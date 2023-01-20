ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Guardian

‘Super-tipping points’ could trigger cascade of climate action

Three “super-tipping points” for climate action could trigger a cascade of decarbonisation across the global economy, according to a report. Relatively small policy interventions on electric cars, plant-based alternatives to meat and green fertilisers would lead to unstoppable growth in those sectors, the experts said. But the boost...
TheConversationAU

The world's carbon price is a fraction of what we need – because only a fifth of global emissions are priced

At the end of last year, the world’s average price to emit one tonne of greenhouse gases was around US$5.29 (AU$7.77). For pricing to work as we want – to wean us off fossil fuels – it needs to be around $75 by the end of the decade, according to the International Monetary Fund. Why is the price still so low? Because even in 2023, close to 80% of the world’s emissions from land clearing, power plants, cars and industry are pumped into the atmosphere without any cost to the polluter. Carbon prices have long been favoured by economists and...
Interesting Engineering

Expert doubts hydrogen’s potential to combat climate crisis

In October of 2022, engineers at the University of New South Wales successfully retrofitted a diesel engine to use hydrogen as a fuel to reduce carbon emissions. Then, in December of last year, Airbus revealed that it was developing a hydrogen-powered fuel cell engine as one of the potential solutions to equip its zero-emission aircraft that will enter service by 2035.
The Guardian

This is an era of plentiful, cheap, renewable energy, but the fossil fuel dinosaurs can’t admit it

I remember the first time wind energy emerged as a serious contender in the UK’s energy provision. It was 6 November 2012, and the country’s electricity use from wind hit an all-time high in the middle of the afternoon, at 9.3%. The casual observer wouldn’t have noticed, and the expert wouldn’t have been surprised, but for people between those poles, it was astonishing. Windfarms were then perceived as a nascent technology, so infant and speculative they needed endless subsidy, intervention, special pleading.
Grist

Switching to an electric car saves money. Unless you’re poor.

The appeal of electric cars is straightforward: Owners get to save money by skipping trips to the gas station and feel good about doing their part to cut carbon emissions. That’s part of the reason why U.S. sales are currently soaring, with electric vehicles expected to make up 10 percent of the cars and light-duty trucks on roads in 2030. This is good news for the climate, since transportation is the single largest source of emissions in the country.
Salon

Exxon’s models predicting climate change were spot on — 40 years ago

In the early 1980s, America's biggest company knew more about climate change than basically anyone else. Rising emissions posed a threat to Exxon's business — selling fossil fuels — so the oil giant took the lead on understanding what was called the "CO2 problem." At the time, Exxon...
Daily Beast

What Happens to the Future of Electric Cars If Tesla Dies?

Tesla had a rough 2022—to say the least. Everything from the economy, to inflation, to the Russian invasion of Ukraine dealt body blow after body blow to the electric carmaker—and the rest of the tech and auto industry at large. However, the recent actions of company CEO Elon Musk, following his reluctant purchase of Twitter, have only dragged the beleaguered Tesla further into the deep trenches of a financial crisis. In fact, Tesla has lost nearly 70 percent of its market cap over the year to date.
SlashGear

This Innovative New Technology Turns Abandoned Mines Into Sustainable Energy Storage

Scientists seem to be proposing that throwing literal tons of sand down abandoned mineshafts can be utilized as a battery, which sounds ridiculous, but is actually feasible. Recently published in the peer-reviewed journal Energies, researchers laid out the plans for what they call "Underground Gravity Energy Storage" (UGES), and it's as intriguing as it is shockingly simple.
TechCrunch

Climate tech roundup: Food waste, wastewater, and the UK’s troubled battery industry

Nest co-founder Matt Rogers’ new startup is trash. After selling Nest to Google for $3.2 billion, Matt Rogers is no stranger to scaling fast. But unlike last time, Rogers isn’t interested in selling so quickly. “This is the next 20 years of my life. This is not like, build the company in four or five years and sell to Google. This is a big, long journey,” he told TechCrunch.
techxplore.com

Hydrogen's place in an increasingly connected energy web shows need for regulatory change

Capturing the potential profits and jobs offered by a growing hydrogen industry may need as much innovation in regulatory agencies as it does in the research laboratories, according to new research from The University of Texas at Austin. The work highlights the increasing complexity and interconnected nature of energy markets as disparate regulatory agencies push for increased use of clean energy sources.
msn.com

Fact check: Greenhouse gases are a driving factor in global warming, contrary to post

The claim: Scientists discovered greenhouse gases may not be causing recent global warming. A Dec. 16 story (direct link, archive link) published by the Climate Change Dispatch claims scientists recently made a ground-breaking new discovery about climate change. “New Study: Greenhouse Gases May Not Be Causing 21st-Century Warming,” reads the...
Supply & Demand Chain Executive

Small Truckload: A More Sustainable Transportation Solution

The big takeaway from COP27 is that it’s time to accelerate efforts to tackle climate change following a year of climate-related disasters and broken temperature records. The private sector is increasingly committing to working side-by-side with governments to deliver bold climate action. The Alliance of CEO Climate Leaders, in connection with COP27, encouraged all business leaders to set science-based targets to halve global emissions by 2030 and reach net zero by 2050 at the latest.

