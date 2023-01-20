ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisa County, VA

fredericksburg.today

Home of the Week: Spacious Lake of the Woods rambler.

Home of the Week: Spacious Lake of the Woods rambler. With private green spaces outside and adaptable spaces inside, prepare to fall in love with this Lake of the Woods rambler!. Under its current owners’ care since 2010, this customized home spans five bedrooms, three baths and more than 3,900...
LOCUST GROVE, VA
Cheryl E Preston

Virginia residents should be aware of possible increased aggressiveness in coyotes between January and March

This is the season when coyotes might be more territorial. Coyote sightings have increased in Southwest and Central Virginia during the past decade and my family has had two personal encounters. My grandchildren and I saw a coyote a few years back on the side of the road on Route 220 in Roanoke County just the before Franklin County line. My oldest son saw one of these animals last summer heading into the woods while he was walking on the Lick Run Greenway between 10th street Northwest and Liberty Road.
VIRGINIA STATE
Cheryl E Preston

Three Virginia theaters among 39 Regal Cinemas that will shut down beginning in February

Regal theaters will begin to be closed in February. WDBJ 7 is reporting that a trickle-down effect on the economy that began with Covid-19 has led to Regal Cinema deciding to close at least 39 movie theaters and two are in Virginia. Over 500 theaters will remain open and the closings will begin in February. This move is expected to save 22 million annually and comes 4 months after Cineworld LLC filed bankruptcy.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
wsvaonline.com

Gas prices heading back up

Prices at Virginia pumps are on the rise. Triple-A reports the average resident of the commonwealth is paying around 3-29 per gallon for gas. This time last week, regular gas hovered around 3-16. People in southeast Virginia are seeing the cheapest prices. A ten-cent pricing swing is present in Harrisonburg,...
VIRGINIA STATE
tourcounsel.com

Stony Point Fashion Park | Shopping mall in Virginia

If you are looking for a shopping center in Richmond, I recommend you visit one of the best in the town: Stony Point Fashion Park, it offers you a very attractive outdoor space, where you can enjoy walking and shopping. Although its commercial and gastronomic proposal is not very extensive, it is a mall that you will love for its atmosphere.
RICHMOND, VA
cbs19news

Red Lobster has closed

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The lights are off and the signs are down at what used to be Red Lobster off Rio Road East. An automatic voice message thanks customers for their loyalty over the years. "Thank you for calling Red Lobster. This location is closed. We would...
pagevalleynews.com

End the crazy car chaos on Route 340 North

On December 29, a serious auto accident on Route 340 N at Pass Run Road resulted in one individual trapped and airlifted for medical care. That comes just three months after a crash on 340 N near Compton Hollow Road involving five cars that killed two people. On December 23, 2021, a crash at Brown Lane was serious enough for air transport to be on standby. And in the first two weeks of January, there were several accidents along this stretch that caused injury and damage, along with blocked lanes.
LURAY, VA
cbs19news

Eastwood Farm and Winery to host 5k for ALS Association

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A local winery is raising money for the ALS Association, a nonprofit that works to make ALS a “livable disease” by offering free services to patients and their families, and there's still time to contribute. Eastwood Farm and Winery selects a Community...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
Inside Nova

State legislation would block PW Digital Gateway

Two Northern Virginia legislators want the General Assembly to block approval of the controversial PW Digital Gateway. Del. Danica Roem, D-Prince William, and Sen. Chap Petersen, D-Fairfax, filed several bills targeting the proposal, one of which would directly block the Board of County Supervisors from approving it. The project, 27.6...
VIRGINIA STATE
wfxrtv.com

Charlottesville Regal movie theater among 39 set to close

AKRON, Ohio (WJW) — Nearly 40 additional Regal Cinemas locations are expected to close after parent company Cineworld filed for bankruptcy last year. According to a Tuesday U.S. Bankruptcy Court filing, the company plans to reject the leases of 39 locations effective Feb. 15. Middleburg Town Square Stadium in...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
WECT

‘Great sadness’: Police K-9 dies unexpectedly

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT/Gray News) - A police department in Virginia announced one of its police dogs has died. The Chesterfield Police Department said its team is mourning the loss of their K-9 Kona after she died unexpectedly Friday morning. “It is with great sadness that we share the loss of...
CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, VA

