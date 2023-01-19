ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Provo, UT

FCS All-American cornerback Eddie Heckard is joining the BYU football program

By Brandon Judd
Deseret News
Deseret News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pomzW_0kKmt4e100
Former Weber State cornerback Eddie Heckard is transferring to BYU for his final collegiate season. | Weber State Athletics

One of Jay Hill’s top defenders during his time at Weber State is joining him at BYU.

All-American cornerback Eddie Heckard is transferring to BYU, he announced on social media Thursday. The school made it official soon thereafter that he had signed to the team’s 2022 recruiting class.

Vanquish the Foe’s Robby McCombs first reported earlier in the day that Heckard had enrolled at the school.

Heckard initially declared for the 2023 NFL draft last month but will instead join the BYU program via the transfer portal. The Cougars will join the Big 12 Conference this summer.

Heckard started 36 games for the Wildcats and had a decorated career at Weber State under Hill, who became BYU’s defensive coordinator this offseason.

The 5-foot-10, 190-pound native of Las Vegas was a four-time All-Big Sky Conference honoree (three times on the first team) and was named a second-team FCS All-American by The Associated Press for the 2022 season.

Heckard had 30 pass breakups at Weber State, second-most in school history, and added 218 career tackles, 13 tackles for loss, seven interceptions, six forced fumbles and four sacks.

During the 2022 season, he had 71 tackles, two interceptions and 10 pass deflections.

Heckard will have one year of eligibility remaining as a seventh-year senior — thanks to a redshirt season, medical redshirt and the COVID-exempt 2020 season.

His addition will help a Cougars secondary that has lost cornerbacks Kaleb Hayes and D’Angelo Mandell, while former BYU cornerback Gabe Jeudy-Lally is transferring to Tennessee.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
247Sports

Maryland Basketball is heading back to ACC country next season

Maryland basketball's 2023-2024 schedule will include a trip back to ACC Country. "Maryland, Clemson, Davidson, and UAB are expected to headline the 2023 Asheville Championship," Jon Rothstein reported. "There is no timetable on an official announcement. Official dates and matchups are also TBD. This season's Asheville Championship featured Elon, Harvard, East Tennessee State, and Louisiana."
COLLEGE PARK, MD
Larry Brown Sports

WNBA star Sabrina Ionescu announces engagement to Raiders player boyfriend

Sabrina Ionescu had some exciting personal news to share this week. Ionescu, who stars for the WNBA’s New York Liberty, announced Saturday over Instagram that she is engaged to her boyfriend Hroniss Grasu. She shared some awesome pictures of Grasu proposing to her. Take a look. View this post on Instagram A post shared by... The post WNBA star Sabrina Ionescu announces engagement to Raiders player boyfriend appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
ILLINOIS STATE
New York Post

Bronny James narrows his college choices to three schools

Bronny James has apparently narrowed down his choice of colleges. The son of NBA superstar LeBron James will reportedly decide between Ohio State, USC and Oregon, according to a report from the L.A. Times.  “I’m still open, but those are options,” James told On3.  The 6-foot-3, 190-pound Sierra Canyon star is in the midst of a standout senior year. ESPN NBA draft analyst Jonathan Givony recently dubbed Bronny a “strong first round candidate” for the 2024 draft. James is also ranked the No. 38 overall prospect and No. 10 combo guard in On3’s 2023 rankings. He is also the No. 7 player in California. James’ college future has long been a source of intrigue around the sport. Last fall, the 18-year-old caused a stir when he posted photos of himself in Ohio State Buckeyes gear on Instagram after a visit to the campus. Memphis had been a rumored destination for the prospect as well, but the school was notably left off the most recent list of his final three choices.
OREGON STATE
The Spun

College Basketball World Shocked By Stunning Upset Sunday

There have been some pretty wild upsets in college basketball this season , but few if any will be as big as the one we just had today. No. 1 Houston has just been shocked at home against conference rival Temple, losing 56-55. Temple's Damian Dunn and Zach Hicks combined for 28 points, while no ...
HOUSTON, TX
OnlyHomers

Legendary Basketball Announcer Dies

The National Basketball League lost one of the greatest announcers of all time on Saturday, January 21, 2023. According to Kerry Eggers, the biographer and friend of Bill Schonley, legendary broadcasting announcer Bill Schonely died at the age of 93.
PORTLAND, OR
Deseret News

Deseret News

Salt Lake City, UT
54K+
Followers
32K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

The Deseret News is the longest-running news organization in Utah and the state’s oldest continuously operating business.

 https://www.deseret.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy