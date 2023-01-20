A parade of storms has given the West some relief from its historic drought, replenishing the soil, filling reservoirs and increasing much-needed snowpack. But whether it will be enough to help lift the West out of its multi-year water crisis, experts say, depends on temperatures in the coming months.Andrew Schwartz, lead scientist at the University of California, Berkeley Central Sierra Snow Lab, has been shoveling huge piles of snow at the lab site. The amount of snow the lab has received has been so excessive that it reached the second floor of their building, which they've since boarded up with plywood, he said.The snow's been "very...

