Lake Mead Water Levels Before and After Drought Is Sobering Shot of Future
Before the drought hit in 2000, Lake Mead's water levels used to hit highs of 1,225 feet. Now, they reach lows of 1,040 feet.
California Reservoir Water Levels Before and After Rain
California's largest lake by volume, Lake Shasta, has risen by 21 feet in just two weeks.
With the help of atmospheric rivers, California's drought has been reduced almost to "extreme" levels
Lake Mead and Lake Powell, the country's two biggest reservoirs, are rapidly losing water despite the extraordinary surge of rainfall that was held to the west of the Sierra Nevada mountain range.
February-April Temperature Outlook: Any Influence From A Potential Weaker Polar Vortex?
February is expected to trend colder in the West, especially early in the month. Any February cold in the rest of the U.S. might not last very long. Early spring may trend colder in the northern U.S. A possible weaker polar vortex could have some influence in that forecast. Sign...
Harry and Meghan’s hometown of Montecito evacuated due to extreme rain
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s hometown of Montecito is under an evacuation order due to heavy rain after days of severe storms battered California. The Montecito Fire Department urged residents to immediately leave their homes on Monday after heavy rain deluged the area from the early hours, with worse to come this afternoon and evening. The fire department later tweeted that their website had crashed due to heavy traffic.The National Weather Service reported that at least eight inches of rain fell over 12 hours, with several more inches predicted as the storm system swept through the area of wooded...
Wild Aerial Photo of California Sinkhole with Cars Inside of it is Both Head-scratching and Terrifying
The brutal deluge of atmospheric rivers continues to batter California, leaving massive sinkholes and mudslides in various parts of the state. In addition to gushing floodwater and dangerous rocks slides, California drivers must watch out for potentially fatal sinkholes. Recently, users took to Twitter to post a daunting, albeit baffling, photo of a sinkhole that recently popped up in the Golden State. The wild photo shows the massive sinkhole after it seemingly ‘ate up’ one unlucky person’s vehicle. Check out the wild pic below.
Another atmospheric river is headed for California. What's behind these damaging storms?
Another "atmospheric river" is expected to bring widespread flooding to parts of California this week — and it's not the first time the strong, damaging weather phenomenon has wreaked havoc in the state in recent days. The atmospheric river forecast to hit the region this week will be the third since Dec. 26.
Snowpack in the Sierra Nevada Is Growing—And It Could Lead to an Avalanche
With substantial storms predicted over the next 10 days, the snowpack could increase significantly, an expert told Newsweek.
WATCH: Historic WWII Structure Slides off California Cliff Following Intense Rain, Flooding
A massive military structure dating back to WWII slid down a sandy cliff and onto a San Francisco beach after heavy rain and flooding saturated the area. The incident occurred at the city’s Fort Funston, a city park that features soaring oceanside cliffs of 200 feet. The incident is just the latest in an ongoing series of mudslides and landslides that have popped up across the Golden State after mother nature pounded it with torrential rainfall and flooding at the start of 2023.
Couple Trapped in Home for 15 Days After Snow Turns to 'Cement'
The couple has endured a plethora of potentially fatal challenges, including frozen pipes and running out of propane.
This California Resort Has The 'Deepest Snow' In America
Here's where you can find it.
Sequoia National Park Severely Damaged By California Storms’ Fallout: PHOTO
As Sequoia and Kings Canyon National Parks continue to recover from the 2021 KNP Complex wildfires, storms are causing major erosion across their California heartlands. “As with most of California, we are seeing precipitation that rivals all other storms experienced by long-term park employees in at least 30 years,” cites Clay Jordan, Superintendent of Sequoia and Kings Canyon National Parks. “What is unique and causing more challenges this year is a landscape that is still recovering from the 2021 KNP Complex fires.”
Millions are at risk of tornadoes in the South as a winter storm threatens intense snow and dangerously icy conditions in the Midwest
A potent winter storm is expected to drop snow, sleet and freezing rain in the Midwest, threaten strong tornadoes in the South and dump even more rain in California.
What exactly is a ‘bomb cyclone?’
A “bomb cyclone” goes by many names, among them, “explosive cyclogenesis,” a “weather bomb,” “explosive development,” or the less menacing, “bombogenesis.” “Bomb cyclone” has become the most widely used term. Experts describe bomb cyclones as storms that typically form in winter when a midlatitude cyclone undergoes “rapid intensification” at speeds of at least 24 millibars, […]
Californians Report Strange, High-Pitched Chimes in Air Before Deadly Storm
No, it wasn't a tornado siren.
Forecasters Warn Of 2 New Storms Set To Hit California
More storms are expected in California as forecasters predicted 'heavy to excessive rainfall' amid ongoing recovery efforts.
Are California Reservoirs Filling Up?
The recent heavy rainfall across the state has helped the water levels of many reservoirs recover, but some are still lower than average for this time of year.
The West's snow boom could ease the water crisis. But experts worry more hot, dry weather is coming
A parade of storms has given the West some relief from its historic drought, replenishing the soil, filling reservoirs and increasing much-needed snowpack. But whether it will be enough to help lift the West out of its multi-year water crisis, experts say, depends on temperatures in the coming months.Andrew Schwartz, lead scientist at the University of California, Berkeley Central Sierra Snow Lab, has been shoveling huge piles of snow at the lab site. The amount of snow the lab has received has been so excessive that it reached the second floor of their building, which they've since boarded up with plywood, he said.The snow's been "very...
Photos From Cities Across California Show The Damage And Debris From The Ongoing Storms
Pounding rain and wind have continued to wreak havoc across Northern California, as the area continues to be inundated by a round of atmospheric rivers, as well as a a rapidly rotating storm system known as a bomb cyclone. Gov. Gavin Newsom declared a state of emergency on Wednesday and mobilized the California National Guard to support disaster response. Evacuation orders have been issued, the BBC reported on Friday. Two fatalities have been reported since Wednesday, including a 19-year-old woman whose car skidded off a flooding road and a toddler who died after a redwood tree fell on top of him.
As storms return to California, the rising river threatens to cut off some houses.
SALINAS, Calif. (Reuters) - On Friday morning, the Salinas River in California started to slowly overflow its banks, flooding highways leading to surrounding settlements where 24,000 people were ordered to evacuate as yet another storm pummeled the state.
