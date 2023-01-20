Read full article on original website
Related
fredericksburg.today
Home of the Week: Spacious Lake of the Woods rambler.
Home of the Week: Spacious Lake of the Woods rambler. With private green spaces outside and adaptable spaces inside, prepare to fall in love with this Lake of the Woods rambler!. Under its current owners’ care since 2010, this customized home spans five bedrooms, three baths and more than 3,900...
Virginia residents should be aware of possible increased aggressiveness in coyotes between January and March
This is the season when coyotes might be more territorial. Coyote sightings have increased in Southwest and Central Virginia during the past decade and my family has had two personal encounters. My grandchildren and I saw a coyote a few years back on the side of the road on Route 220 in Roanoke County just the before Franklin County line. My oldest son saw one of these animals last summer heading into the woods while he was walking on the Lick Run Greenway between 10th street Northwest and Liberty Road.
Virginia residents reject massive solar farm plan for third time over environmental concerns
A northern Virginia county moved closer to denying a third application for a large solar farm, citing concerns over environmental and agriculture impacts.
Three Virginia theaters among 39 Regal Cinemas that will shut down beginning in February
Regal theaters will begin to be closed in February. WDBJ 7 is reporting that a trickle-down effect on the economy that began with Covid-19 has led to Regal Cinema deciding to close at least 39 movie theaters and two are in Virginia. Over 500 theaters will remain open and the closings will begin in February. This move is expected to save 22 million annually and comes 4 months after Cineworld LLC filed bankruptcy.
wsvaonline.com
Gas prices heading back up
Prices at Virginia pumps are on the rise. Triple-A reports the average resident of the commonwealth is paying around 3-29 per gallon for gas. This time last week, regular gas hovered around 3-16. People in southeast Virginia are seeing the cheapest prices. A ten-cent pricing swing is present in Harrisonburg,...
tourcounsel.com
Stony Point Fashion Park | Shopping mall in Virginia
If you are looking for a shopping center in Richmond, I recommend you visit one of the best in the town: Stony Point Fashion Park, it offers you a very attractive outdoor space, where you can enjoy walking and shopping. Although its commercial and gastronomic proposal is not very extensive, it is a mall that you will love for its atmosphere.
Richmond Greyhound station for sale -- again
Greyhound continues to operate there, but listing agents don’t anticipate the company will be there long-term.
‘Please, please, please help us’: Passport appointments skyrocket in Virginia as more people return to travel
Passport appointments are either getting canceled or are becoming scarce as offices across Virginia are becoming overwhelmed.
Why your Dominion Energy bill likely costs more this billing cycle
Numerous viewers have been contacting the CBS 6 Problem Solvers about their astronomical December energy bills.
cbs19news
Red Lobster has closed
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The lights are off and the signs are down at what used to be Red Lobster off Rio Road East. An automatic voice message thanks customers for their loyalty over the years. "Thank you for calling Red Lobster. This location is closed. We would...
Drivers expect delays on Warrenton Rd. in Stafford next week + other traffic alerts
Next week, drivers planning to use Rt. 17, Warrenton Rd., in Stafford during the day should prepare for delays. The southbound side of Warrenton Rd. will be reduced to a single travel lane between Heartfields Ln. and Washington St. starting Tuesday, January 24.
Local nonprofits react to Amazon cancelling charity program
Amazon Smile became the latest victim of the company's cost-cutting measures. Upon a budget review, Amazon opted to shut down the charity program, a decision that will impact many Richmond-based non-profits enrolled in the program.
pagevalleynews.com
End the crazy car chaos on Route 340 North
On December 29, a serious auto accident on Route 340 N at Pass Run Road resulted in one individual trapped and airlifted for medical care. That comes just three months after a crash on 340 N near Compton Hollow Road involving five cars that killed two people. On December 23, 2021, a crash at Brown Lane was serious enough for air transport to be on standby. And in the first two weeks of January, there were several accidents along this stretch that caused injury and damage, along with blocked lanes.
Visiting this 'museum-like' Virginia business is like 'walking back in time'
You’ve heard of a window into the past. At Caravati’s Architectural Salvage in Ashland, you can choose a door or several other paths to yesteryear.
Runner: Virginia hosting USATF cross country championships 'means a lot'
Some of the nation’s best runners traveled to Hanover County for the 2023 USA Track and Field (USTAF) National Cross Country Championships.
cbs19news
Eastwood Farm and Winery to host 5k for ALS Association
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A local winery is raising money for the ALS Association, a nonprofit that works to make ALS a “livable disease” by offering free services to patients and their families, and there's still time to contribute. Eastwood Farm and Winery selects a Community...
Inside Nova
State legislation would block PW Digital Gateway
Two Northern Virginia legislators want the General Assembly to block approval of the controversial PW Digital Gateway. Del. Danica Roem, D-Prince William, and Sen. Chap Petersen, D-Fairfax, filed several bills targeting the proposal, one of which would directly block the Board of County Supervisors from approving it. The project, 27.6...
Partly sunny and breezy for the remainder of the afternoon
The remainder of the day will be partly sunny and breezy. Dry weather is expected Tuesday, with more rain on Wednesday.
wfxrtv.com
Charlottesville Regal movie theater among 39 set to close
AKRON, Ohio (WJW) — Nearly 40 additional Regal Cinemas locations are expected to close after parent company Cineworld filed for bankruptcy last year. According to a Tuesday U.S. Bankruptcy Court filing, the company plans to reject the leases of 39 locations effective Feb. 15. Middleburg Town Square Stadium in...
WECT
‘Great sadness’: Police K-9 dies unexpectedly
CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT/Gray News) - A police department in Virginia announced one of its police dogs has died. The Chesterfield Police Department said its team is mourning the loss of their K-9 Kona after she died unexpectedly Friday morning. “It is with great sadness that we share the loss of...
Comments / 0