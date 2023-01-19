ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Panthers have 2 chances to play internationally in 2023

By Anthony Rizzuti
 3 days ago
Sorry, Carolina Panthers—but you still don’t have to brush up on your German just yet. But your English may suffice.

On Thursday, the NFL announced the five teams that’ve been designated for their international games series in 2023. And, no, the Panthers aren’t one of them—at least not yet.

The teams that’ll be headed overseas to serve as hosts are the Buffalo Bills, Jacksonville Jaguars and Tennessee Titans—who are all going to London—as well as the Kansas City Chiefs and New England Patriots—who’ll be off to Germany.

This’ll mark the second year in a row where the Panthers will not host a game in Germany after they were one of four teams to be granted the country’s international marketing rights. They could, though, end up being the away team for a matchup with the Jaguars or Titans—two of their confirmed 2023 opponents.

Jacksonville, for the ninth time in franchise history, will be setting up shop at Wembley Stadium for a week—while Tennessee will suit up at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

We, additionally, cannot confirm if Prince Harry will be in attendance.

