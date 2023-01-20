ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tallahassee, FL

Vice President Kamala Harris to visit Tallahassee for Roe v. Wade anniversary

By WTXL Digital Staff
WTXL ABC 27 News
WTXL ABC 27 News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04Farz_0kKmsetL00

Vice President Kamala Harris is set to visit Florida's capital city.
According to the White House, Harris will visit Tallahassee on Sunday.

The owner of The Moon, Scott Carswell confirmed that VP Harris will speak at their venue. While timing of the event has not yet been finalized, initial plans indicate that this would be a morning event.

The Associated Press reported Wednesday that Harris was scheduled to speak in Florida Sunday about abortion.

Sunday, Planned Parenthood will host a rally to commemorate what would have been 50 years since Roe v. Wade, which was a U.S. Supreme Court decision that gave federal protection for women to access abortion services.

Roe v. Wade was overturned last summer by the Dobbs vs. Jackson Women’s Health decision that noted abortion was not a constitutional right.

Comments / 39

Richard C. Hendry
3d ago

Maybe she should ask Governor DeSantis how to close a Border, instead of stirring up division.

Reply(9)
9
Chris Smith
3d ago

Biggest problem I have with this is that nobody is "pro-abortion". Full stop. Whatever hack wrote that headline needs to try again or take a walk. Guessing they might not be a fan or really just don't know how phrasing can influence perception of opinion.

Reply(1)
4
Art Thomas
3d ago

Please stay away. Maybe go visit the Texas border, or see all the immigrants coming to Key West.

Reply
4
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Marconews.com

'We will not go down without a fight,' students vow after DeSantis move to upend New College

SARASOTA — London Weier arrived home Friday to a flurry of text messages. News had broken that Gov. Ron DeSantis had begun a hostile takeover of New College of Florida, a liberal arts college on Sarasota Bay with fewer than 1,000 students, and Weier, a fourth-year student there, began hearing from her friends: “Have you seen the news?” they asked. “What are we going to do?”
SARASOTA, FL
TheDailyBeast

DeSantis Blocks AP African-American Studies Course for Breaking Florida’s Anti-CRT Law

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has rejected a College Board request to approve an African-American Studies course in his state on the grounds that the course violates state law, according to a report. The Advanced Placement (AP) program, of which a pilot has been launched, was reportedly rejected by DeSantis’ administration in a letter to the College Board from the Florida Department of Education’s Office of Articulation. The rejection letter dated Jan. 12 said “as presented, the content of this course is inexplicably contrary to Florida law and significantly lacks educational value,” according to National Review. The letter reportedly added: “in the future, should College Board be willing to come back to the table with lawful, historically accurate content, FDOE will always be willing to reopen the discussion. DeSantis’ controversial “Stop W.O.K.E. Act,” signed into law last April, aimed in part to combat the teaching of critical race theory in Florida.Read it at National Review
FLORIDA STATE
Advocate Andy

Tennessee Pastors Call Out ReAwaken America Tour for Peddling "Unholy" Theology

Southern Christian Coalition says event featuring General Michael Flynn and Wilson County Pastor Greg Locke promotes "Christian Nationalism" A group of Tennessee pastors affiliated with the Southern Christian Coalition is calling out a national religious tour called "ReAwaken America" as the event travels to Nashville. Speakers at the event include retired General Michael Flynn, who resigned from the Trump Administration under federal investigation, and Wilson County shock pastor Greg Locke.
NASHVILLE, TN
WTXL ABC 27 News

WTXL ABC 27 News

21K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Tallahassee, Florida news and weather from WTXL ABC 27 News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wtxl.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy