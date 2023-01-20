Read full article on original website
Greenville Co. deputies looking for woman not heard from since early Dec.
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said they are looking for a missing woman who has not been heard from since Dec. 3, 2022. Deputies said 23-year-old Gisselle Emily Alvarenga’s family is concerned after not hearing from her for almost two months. Alvarenga...
Missing man last seen leaving work found safe in Charleston
The Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office said that Shawn Ray was located safely in the Charleston area.
Fire Safety Day
VOD recording of FOX Carolina's The Six O'Clock News. Swamp Rabbits grant a man's wish to attend a game. VOD recording of FOX Carolina's The Eleven O'Clock News. VOD recording of FOX Carolina's The Ten O'Clock News. Walmart gas leak. Updated: Jan. 16, 2023 at 2:58 AM UTC. VOD recording...
Jury selection in Murdaugh trial starts Monday
The Parker Fire Department hosts Fire Safety Day at Judson Mills Community Center in Greenville. Actor Chris Pratt was spotted in the Upstate on Sunday. A couple from Greenville will be featured on the Tamron Hall show Monday. Injured biker rescued in NC. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. Crews rescued...
National cheer groups file motions in lawsuit related to Rockstar Cheer allegations
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Court records show that the USA Federation of Sports Cheering (USA Cheer) and U.S. All Star Federation (USASF) recently filed motions to dismiss lawsuits alleging that victims were abused by coaches and organizations connected to the groups. The first lawsuit, filed in early September, accused...
NC man accused of home break-in found sleeping in truck, deputies say
MARION, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The McDowell County Sheriff’s Office said a man who was accused of breaking into a home was found sleeping in a truck. According to the Sheriff’s Office, a deputy responded to a report of a suspicious man parked in the driveway of a Marion home. Upon arrival, the man, later identified as 34-year-old Kenneth Brian Blalock, was found asleep in a truck.
Oconee Co. deputies arrest woman on ill treatment of animal charges
The Oconee County Sheriff's Office said that they arrested a woman after an investigation by Oconee County Animal Control took place.
Worker Airlifted to Burn Unit
Public donations help build chapel at state prison in Spartanburg County. The new chapel is located at Tyger River Correctional Institute in Enoree. It’s something inmates have been pushing for and a retired state supreme court justice made it happen.
Spartanburg Co. beginning welfare calls program
Living alone and away from family can be worrisome for many people.
Injured mountain biker airlifted from trail in Transylvania Co.
TRANSYLVANIA, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - Transylvania County Rescue Squad announced that crews responded to Bennett Gap Trail on Saturday after a mountain biker was significantly injured. Officials said the crew split into separate groups to find an accessible path to the injured biker. Eventually, one of the teams found the...
Greenville Co. deputies searching for suspect in reference to kidnapping, assault
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office deputies are searching for a suspect in reference to a kidnapping and assault after a woman was hurt Saturday night. Deputies said the woman has non-life threatening injuries after escaping and hiding under a vehicle at around 11 p.m.
Murdaugh Trial: Jury selection begins
The Hallmark angles have landed in the Upstate! The Biltmore Estate is home to the cast and crew to launch the first movie of the 2023 filming season. This 40's themed movie will draw you back in time to the golden age of Hollywood, where things aren't always as they seem.
Water quality returns to normal range along street in Pickens
PICKENS, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The City of Pickens announced the Pickens Water Department flushed out waterlines on Wilford Street to pull chlorine through the lines on Sunday. Officials said the ph and chlorine tests returned to normal after the process was completed. However, they added that residents could experience...
2 arrested following house search in Oconee Co.
OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The execution of a search warrant Thursday morning led to the arrest of two men in Oconee County. The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant obtained based on an investigation at a residence on Clearmont Road. During the search, deputies seized quantities of narcotics. A child was also […]
Neighborhood association fights back as bus transit facility starts construction
Neighborhood association fights back as bus transit facility starts construction. Neighborhood association fights back as bus transit …. Neighborhood association fights back as bus transit facility starts construction. New Swamp Rabbit Trail Detour. New changes along the Swamp Rabbit Trail began today as crews continue to work on the McDaniel...
Getting Answers: Fews Bridge Road
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - We are committed to getting answers about roads you want fixed around the Upstate. From potholes, to patches, to cracks in the pavement, we have heard your concerns about Fews Bridge Road. “Quite frankly, we just hope that it gets done before some real...
Suspect arrested following search in reference to kidnapping, assault
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office located a suspect following a search in reference to a kidnapping and assault Saturday night. A search was initiated after learning 44-year-old Garcia Wilson was last seen running around the Best Western Hotel at 5009 Pelham Road after 11 p.m. according to deputies. The victim […]
Deputies find suspect in kidnapping, assault after woman escapes
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said deputies have found the suspect in a kidnapping and assault after a woman was hurt Saturday night. Deputies said the woman has non-life-threatening injuries after escaping and hiding under a vehicle at around 11 p.m. The Sheriff’s Office...
Woman charged after deputies seize 17 dogs allegedly being mistreated
OCONEE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office announced that an Upstate woman was recently charged after 17 dogs were seized from a house along Stamp Creek Road earlier this week. Deputies said they responded to Stamp Creek Road Wednesday morning after someone reported that one of...
Oconee County taking steps to make schools more safe
In a school shooting, seconds matter.
