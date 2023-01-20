ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Harry and Meghan’s hometown of Montecito evacuated due to extreme rain

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s hometown of Montecito is under an evacuation order due to heavy rain after days of severe storms battered California. The Montecito Fire Department urged residents to immediately leave their homes on Monday after heavy rain deluged the area from the early hours, with worse to come this afternoon and evening. The fire department later tweeted that their website had crashed due to heavy traffic.The National Weather Service reported that at least eight inches of rain fell over 12 hours, with several more inches predicted as the storm system swept through the area of wooded...
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
Outsider.com

Wild Aerial Photo of California Sinkhole with Cars Inside of it is Both Head-scratching and Terrifying

The brutal deluge of atmospheric rivers continues to batter California, leaving massive sinkholes and mudslides in various parts of the state. In addition to gushing floodwater and dangerous rocks slides, California drivers must watch out for potentially fatal sinkholes. Recently, users took to Twitter to post a daunting, albeit baffling, photo of a sinkhole that recently popped up in the Golden State. The wild photo shows the massive sinkhole after it seemingly ‘ate up’ one unlucky person’s vehicle. Check out the wild pic below.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Outsider.com

WATCH: Historic WWII Structure Slides off California Cliff Following Intense Rain, Flooding

A massive military structure dating back to WWII slid down a sandy cliff and onto a San Francisco beach after heavy rain and flooding saturated the area. The incident occurred at the city’s Fort Funston, a city park that features soaring oceanside cliffs of 200 feet. The incident is just the latest in an ongoing series of mudslides and landslides that have popped up across the Golden State after mother nature pounded it with torrential rainfall and flooding at the start of 2023.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Outsider.com

Sequoia National Park Severely Damaged By California Storms’ Fallout: PHOTO

As Sequoia and Kings Canyon National Parks continue to recover from the 2021 KNP Complex wildfires, storms are causing major erosion across their California heartlands. “As with most of California, we are seeing precipitation that rivals all other storms experienced by long-term park employees in at least 30 years,” cites Clay Jordan, Superintendent of Sequoia and Kings Canyon National Parks. “What is unique and causing more challenges this year is a landscape that is still recovering from the 2021 KNP Complex fires.”
CALIFORNIA STATE
YourCentralValley.com

What exactly is a ‘bomb cyclone?’

A “bomb cyclone” goes by many names, among them, “explosive cyclogenesis,” a “weather bomb,” “explosive development,” or the less menacing, “bombogenesis.” “Bomb cyclone” has become the most widely used term. Experts describe bomb cyclones as storms that typically form in winter when a midlatitude cyclone undergoes “rapid intensification” at speeds of at least 24 millibars, […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS Sacramento

The West's snow boom could ease the water crisis. But experts worry more hot, dry weather is coming

A parade of storms has given the West some relief from its historic drought, replenishing the soil, filling reservoirs and increasing much-needed snowpack. But whether it will be enough to help lift the West out of its multi-year water crisis, experts say, depends on temperatures in the coming months.Andrew Schwartz, lead scientist at the University of California, Berkeley Central Sierra Snow Lab, has been shoveling huge piles of snow at the lab site. The amount of snow the lab has received has been so excessive that it reached the second floor of their building, which they've since boarded up with plywood, he said.The snow's been "very...
CALIFORNIA STATE
buzzfeednews.com

Photos From Cities Across California Show The Damage And Debris From The Ongoing Storms

Pounding rain and wind have continued to wreak havoc across Northern California, as the area continues to be inundated by a round of atmospheric rivers, as well as a a rapidly rotating storm system known as a bomb cyclone. Gov. Gavin Newsom declared a state of emergency on Wednesday and mobilized the California National Guard to support disaster response. Evacuation orders have been issued, the BBC reported on Friday. Two fatalities have been reported since Wednesday, including a 19-year-old woman whose car skidded off a flooding road and a toddler who died after a redwood tree fell on top of him.
CALIFORNIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy