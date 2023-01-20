Read full article on original website
Recently Traded Basketball Star Rips Former Team As 'Unethical'OnlyHomersLas Vegas, NV
10 Killed In Mass Firing In Los Angeles At Lunar New Year FestivalDaily DigestLos Angeles, CA
10 Dead and Several Injured in California Shooting, Gunman on the Loosehard and smartLos Angeles, CA
Person Killed In Homeless Encampment Fire Near DTLAWestmont Community NewsLos Angeles, CA
The Mystery of the Missing Boy Replaced With AnotherZoe DixonLos Angeles, CA
NBC Los Angeles
Employee Injured in Fire During Quinceañera at Pasadena Banquet Hall
An employee at a Pasadena banquet hall suffered critical burns Saturday night in a fire during a quinceañera. The fire was reported at 6:20 p.m. in the 1100 block of North Lake Avenue, Pasadena spokeswoman Lisa Derderian told City News Service. There were 100 people in attendance and they...
onscene.tv
One Ejected After Fiery Rollover Crash | Huntington Beach
LOCATION: Intersection of Gothard St. and Edinger Ave. Just before midnight Friday night, a report of a two car collision was made at the intersection of Gothard Street and Edinger Avenue in the city of Huntington Beach. Arriving units from the Huntington Beach Police and Fire Departments found the two...
Saugus Shooting Victim Airlifted to Hospital
Saugus, Santa Clarita, CA: One man was shot at least twice at Bee Canyon Ranch on the 35700 block of San Francisquito Canyon Road in north Saugus Saturday afternoon. A 911 caller reported the shooting shortly before 1:53 p.m., Jan. 21, and said someone had been shot several times. Santa...
Santa Clarita Gunshot Victim Wounded, Airlifted To Hospital
A gunshot victim was airlifted to the hospital Saturday afternoon in Santa Clarita. At around 1:55 p.m. Saturday, first responders received reports of a gunshot victim at a home in the 35000 block of San Francisquito Canyon Road in Santa Clarita. “We had a GSV (gunshot victim) and it was a 62-year-old male,” said Captain ...
westsidetoday.com
LAFD Knock Down Palms House Fire
A vacant Palms home went up in flames this week. According to the Los Angeles Fire Department (LAFD), the incident was reported on Tuesday around 6:30 p.m. at 9300 Exposition Boulevard. Firefighters arrived to find a one-story, vacant single-story home with heavy fire showing. It took 22 firefighters twenty minutes...
2urbangirls.com
Motorist dies after driving off freeway embankment
LOS ANGELES – A motorist was killed Sunday when his vehicle drove off a freeway embankment on the Harbor (110) Freeway in the Harbor Gateway community of Los Angeles, authorities said. Firefighters and paramedics were dispatched at 7:03 a.m. to the northbound freeway, south of Redondo Beach Boulevard, where...
One Transported To Hospital After Overdose In Santa Clarita
One person was transported to the hospital after experiencing an overdose in Santa Clarita Saturday afternoon. At around 2:40 p.m. Saturday, first responders received reports of a person experiencing an overdose on Jake’s Way in Canyon Country. “Someone reported an overdose and we transported one patient to the hospital,” said Imy Valederrain with the Los ...
KTLA.com
1 dead, 1 critically injured as crash sends vehicle into building in Broadway-Manchester
A two-car crash in the Broadway-Manchester area of South Los Angeles left one person dead at the scene and hospitalized another person in critical condition early Sunday morning. The collision was reported just after 5 a.m. in the 11400 block of South Main Street, the Los Angeles Fire Department said...
foxla.com
Monterey Park shooting: Beloved dance instructor rushed gunman before he was killed, witnesses say
MONTEREY PARK, Calif. - A beloved dance instructor was identified by the community as one of the eleven people killedin a mass shooting in Monterey Park. Dance instructor Ming Wei Ma, also known as Mr. Ma, was killed in a final act of selflessness, according to witnesses, as he was the first to rush the suspected gunman, 72-year-old Huu Can Tran.
2urbangirls.com
Deputies shoot, kill man in Altadena
ALTADENA, Calif. – A man has been killed this evening in a deputy-involved shooting in Altadena, according to videographers on the scene. The incident happened around 5:30 p.m. near Woodbury and El Sereno. Circumstances surrounding the shooting are unknown at this time. People on the scene describe the man...
Canyon Country Crash Snarls Traffic
A crash in Canyon Country snarled traffic on Thursday. At 12:08 p.m. Thursday, emergency responders received reports of a traffic collision on the 28400 block of Sand Canyon Road near the 14 Freeway, according to Esteban Benitez with the Los Angeles County Fire Department. At least two ambulances were called to the incident by Fire ...
Two Arrested After Armed Robbery Outside Of Macy’s In Santa Clarita
Two suspects were arrested after reportedly committing an armed robbery outside of the Macy’s in Santa Clarita Saturday afternoon. At around 3:30 p.m. Saturday, deputies with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station received reports of an armed robbery outside of the Macy’s at the Westfield Valencia Town Center. A suspect pulled a knife on a ...
14 Freeway Crash Slows Traffic In Santa Clarita
A northbound 14 Freeway crash blocked three lanes of traffic in Santa Clarita Friday afternoon. At around 3:45 p.m. Friday, first responders received reports of a crash on the northbound 14 Freeway at Via Princessa. “We did close the incident,” said Giovanni Sanchez, spokesperson for the Los Angeles County Fire Department. “There were no transports ...
14 Freeway Motorcycle Crash, Second Crash Of The Evening, Stops Traffic
A northbound 14 Freeway motorcycle crash brought traffic to a stop in Santa Clarita Friday afternoon. At around 4:22 p.m. on Friday, first responders received reports of a crash on the northbound 14 Freeway at Golden Valley Road, marking the second crash within the hour. “All we have is that there is a motorcycle down,” ...
KRON4
Timeline of Monterey Park shooter manhunt
(KRON) — After a mass shooting that killed 10 people and injured ten others at a local dance studio while Lunar New Year celebrations were taking place in Monterey Park, officials established a manhunt to search for the potential suspect involved. Authorities also confirmed that a second shooting took...
French bulldog stolen during Encino burglary; owner offering $15,000 reward for safe return
A woman's beloved French bulldog was stolen during a burglary in Encino and the terrifying ordeal was all caught on surveillance video.
NBC Los Angeles
Suspect in Van Surrounded by SWAT in Torrance Strip Mall Parking Lot is Dead, Officials Say
The man found inside a white cargo van in Torrance was the main suspect in a deadly mass shooting, and is dead, officials said. Two law enforcement sources familiar with the investigation say he died of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound. Get breaking updates here. Armored SWAT vehicles and law...
Jewelry Thieves Target Another Santa Clarita Business
A crew of jewelry thieves who successfully stole a $40,000 ring from a Santa Clarita business last week attempted to target a Newhall pawn shop on Tuesday. Tuesday, a group of three people matching the description of a set of suspects who had stolen a $40,000 ring from another store walked into Abe’s Pawn Shop ...
Deputies Engage In Stand-Off In Canyon Country With Armed Suspects
An investigation is currently underway in Canyon Country by deputies regarding the detainment of reported assault suspects. UPDATE (6:00 p.m.): Deputies left the standoff without detaining at least one suspect still believed to be inside the home. At around 4:30 p.m. deputies detained two suspects near Whites Canyon Road and Drycliff Street according to initial ...
2urbangirls.com
Another person found dead in Lancaster motel
LANCASTER, Calif. – A person was found dead Wednesday at the scene of a fire in a Lancaster motel, authorities said. Firefighters sent to the 43500 block of 17th Street West at about 3:55 a.m., identified as the Lancaster Inn, and extinguished the flames in the two-story building in about 25 minutes, the Los Angeles County Fire Department reported.
