Fashion Icon and "Original Supermodel" DiesDaily News NowSanta Barbara, CA
Authorities order everyone to leave town that's also home to Harry & Meghan due to bad weather and warnings of mudslidesVictorMontecito, CA
After a massive flood in California forced many to flee their homes, one little kid was carried awayMalek SherifMontecito, CA
Ellen DeGeneres shares Montecito evacuation footage of rising flood watersMalek SherifMontecito, CA
Legendary Actor Concedes Defeat In Tight Election RunoffNews Breaking LIVEOjai, CA
Santa Barbara Independent
The Ritz-Carlton Bacara, Santa Barbara Introduces New ‘805’ Promotion for the Community
SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – Jan. 19, 2023 – The Ritz-Carlton Bacara, Santa Barbara–the premier oceanfront resort along the Gaviota Coast–celebrates its neighbors with the new 805 promotion. All 805 area code residents are eligible to receive rare discounted experiences–priced at $80.50–in The Ritz-Carlton Bacara Spa, both Angel Oak and San Setto restaurants, and the new Bacara Wine Tasting Room. All offers below are subject to availability, require proof of residence, and expire March 31, 2023.
Santa Barbara Edhat
State Street Restaurants to Pony Up for Parklets
The Santa Barbara City Council has approved outdoor dining structure fees for restaurants and vendors using parklets on State Street. After nearly two hours of discussion and three rounds of voting on Thursday, the council voted 4-2 to enact a tiered fee system beginning May 1, 2023. Businesses in the...
Santa Barbara Independent
Santa Maria, Sisquoc & Montecito Local Assistance Centers Open Select Days This Week
(SANTA BARBARA, Calif.) – Another Local Assistance Center (LAC) has been added to the schedule. The most recent addition is in Santa Maria on Monday afternoon. This is in addition to the LACs open this Saturday, Jan. 21 in Sisquoc and Montecito. In coordination with local, state and federal...
sitelinesb.com
A-List Boutique to Open in Montecito’s Upper Village
••• And Kismet is returning to its plan for an annex in the storefront across from the Montecito Village Grocery; it briefly opened there before subletting to Santa Ynez General for a pop-up. This time, the space will offer “an expanded collection of bras and underwear and lingerie,” says founder Lindsey Eckardt. “Our original store next to the post office will stay loungewear, pajamas, and fine jewelry.” The annex opens the week of February 6.
Santa Maria's Preisker Park to be closed for maintenance
Santa Maria's Preisker Park, located at 330 Hidden Pines Way, will be closed to the public for road maintenance beginning Tuesday, Jan. 24 through Thursday, Jan. 26.
Santa Barbara Independent
Women’s March 2023 Draws Hundreds in Santa Barbara
Santa Barbara’s 2023 Women’s March rallied a large crowd of supporters in De la Guerra Plaza on Sunday, uniting people of all ages and identities to take to the streets. Their message was clear as they chanted in a procession down State Street: women’s rights are human rights, abortion is healthcare, and laws should not erase a woman’s bodily autonomy.
Santa Maria Valley restaurant month cooking up big savings for customers
A popular annual promotion is now cooking up sales at more than a dozen restaurants in the Santa Maria Valley, all of which are offering special deals priced at $20.23 The post Santa Maria Valley restaurant month cooking up big savings for customers appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Noozhawk
2921 Serena Rd, SANTA BARBARA, CA 93105
Step into a welcoming courtyard & enter this bright & airy newly renovated 3 bdrm, 3.5 bath home. Meticulously maintained, the home features an open floor plan offering seamless indoor/outdoor living accentuating the Santa Barbara lifestyle. An abundance of natural light & beautiful European Oak floors flow throughout this sunny home. Gather around the kitchen island & enjoy a functional workspace equipped with professional gas range, SubZero refrigerator & stunning quartz countertops. A large laundry room offers additional pantry storage, wine fridge, sink, washer & dryer. The upstairs primary bedroom features 2 walk-in closets, panoramic views & a spacious spa-like bath. The 2nd & 3rd bedrooms each have their own nearby full bath. Enjoy numerous upgrades for effortless efficiency.
Noozhawk
Farmacy Opens the First Cannabis Dispensary in Santa Ynez
The first cannabis dispensary in Santa Ynez, Farmacy, opened earlier this month. The spot at 3576 Madera St. is the third Farmacy location in Santa Barbara County — there are others in Santa Barbara and Isla Vista — and the ninth dispensary for the Carpinteria-based Glass House Farms.
Santa Barbara Independent
The Santa Barbara Chamber Players Play First Show
There are some new players in town. One of the few bright spots to grow out of the pandemic shutdowns is a new group, the Santa Barbara Chamber Players (SBCP), who will play their first concert on January 28, with a program that includes Antonín Dvorak’s 7th Symphony, Maurice Ravel’s “Mother Goose Suite,” and Aaron Copland’s “Appalachian Spring.”
Santa Barbara Edhat
Striping Removal and Slurry Seal Treatment on State Street
Under contract with the City of Santa Barbara Streets Operations Division, American Asphalt South, Inc. (Contractor), will be removing pavement markings on the following streets from Tuesday, January 24 through Thursday, January 26, 2023 from 6:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. that may affect your business:. • State Street from Carrillo...
Board and Brew to Open Franchise in Westlake Village
The specialty sandwich & craft-beer joint is gearing up to open yet another location
syvnews.com
Snow Leopard Festival returns to Santa Barbara Zoo Jan. 29
The Santa Barbara Zoo will host its annual Snow Leopard Festival on Sunday, Jan. 29 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. when kids can enjoy sledding in 80 tons of snow while zoo animals like Kisa the snow leopard play in their own snow as enrichment. The snow play area...
Noozhawk
5525 Capellina Way, SANTA BARBARA, CA 93111
Nestled on a quiet cul-de-sac within Kellogg School District, this lovely 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom single-level home features incredible mountain views. Freshly painted interior, recessed lighting in the main living space, and a large bay window give this home a light and bright feel. Other features include wood floors, new bedroom carpet, and a charming stone fireplace. The stylish and updated kitchen includes plenty of storage space, a gorgeous tile backsplash, and stainless steel appliances, which include a double wall oven, dishwasher, refrigerator, and an island gas-stove top. Just off the kitchen, you’ll find a separate laundry room with more storage space and an entrance to the spacious backyard. The wrap-around yard has fresh sod/landscaping, fruit trees, and more!
San Luis Obispo Tribune
How much did the 5 most expensive homes sell for in Santa Barbara the week of Jan. 8?
A house in Santa Barbara that sold for $5.5 million tops the list of the most expensive real estate sales in Santa Barbara in the last week. In total, 6 real estate sales were recorded in the area during the past week, with an average price of $2.4 million. The average price per square foot was $1,322.
Santa Barbara Independent
‘Where Did You Sleep Last Night?’
It may not be quite on par with the imperial Census that drove Mary and Joseph from their home in Nazareth to the town of Bethlehem, but for Santa Barbara County, the Point-in-Time homeless count that takes place this coming Wednesday, January 25, may be the next best thing. That’s when about 300 volunteers will fan out throughout every census tract in the county in search of homeless people to enumerate so that Santa Barbara County can continue to qualify for state and federal funds needed to shelter the unhoused. Mary and Joseph were famously forced to seek shelter in a manger, and when baby Jesus was born, he would have qualified as homeless by modern standards.
syvnews.com
Third generation in Fess Parker family joins Los Olivos winery in expanded role
Fess Parker Winery in Los Olivos has welcomed Spencer Shull, grandson and third generation behind winery founder Fess Parker, to the team as export sales manager. Shull, who has been involved in all aspects of the family’s beverage portfolio over the years, according to a winery spokesperson, has accepted the role of export sales manager in addition to his previous role as family ambassador.
Santa Barbara Independent
Free In-Person Storm Recovery Assistance Available at the Library
SANTA BARBARA, CA – 01/23/2023. In-person assistance is available through the Santa Barbara Public Library’s Community Connections program, which offers appointments for one-on-one assistance with navigating community resources and social services. Adult Education staff and the Library’s contracted social services support worker can answer questions and make referrals. This free service is available in English and Spanish. Appointments can be made by calling (805) 962-7653 or by visiting either Central Library or Eastside Library.
Santa Barbara Independent
No Farms to Condos, Says Goleta
“As a farmer, the best thing you can raise is condos,” said Stuart Kasdin, riffing on the truism about the value of land in the Golden State. Kasdin is a councilmember for the City of Goleta, which just sent its revised Housing Element report to the state, well ahead of the February 15 deadline. But as a small city on the coast surrounded by the County of Santa Barbara, it’s waging another battle to save nearby agricultural lands and open spaces.
Daily Nexus
Finally! Isla Vista introduces 69 block
Nice! After years of anticipation, Isla Vista’s westward expansion has finally manifested its destiny: the completion of the infamous 69 block. After so long with just the 65, 66, 67 and 68 blocks, the housing crisis ruthlessly pressed on, prompting community leaders to get creative with solutions. Sources say...
