Pacific Grove, CA

Lookout Santa Cruz

10 hot jobs in Santa Cruz County

On the hunt for a new gig? Here are ten roles recently posted to our Santa Cruz County Job Board. Assistant College Programs Coordinator, Colleges 9 and John R. Lewis College at UC Santa Cruz. Kinesiology Instructor/Athletics-Head Women’s Softball Coach - Tenure Track at Cabrillo College. Assistant Vice President...
SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, CA
CBS San Francisco

ACE Train: Full service between San Jose and Stockton to resume Monday

SAN JOSE --  Altamont Corridor Express (ACE) trains will resume normal operating service Monday, according to the transit agency. Union Pacific will run in front of all ACE trains to inspect the tracks for obstructions. On two occasions last week, hundreds of ACE passengers were stalled on the tracks due to mudslides.On Wednesday, the agency canceled service through the rest of the week and weekend on the line which operates between Stockton and San Jose.RELATED ARTICLE: Slide causes havoc for ACE train commuters; service suspended
SAN JOSE, CA
San José Spotlight

San Jose school districts need to foster parent involvement

San Jose school districts should encourage more parents to attend board meetings and become involved in the work they do, community advocates said. School board members are responsible for hundreds of thousands of students across Santa Clara County school districts. They’re in charge of allocating millions in funding, from federal stimulus monies to bond measure dollars. They also make decisions on school safety, mental health and curriculum. Yet advocates said when it comes to communication and engagement with the families they serve, outreach and access fall short.
SAN JOSE, CA
San José Spotlight

Allegations surface against San Jose council hopefuls

As the San Jose City Council prepares to fill the vacant District 8 seat on Tuesday, documents obtained by San José Spotlight are raising questions about the character and qualifications of several finalists. The candidates vying to represent Evergreen and East San Jose are Salvador Alvarez, Patricia Andrade, Sukhdev...
SAN JOSE, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Bay Area rain damages donkey housing in San Martin

OAKLAND calif., - Three donkeys living in San Martin are without a shelter after it was destroyed in recent Bay Area storms. For years, the three donkeys living along the 101 in San Martin have been a constant in the community. Many people stopped by to say hi to the...
SAN MARTIN, CA
pajaronian.com

PHOTO: Preparing for Biden’s Santa Cruz County arrival

An armed man keeps watch over the U.S. Presidential helicopter at Watsonville Municipal Airport Wednesday during a practice run for the arrival of President Joe Biden set for Thursday. Two massive U.S. Marine V-22 Osprey tilt-rotor airplanes arrived in concert with two helicopters at 1:30pm, fueled up and then departed in a thunderous roar in front of a crowd of about 200 people.
WATSONVILLE, CA
NBC Bay Area

Residents React Following Police Raid at East San Jose Home

A major police raid in east San Jose has residents feeling relieved, after they say the situation was getting out of hand with suspect activity going on all hours of the night. SWAT agents were seen confiscating computers and detaining several people. The incident took place on Harbor Avenue. San...
SAN JOSE, CA
indybay.org

Stop Felton's Mountain Community Resource Center Driving Homeless Out Into the Rain

HUFF (Homeless United for Friendship & Freedom) has received repeated reports of discriminatory behavior by the management of the Mountain Community Resource Center in Felton. They include denying promised (once-a-week) shower facilities, turning those sheltered under an outdoor awning into the rain, calling sheriffs to harass otherwise peaceful homeless people, and similar actions treating the poor outside like criminals.
FELTON, CA
montereycountyweekly.com

Night at the (geology) museum.

Celia Jiménez here, thinking about how cool a museum-hotel that’s in the works in Pacific Grove sounds. My colleague Pam Marino wrote about this dual-purpose business concept in a story published in this week’s paper. My geeky side is overjoyed about the idea of having a one-stop place to stay and enjoy rocks and fossils at the same time.
PACIFIC GROVE, CA
benitolink.com

BenitoLink to livestream hospital public forum

BenitoLink, in partnership with Community Media Access Partnership (CMAP) TV and the Community Foundation for San Benito County, will stream the Hazel Hawkins Memorial Hospital public forum scheduled for Jan. 23 from 5:30- 7 p.m. on its Youtube channel. The public forum is scheduled to take place at the Veterans Memorial Building in Hollister and moderated by Community Foundation CEO/President Gary Byrne.
SAN BENITO COUNTY, CA
kingcityrustler.com

Salinas Valley Police Reports | Published Jan. 18, 2023

Police Reports are obtained from the local police departments. 10:58 a.m. APS Report (past tense battery) on 9th St. 4:49 p.m. Driving with a suspended license and probation violation on El Camino Real. Dec. 29. 10:245 a.m. Found drugs on El Camino Real. 7:30 p.m. DUI and driving on a...
SALINAS, CA
Press Banner

Another mudslide hits Green Hills Road

Scotts Valley issued an emergency order this weekend after another mudslide closed Green Hills Road and storms shut down Highway 17 and took out Glenwood Drive. This announcement followed the County of Santa Cruz proclaiming an emergency Jan. 3. “Overall, Scotts Valley fared better than so many of our neighbors,”...
SCOTTS VALLEY, CA

