Democrats tweet "bigotry and white supremacy" motive in Monterey Park Asian Mass ShootingLashaun TurnerMonterey Park, CA
At least 10 people are killed in a mass shooting in California, besides injuries, and the shooter is still at free.Sherif SaadMonterey Park, CA
Activities in Downtown Santa Cruz!Tiffany T.Santa Cruz, CA
KTVU FOX 2
After Biden's visit, some residents express concern about rebuilding in Santa Cruz County
SANTA CRUZ, Calif. - Thursday night, community leaders in Santa Cruz County gathered with federal and local agencies to discuss ways to move forward after the storms. FEMA, Red Cross, PG&E and first responders were all on hand to answer questions from residents most affected. Dozens of people came out...
10 hot jobs in Santa Cruz County
On the hunt for a new gig? Here are ten roles recently posted to our Santa Cruz County Job Board. Assistant College Programs Coordinator, Colleges 9 and John R. Lewis College at UC Santa Cruz. Kinesiology Instructor/Athletics-Head Women’s Softball Coach - Tenure Track at Cabrillo College. Assistant Vice President...
ACE Train: Full service between San Jose and Stockton to resume Monday
SAN JOSE -- Altamont Corridor Express (ACE) trains will resume normal operating service Monday, according to the transit agency. Union Pacific will run in front of all ACE trains to inspect the tracks for obstructions. On two occasions last week, hundreds of ACE passengers were stalled on the tracks due to mudslides.On Wednesday, the agency canceled service through the rest of the week and weekend on the line which operates between Stockton and San Jose.RELATED ARTICLE: Slide causes havoc for ACE train commuters; service suspended
San Jose school districts need to foster parent involvement
San Jose school districts should encourage more parents to attend board meetings and become involved in the work they do, community advocates said. School board members are responsible for hundreds of thousands of students across Santa Clara County school districts. They’re in charge of allocating millions in funding, from federal stimulus monies to bond measure dollars. They also make decisions on school safety, mental health and curriculum. Yet advocates said when it comes to communication and engagement with the families they serve, outreach and access fall short.
montereycountyweekly.com
While Chualar’s wastewater treatment plant is out of commission, Soledad is treating its wastewater.
During the recent winter storms, Monterey County’s wastewater treatment plant in the unincorporated South County community of Chualar was under water as the Salinas River flooded, and sewage was released into the river, according to a memo prepared by Soledad’s interim city manager J. Edward Tewes for Soledad City Council.
Here’s who San Jose’s mayor met with in his first weeks in office
Facing pressure to bring change to City Hall, San Jose Mayor Matt Mahan spent his first days in office establishing his administration, meeting with elected officials amid a historic storm and powerful developers and business leaders. Mahan, who is serving a limited two-year term, hit the ground running as he...
montereycountyweekly.com
Inside a transformative justice initiative at the Correctional Training Facility in Soledad.
Agata Popęda here to share perhaps the most important story I’ve written for the Weekly so far. Over the last few months, I devoted my Thursday afternoons to weekly trips to the Correctional Training Facility, a state prison located 5 miles north of Soledad. This all-male prison holds 5,000 inmates, some sentenced for life.
Allegations surface against San Jose council hopefuls
As the San Jose City Council prepares to fill the vacant District 8 seat on Tuesday, documents obtained by San José Spotlight are raising questions about the character and qualifications of several finalists. The candidates vying to represent Evergreen and East San Jose are Salvador Alvarez, Patricia Andrade, Sukhdev...
KTVU FOX 2
Bay Area rain damages donkey housing in San Martin
OAKLAND calif., - Three donkeys living in San Martin are without a shelter after it was destroyed in recent Bay Area storms. For years, the three donkeys living along the 101 in San Martin have been a constant in the community. Many people stopped by to say hi to the...
KSBW.com
Resignation of Felipe Hernandez opens up trustee seat at Cabrillo College
APTOS, Calif. — Cabrillo College announced on Thursday that due to the resignation of Felipe Hernandez, a vacancy now exists in the seat representing Area V of the Board of Trustees of the Cabrillo Community College District. Felipe Hernandez resigned to run for a seat on the Santa Cruz...
pajaronian.com
PHOTO: Preparing for Biden’s Santa Cruz County arrival
An armed man keeps watch over the U.S. Presidential helicopter at Watsonville Municipal Airport Wednesday during a practice run for the arrival of President Joe Biden set for Thursday. Two massive U.S. Marine V-22 Osprey tilt-rotor airplanes arrived in concert with two helicopters at 1:30pm, fueled up and then departed in a thunderous roar in front of a crowd of about 200 people.
NBC Bay Area
Residents React Following Police Raid at East San Jose Home
A major police raid in east San Jose has residents feeling relieved, after they say the situation was getting out of hand with suspect activity going on all hours of the night. SWAT agents were seen confiscating computers and detaining several people. The incident took place on Harbor Avenue. San...
indybay.org
Stop Felton's Mountain Community Resource Center Driving Homeless Out Into the Rain
HUFF (Homeless United for Friendship & Freedom) has received repeated reports of discriminatory behavior by the management of the Mountain Community Resource Center in Felton. They include denying promised (once-a-week) shower facilities, turning those sheltered under an outdoor awning into the rain, calling sheriffs to harass otherwise peaceful homeless people, and similar actions treating the poor outside like criminals.
montereycountyweekly.com
Night at the (geology) museum.
Celia Jiménez here, thinking about how cool a museum-hotel that’s in the works in Pacific Grove sounds. My colleague Pam Marino wrote about this dual-purpose business concept in a story published in this week’s paper. My geeky side is overjoyed about the idea of having a one-stop place to stay and enjoy rocks and fossils at the same time.
benitolink.com
BenitoLink to livestream hospital public forum
BenitoLink, in partnership with Community Media Access Partnership (CMAP) TV and the Community Foundation for San Benito County, will stream the Hazel Hawkins Memorial Hospital public forum scheduled for Jan. 23 from 5:30- 7 p.m. on its Youtube channel. The public forum is scheduled to take place at the Veterans Memorial Building in Hollister and moderated by Community Foundation CEO/President Gary Byrne.
kingcityrustler.com
Salinas Valley Police Reports | Published Jan. 18, 2023
Police Reports are obtained from the local police departments. 10:58 a.m. APS Report (past tense battery) on 9th St. 4:49 p.m. Driving with a suspended license and probation violation on El Camino Real. Dec. 29. 10:245 a.m. Found drugs on El Camino Real. 7:30 p.m. DUI and driving on a...
Santa Cruz mountain town in disarray following California storms
"The ways for people to get out of the valley are shrinking."
Silicon Valley
Amazon discloses fresh wave of Bay Area job cuts as tech layoffs worsen
SUNNYVALE — Amazon has disclosed plans to chop hundreds more Bay Area jobs in what would be a fresh wave of cutbacks, a forbidding sign that tech layoffs might have yet to run their course in this region. The e-commerce behemoth is eyeing more than 200 layoffs, consisting of...
KTVU FOX 2
Scenic West Cliff Drive buckles; Biden to visit storm-damaged Santa Cruz coastline
SANTA CRUZ, Calif. - The recent storms caused major damage along the Santa Cruz coastline to one of the most scenic locations there – catching the attention of President Biden who will visit the county later this week. Almost three weeks of heavy rain caused parts of West Cliff...
Press Banner
Another mudslide hits Green Hills Road
Scotts Valley issued an emergency order this weekend after another mudslide closed Green Hills Road and storms shut down Highway 17 and took out Glenwood Drive. This announcement followed the County of Santa Cruz proclaiming an emergency Jan. 3. “Overall, Scotts Valley fared better than so many of our neighbors,”...
