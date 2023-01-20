ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Clarita, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC Los Angeles

Employee Injured in Fire During Quinceañera at Pasadena Banquet Hall

An employee at a Pasadena banquet hall suffered critical burns Saturday night in a fire during a quinceañera. The fire was reported at 6:20 p.m. in the 1100 block of North Lake Avenue, Pasadena spokeswoman Lisa Derderian told City News Service. There were 100 people in attendance and they...
PASADENA, CA
onscene.tv

One Ejected After Fiery Rollover Crash | Huntington Beach

LOCATION: Intersection of Gothard St. and Edinger Ave. Just before midnight Friday night, a report of a two car collision was made at the intersection of Gothard Street and Edinger Avenue in the city of Huntington Beach. Arriving units from the Huntington Beach Police and Fire Departments found the two...
HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA
Key News Network

Saugus Shooting Victim Airlifted to Hospital

Saugus, Santa Clarita, CA: One man was shot at least twice at Bee Canyon Ranch on the 35700 block of San Francisquito Canyon Road in north Saugus Saturday afternoon. A 911 caller reported the shooting shortly before 1:53 p.m., Jan. 21, and said someone had been shot several times. Santa...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
westsidetoday.com

LAFD Knock Down Palms House Fire

A vacant Palms home went up in flames this week. According to the Los Angeles Fire Department (LAFD), the incident was reported on Tuesday around 6:30 p.m. at 9300 Exposition Boulevard. Firefighters arrived to find a one-story, vacant single-story home with heavy fire showing. It took 22 firefighters twenty minutes...
LOS ANGELES, CA
2urbangirls.com

Motorist dies after driving off freeway embankment

LOS ANGELES – A motorist was killed Sunday when his vehicle drove off a freeway embankment on the Harbor (110) Freeway in the Harbor Gateway community of Los Angeles, authorities said. Firefighters and paramedics were dispatched at 7:03 a.m. to the northbound freeway, south of Redondo Beach Boulevard, where...
LOS ANGELES, CA
KHTS FM 98.1 & AM 1220

One Transported To Hospital After Overdose In Santa Clarita

One person was transported to the hospital after experiencing an overdose in Santa Clarita Saturday afternoon. At around 2:40 p.m. Saturday, first responders received reports of a person experiencing an overdose on Jake’s Way in Canyon Country. “Someone reported an overdose and we transported one patient to the hospital,” said Imy Valederrain with the Los ...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
2urbangirls.com

Deputies shoot, kill man in Altadena

ALTADENA, Calif. – A man has been killed this evening in a deputy-involved shooting in Altadena, according to videographers on the scene. The incident happened around 5:30 p.m. near Woodbury and El Sereno. Circumstances surrounding the shooting are unknown at this time. People on the scene describe the man...
ALTADENA, CA
KHTS FM 98.1 & AM 1220

Canyon Country Crash Snarls Traffic

A crash in Canyon Country snarled traffic on Thursday. At 12:08 p.m. Thursday, emergency responders received reports of a traffic collision on the 28400 block of Sand Canyon Road near the 14 Freeway, according to Esteban Benitez with the Los Angeles County Fire Department. At least two ambulances were called to the incident by Fire ...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
KHTS FM 98.1 & AM 1220

14 Freeway Crash Slows Traffic In Santa Clarita

A northbound 14 Freeway crash blocked three lanes of traffic in Santa Clarita Friday afternoon. At around 3:45 p.m. Friday, first responders received reports of a crash on the northbound 14 Freeway at Via Princessa. “We did close the incident,” said Giovanni Sanchez, spokesperson for the Los Angeles County Fire Department. “There were no transports ...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
KRON4

Timeline of Monterey Park shooter manhunt

(KRON) — After a mass shooting that killed 10 people and injured ten others at a local dance studio while Lunar New Year celebrations were taking place in Monterey Park, officials established a manhunt to search for the potential suspect involved. Authorities also confirmed that a second shooting took...
MONTEREY PARK, CA
2urbangirls.com

Another person found dead in Lancaster motel

LANCASTER, Calif. – A person was found dead Wednesday at the scene of a fire in a Lancaster motel, authorities said. Firefighters sent to the 43500 block of 17th Street West at about 3:55 a.m., identified as the Lancaster Inn, and extinguished the flames in the two-story building in about 25 minutes, the Los Angeles County Fire Department reported.
LANCASTER, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy