train

A Fox News meteorologist was pummeled by a group of teens when he tried to stop them from harassing another straphanger on a Manhattan subway early Sunday, cops and the prognosticator said. Weatherman Adam Klotz, 37, recounted the vicious attack in an Instagram video, appearing bruised and battered as he described how he was going home on a train after watching the New York Giants NFL playoff game at a bar when he saw “this older gentleman was being hassled by this group of seven or eight teens.” “I was like, ‘Yo, guys, cut that out.’ And they decided, ‘All right, if...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Independent

Kyle Rittenhouse denounces ‘the woke mob’ after Las Vegas hotel cancels his event

Kyle Rittenhouse, the young man who was controversially aquitted of all charges after claiming he acted in self defence when he shot three people in Kenosha, Wisconsin, has condemned the so-called “woke mob” after several of his planned events were cancelled by the venues.Mr Rittenhouse, 20, has been something of a hero of the gun rights movement and makes regular appearances at both private and public events, since he was cleared by a Wisconsin jury. Two of the people he shot died, and a third was seriously injured, amid disturbances and high tensions that followed the August 2020 shooting...
LAS VEGAS, NV
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
168K+
Followers
74K+
Post
49M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy