16-year-old, 2 others arrested for stabbing at Novato shopping center

NOVATO, Calif. ( KRON ) — Two adults and a 16-year-old were arrested in connection with a stabbing that happened at the Vintage Oaks Shopping Center on Saturday, according to the Novato Police Department. The victim has non-life-threatening injuries.

The victim, a 33-year-old man, was admitted to the Novato Community Hospital at approximately 7:00 p.m. Saturday. Evidence showed that he was stabbed during an altercation at the shopping center, police said.

NPD said that the 16-year-old stabbed the victim with a knife. He was arrested Saturday night and booked into Marin County Juvenile Hall for attempted murder.

Two other people involved in the incident were arrested on Wednesday in San Rafael. Jamie Hernandez, 45, of Novato, was identified as the getaway driver. Frederick Hernandez, 20, of Novato, was referred to as a “participant in the confrontation.”

Jamie was jailed for aiding a felony and contributing to the delinquency of a minor. Frederick was booked for attempted murder.

Police said this was an isolated incident, and there is no ongoing threat to the community. Anyone with information about this case is asked to call NPD at (415) 897-4361.

