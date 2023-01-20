Read full article on original website
nbc11news.com
Brief round of snowfall closing out the weekend
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Throughout the day, we saw plenty of sunshine across the Western Slope. Dry conditions have persisted throughout the Western Slope, but snowfall was present in other areas of the state. Out towards the Front Range and Foothills around the afternoon to evening hours, another round of snowfall moved in and will taper off overnight. Clear skies will continue across the Western Slope tonight, with temperatures staying in the mid-teens for Grand Junction and Montrose.
nbc11news.com
Limited snow possible Friday, mostly focuses on far Southern Colorado
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Clouds started increasing this afternoon. They’ll build from the west tonight as snow approaches Western Colorado. Snow Possible Friday - Mostly In Far Southern Colorado. Snow will not be abundant. Most of that snow will be limited to the higher terrain, Friday afternoon and...
KDVR.com
Durango area gets 30 inches of snow
This part of Colorado got buried in powder. Alex Rose reports. This part of Colorado got buried in powder. Alex Rose reports. Denver weather: Morning sunshine, afternoon clouds. Sunshine is back across the Front Range Thursday morning with clouds pushing in during the afternoon and evening hours. Small chances for...
The Daily Planet
‘Young Composers: Be Inspired’
The music of today’s great orchestral composers is all around us. It’s likely you’re familiar with their work, even if you’ve never attended a symphony performance in a concert hall. For example, “We have many well-known composers scoring for filmmakers around the world,” Mark Walter, a...
20-foot-deep avalanche wipes out power to Colorado mountain town
Amid big snow hitting Colorado, an avalanche has taken out the power infrastructure in a San Miguel County mountain town, also closing a key access road. UPDATE: At 3:45 PM, the San Miguel Sheriff's Office announced that power has been restored to the town's core, but that some residents will remain without power until operations resume and are hopefully completed tomorrow.
Cuddly Kokopelli Cave is a Farmington B&B Staple
Initially a local geologist’s dream office located seventy feet below sandstone ground, Kokopelli Cave became a five-star bread and breakfast in Farmington. It’s located on a three-hundred-foot desert cliff overlooking the lovely La Plata River Valley. Seventeen hundred square feet of carpeted cave offers a full kitchen, and jet tub water flow. Open March first through December first, it accommodates up to eight people for a one-of-a-kind experience. By Donna K. Hewett This story is sponsored by The Big Idea Makerspace at San Juan College and CMIT Solutions
This Colorado Gem Is the #2 "Best Small Town to Visit in the United States" according to U.S. News & World Report
Small towns can be fantastic vacation spots, offering a change of pace from the hustle and bustle of larger cities. These destinations tend to be less crowded and more affordable (sometimes), with unique shops, restaurants, and experiences.
The Daily Planet
Lizzo lights up The Listening Club
Everyone should listen to Lizzo. Such is her importance as an artist, according to this month’s The Listening Club host, Kathrine Warren. The Wilkinson Public Library program takes place at 6 p.m. at Telluride Music Co. Attendees are encouraged to sign up so library staff can order enough pizza.
The Daily Planet
Telluride Brewing Co. Brewpub & Kitchen introduce new chef, menu
Telluride Brewing Co. recently introduced a totally new, beer-loving menu at the Mountain Village Brewpub, courtesy of the company’s newest team member, chef Kevin Bush, his assistant manager Andrew Bass and their concept for elevated food served alongside award-winning beer. Located adjacent to Black Iron Grill in the Mountain...
This Is The Most Snow Colorado's Ever Had
24/7 Wall St. tracked the most snowfall every state's had on record.
knau.org
Navajo police searching for missing Farmington teen
The Navajo Division of Public Safety is asking for the public’s help locating a missing 17-year-old girl. Yasmine Benally was last seen Saturday in Farmington, New Mexico. Officials say Benally is 5 feet tall and 120 pounds with hazel eyes and black hair. She wears prescription eyeglasses with gold...
nbc11news.com
$50,000 of stolen property recovered in Montrose
MONTROSE, Colo. (KKCO) - The Montrose County Sheriff’s Office completed a search warrant on Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023 that resulted in a hefty recovery. The investigation launched after two separate burglaries, one on Jan. 11 and the other on Jan. 16. Over $50,000 of firearms, tools, precious metals, family...
coloradopolitics.com
'I was different and they didn’t want that': Judge's approach collides with voters' expectations of justice | COVER STORY
In January 2021, La Plata County Court Judge Anne K. Woods presided over an emotionally-fraught sentencing hearing: Preston Edward Pitcher, a church leader, pleaded guilty to four misdemeanor offenses after sexually abusing young adults whom he groomed as children. Despite the option to impose jail time, Woods opted against incarcerating...
No one reported injured in San Juan County officer-involved shooting
The shooting took place Saturday, officials said.
The Daily Planet
Put this debacle behind us
I read with interest George Harvey’s letter in the Jan. 10 edition of the Telluride Daily Planet regarding the Diamond Ridge fiasco. I could not agree more with the points he raised. The manner in which our county commissioners, county staff, and town staff created this catastrophe is something...
KOAT 7
Investigation underway, after shooting incident involving San Juan County Sheriff's Deputy
An investigation is underway, after a shooting incident involving a San Juan County Sheriff's deputy took place, Saturday in Farmington. A spokesman for the Sheriff's Office says deputies attempted to stop a vehicle around 5 a.m., near Murray Blvd. and S. Butler Ave. The driver drove that vehicle into the deputy's vehicle, and attempted to leave the scene. The deputy fired one shot at the vehicle. The suspect was captured moments later.
KOAT 7
Farmington Police investigate fatal crash
FARMINGTON, N.M. — Farmington Police are investigating a fatal crash between a motorcycle and another vehicle on Tuesday morning. Farmington Police say the crash happened at East Murray Drive and Bloomfield Highway, near Camina Flora. Police are advising those traveling in the area to take an alternate route. No...
