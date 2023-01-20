Read full article on original website
Related
‘Super-tipping points’ could trigger cascade of climate action
Three “super-tipping points” for climate action could trigger a cascade of decarbonisation across the global economy, according to a report. Relatively small policy interventions on electric cars, plant-based alternatives to meat and green fertilisers would lead to unstoppable growth in those sectors, the experts said. But the boost...
The world's carbon price is a fraction of what we need – because only a fifth of global emissions are priced
At the end of last year, the world’s average price to emit one tonne of greenhouse gases was around US$5.29 (AU$7.77). For pricing to work as we want – to wean us off fossil fuels – it needs to be around $75 by the end of the decade, according to the International Monetary Fund. Why is the price still so low? Because even in 2023, close to 80% of the world’s emissions from land clearing, power plants, cars and industry are pumped into the atmosphere without any cost to the polluter. Carbon prices have long been favoured by economists and...
Expert doubts hydrogen’s potential to combat climate crisis
In October of 2022, engineers at the University of New South Wales successfully retrofitted a diesel engine to use hydrogen as a fuel to reduce carbon emissions. Then, in December of last year, Airbus revealed that it was developing a hydrogen-powered fuel cell engine as one of the potential solutions to equip its zero-emission aircraft that will enter service by 2035.
Why gas stoves matter to the climate – and the gas industry: Keeping them means homes will use gas for heating too | Opinion
Gas stoves are a leading source of hazardous indoor air pollution, but they emit only a tiny share of the greenhouse gases that warm the climate. Why, then, have they assumed such a heated role in climate politics?. This debate reignited on Jan. 9, 2023, when Richard Trumka Jr., a...
Instead of canceling the gas engine, California should let innovators innovate
Rather than arbitrarily mandating a car or energy technology, it would be better to allow for the competition of innovation.
This is an era of plentiful, cheap, renewable energy, but the fossil fuel dinosaurs can’t admit it
I remember the first time wind energy emerged as a serious contender in the UK’s energy provision. It was 6 November 2012, and the country’s electricity use from wind hit an all-time high in the middle of the afternoon, at 9.3%. The casual observer wouldn’t have noticed, and the expert wouldn’t have been surprised, but for people between those poles, it was astonishing. Windfarms were then perceived as a nascent technology, so infant and speculative they needed endless subsidy, intervention, special pleading.
Switching to an electric car saves money. Unless you’re poor.
The appeal of electric cars is straightforward: Owners get to save money by skipping trips to the gas station and feel good about doing their part to cut carbon emissions. That’s part of the reason why U.S. sales are currently soaring, with electric vehicles expected to make up 10 percent of the cars and light-duty trucks on roads in 2030. This is good news for the climate, since transportation is the single largest source of emissions in the country.
Exxon’s models predicting climate change were spot on — 40 years ago
In the early 1980s, America's biggest company knew more about climate change than basically anyone else. Rising emissions posed a threat to Exxon's business — selling fossil fuels — so the oil giant took the lead on understanding what was called the "CO2 problem." At the time, Exxon...
Al Gore explains global AI program that is spying on thousands of facilities to monitor emissions
Former Vice President Al Gore on Thursday explained how the Climate TRACE initiative is tracking climate emissions right down to the level of individual facilities.
CNBC
Bill Gates: We will overshoot 1.5 degrees Celsius of global warming, nuclear can be 'super safe' and fake meat will eventually be 'very good'
The world will not be able to avoid overshooting the goal established in the 2015 Paris Climate Accord to limit global warming to, ideally, 1.5 degrees Celsius compared to pre-Industrial levels, Bill Gates told Reddit users on Wednesday. While it's "great" if people want to be vegan, Gates doesn't think...
Daily Beast
What Happens to the Future of Electric Cars If Tesla Dies?
Tesla had a rough 2022—to say the least. Everything from the economy, to inflation, to the Russian invasion of Ukraine dealt body blow after body blow to the electric carmaker—and the rest of the tech and auto industry at large. However, the recent actions of company CEO Elon Musk, following his reluctant purchase of Twitter, have only dragged the beleaguered Tesla further into the deep trenches of a financial crisis. In fact, Tesla has lost nearly 70 percent of its market cap over the year to date.
This Innovative New Technology Turns Abandoned Mines Into Sustainable Energy Storage
Scientists seem to be proposing that throwing literal tons of sand down abandoned mineshafts can be utilized as a battery, which sounds ridiculous, but is actually feasible. Recently published in the peer-reviewed journal Energies, researchers laid out the plans for what they call "Underground Gravity Energy Storage" (UGES), and it's as intriguing as it is shockingly simple.
TechCrunch
Climate tech roundup: Food waste, wastewater, and the UK’s troubled battery industry
Nest co-founder Matt Rogers’ new startup is trash. After selling Nest to Google for $3.2 billion, Matt Rogers is no stranger to scaling fast. But unlike last time, Rogers isn’t interested in selling so quickly. “This is the next 20 years of my life. This is not like, build the company in four or five years and sell to Google. This is a big, long journey,” he told TechCrunch.
Widespread Adoption Of Autonomous Cars Could Lead To Major Emissions Issue
Self-driving cars have been touted by many in the industry as the future, but a study conducted by researchers at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) found that this future could be a massive driver of global carbon emissions. Quite simply, the energy required to power the advanced computers for...
techxplore.com
Hydrogen's place in an increasingly connected energy web shows need for regulatory change
Capturing the potential profits and jobs offered by a growing hydrogen industry may need as much innovation in regulatory agencies as it does in the research laboratories, according to new research from The University of Texas at Austin. The work highlights the increasing complexity and interconnected nature of energy markets as disparate regulatory agencies push for increased use of clean energy sources.
Installing solar-powered refrigerators in developing countries is an effective way to reduce hunger and slow climate change
Many developing nations have little cold storage and lose much of their perishable food before it gets to markets. Climate-friendly refrigeration can provide huge environmental and social benefits.
The world is one step closer to making a business out of vacuuming carbon dioxide from the sky
Climeworks, which makes technology for pulling carbon dioxide from the air, hit a milestone when a third-party auditor verified the company's process.
msn.com
Fact check: Greenhouse gases are a driving factor in global warming, contrary to post
The claim: Scientists discovered greenhouse gases may not be causing recent global warming. A Dec. 16 story (direct link, archive link) published by the Climate Change Dispatch claims scientists recently made a ground-breaking new discovery about climate change. “New Study: Greenhouse Gases May Not Be Causing 21st-Century Warming,” reads the...
How Feasible Is Green Hydrogen?
Preliminary tests with green hydrogen-powered fuel networks have shown promising results, and hydrogen-powered vehicles are already on our roads.
Supply & Demand Chain Executive
Small Truckload: A More Sustainable Transportation Solution
The big takeaway from COP27 is that it’s time to accelerate efforts to tackle climate change following a year of climate-related disasters and broken temperature records. The private sector is increasingly committing to working side-by-side with governments to deliver bold climate action. The Alliance of CEO Climate Leaders, in connection with COP27, encouraged all business leaders to set science-based targets to halve global emissions by 2030 and reach net zero by 2050 at the latest.
Comments / 0