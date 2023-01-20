ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Ritz-Carlton Bacara, Santa Barbara Introduces New ‘805’ Promotion for the Community

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – Jan. 19, 2023 – The Ritz-Carlton Bacara, Santa Barbara–the premier oceanfront resort along the Gaviota Coast–celebrates its neighbors with the new 805 promotion. All 805 area code residents are eligible to receive rare discounted experiences–priced at $80.50–in The Ritz-Carlton Bacara Spa, both Angel Oak and San Setto restaurants, and the new Bacara Wine Tasting Room. All offers below are subject to availability, require proof of residence, and expire March 31, 2023.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Santa Barbara Edhat

State Street Restaurants to Pony Up for Parklets

The Santa Barbara City Council has approved outdoor dining structure fees for restaurants and vendors using parklets on State Street. After nearly two hours of discussion and three rounds of voting on Thursday, the council voted 4-2 to enact a tiered fee system beginning May 1, 2023. Businesses in the...
SANTA BARBARA, CA
sitelinesb.com

A-List Boutique to Open in Montecito’s Upper Village

••• And Kismet is returning to its plan for an annex in the storefront across from the Montecito Village Grocery; it briefly opened there before subletting to Santa Ynez General for a pop-up. This time, the space will offer “an expanded collection of bras and underwear and lingerie,” says founder Lindsey Eckardt. “Our original store next to the post office will stay loungewear, pajamas, and fine jewelry.” The annex opens the week of February 6.
MONTECITO, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

Women’s March 2023 Draws Hundreds in Santa Barbara

Santa Barbara’s 2023 Women’s March rallied a large crowd of supporters in De la Guerra Plaza on Sunday, uniting people of all ages and identities to take to the streets. Their message was clear as they chanted in a procession down State Street: women’s rights are human rights, abortion is healthcare, and laws should not erase a woman’s bodily autonomy.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Noozhawk

2921 Serena Rd, SANTA BARBARA, CA 93105

Step into a welcoming courtyard & enter this bright & airy newly renovated 3 bdrm, 3.5 bath home. Meticulously maintained, the home features an open floor plan offering seamless indoor/outdoor living accentuating the Santa Barbara lifestyle. An abundance of natural light & beautiful European Oak floors flow throughout this sunny home. Gather around the kitchen island & enjoy a functional workspace equipped with professional gas range, SubZero refrigerator & stunning quartz countertops. A large laundry room offers additional pantry storage, wine fridge, sink, washer & dryer. The upstairs primary bedroom features 2 walk-in closets, panoramic views & a spacious spa-like bath. The 2nd & 3rd bedrooms each have their own nearby full bath. Enjoy numerous upgrades for effortless efficiency.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Noozhawk

Farmacy Opens the First Cannabis Dispensary in Santa Ynez

The first cannabis dispensary in Santa Ynez, Farmacy, opened earlier this month. The spot at 3576 Madera St. is the third Farmacy location in Santa Barbara County — there are others in Santa Barbara and Isla Vista — and the ninth dispensary for the Carpinteria-based Glass House Farms.
SANTA YNEZ, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

The Santa Barbara Chamber Players Play First Show

There are some new players in town. One of the few bright spots to grow out of the pandemic shutdowns is a new group, the Santa Barbara Chamber Players (SBCP), who will play their first concert on January 28, with a program that includes Antonín Dvorak’s 7th Symphony, Maurice Ravel’s “Mother Goose Suite,” and Aaron Copland’s “Appalachian Spring.”
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Santa Barbara Edhat

Striping Removal and Slurry Seal Treatment on State Street

Under contract with the City of Santa Barbara Streets Operations Division, American Asphalt South, Inc. (Contractor), will be removing pavement markings on the following streets from Tuesday, January 24 through Thursday, January 26, 2023 from 6:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. that may affect your business:. • State Street from Carrillo...
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Noozhawk

5525 Capellina Way, SANTA BARBARA, CA 93111

Nestled on a quiet cul-de-sac within Kellogg School District, this lovely 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom single-level home features incredible mountain views. Freshly painted interior, recessed lighting in the main living space, and a large bay window give this home a light and bright feel. Other features include wood floors, new bedroom carpet, and a charming stone fireplace. The stylish and updated kitchen includes plenty of storage space, a gorgeous tile backsplash, and stainless steel appliances, which include a double wall oven, dishwasher, refrigerator, and an island gas-stove top. Just off the kitchen, you’ll find a separate laundry room with more storage space and an entrance to the spacious backyard. The wrap-around yard has fresh sod/landscaping, fruit trees, and more!
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

‘Where Did You Sleep Last Night?’

It may not be quite on par with the imperial Census that drove Mary and Joseph from their home in Nazareth to the town of Bethlehem, but for Santa Barbara County, the Point-in-Time homeless count that takes place this coming Wednesday, January 25, may be the next best thing. That’s when about 300 volunteers will fan out throughout every census tract in the county in search of homeless people to enumerate so that Santa Barbara County can continue to qualify for state and federal funds needed to shelter the unhoused. Mary and Joseph were famously forced to seek shelter in a manger, and when baby Jesus was born, he would have qualified as homeless by modern standards.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
syvnews.com

Third generation in Fess Parker family joins Los Olivos winery in expanded role

Fess Parker Winery in Los Olivos has welcomed Spencer Shull, grandson and third generation behind winery founder Fess Parker, to the team as export sales manager. Shull, who has been involved in all aspects of the family’s beverage portfolio over the years, according to a winery spokesperson, has accepted the role of export sales manager in addition to his previous role as family ambassador.
LOS OLIVOS, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

Free In-Person Storm Recovery Assistance Available at the Library

SANTA BARBARA, CA – 01/23/2023. In-person assistance is available through the Santa Barbara Public Library’s Community Connections program, which offers appointments for one-on-one assistance with navigating community resources and social services. Adult Education staff and the Library’s contracted social services support worker can answer questions and make referrals. This free service is available in English and Spanish. Appointments can be made by calling (805) 962-7653 or by visiting either Central Library or Eastside Library.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

No Farms to Condos, Says Goleta

“As a farmer, the best thing you can raise is condos,” said Stuart Kasdin, riffing on the truism about the value of land in the Golden State. Kasdin is a councilmember for the City of Goleta, which just sent its revised Housing Element report to the state, well ahead of the February 15 deadline. But as a small city on the coast surrounded by the County of Santa Barbara, it’s waging another battle to save nearby agricultural lands and open spaces.
GOLETA, CA
Daily Nexus

Finally! Isla Vista introduces 69 block

Nice! After years of anticipation, Isla Vista’s westward expansion has finally manifested its destiny: the completion of the infamous 69 block. After so long with just the 65, 66, 67 and 68 blocks, the housing crisis ruthlessly pressed on, prompting community leaders to get creative with solutions. Sources say...
