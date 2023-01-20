Vice President Kamala Harris to visit Tallahassee for Roe v. Wade anniversary

Vice President Kamala Harris is set to visit Florida's capital city.

According to the White House, Harris will visit Tallahassee on Sunday.

The owner of The Moon, Scott Carswell confirmed that VP Harris will speak at their venue. While timing of the event has not yet been finalized, initial plans indicate that this would be a morning event.

The Associated Press reported Wednesday that Harris was scheduled to speak in Florida Sunday about abortion.

Sunday, Planned Parenthood will host a rally to commemorate what would have been 50 years since Roe v. Wade, which was a U.S. Supreme Court decision that gave federal protection for women to access abortion services.

Roe v. Wade was overturned last summer by the Dobbs vs. Jackson Women’s Health decision that noted abortion was not a constitutional right.