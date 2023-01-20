ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Clarita, CA

Suspect identified, dead after shooting himself inside van, law enforcement says

The suspect in a mass shooting in Monterey Park, that left 10 dead and another 10 wounded has died, law enforcement confirmed Sunday. He was identified Sunday evening by Los Angeles County Sheriff Robert Luna as 72-year-old Huu Can Tran. There are no outstanding suspects, Luna added. The suspect apparently shot and killed himself inside a white van that police had surrounded. Sheriff Luna said earlier Sunday that law enforcement was dealing with a "barricaded suspect situation" in Torrance. Luna said five men and five women were killed and another 10 wounded in the shooting at the Star Ballroom Dance Studio in Monterey...
MONTEREY PARK, CA
SUBJECT: Person Arrested for Possession of Rifles

SUSPECTS: Aristeo Gonzalez Rosas, 22 year old Oxnard resident. LOCATION: 300 block S. “B” Street, City of Oxnard. On January 21st at about 4:10PM, officers from the Oxnard Police Department contacted Gonzalez, who was seated in his parked vehicle in the 300 block of S. “B” Street. Gonzalez was found to have an outstanding warrant, and was arrested. Officers searched his vehicle and located two AR-15 style rifles inside of the vehicle. There were no serial numbers on the rifles. Additionally, officers located multiple large capacity magazines. Gonzalez, the lone occupant, was also arrested for several firearms-related violations.
OXNARD, CA
Man shot and killed in South Gate; LASD investigating

SOUTH GATE, Calif. - One man is dead after an apparent shooting in South Gate Saturday morning, and the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department is investigating the crime. Deputies were called to the 9400 block of State Street shortly before noon Saturday. When they got there, they found a man with a gunshot wound to his upper torso. That man was transported to a nearby hospital then pronounced dead.
SOUTH GATE, CA
Saugus Shooting Victim Airlifted to Hospital

Saugus, Santa Clarita, CA: One man was shot at least twice at Bee Canyon Ranch on the 35700 block of San Francisquito Canyon Road in north Saugus Saturday afternoon. A 911 caller reported the shooting shortly before 1:53 p.m., Jan. 21, and said someone had been shot several times. Santa...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
SWAT Team Takes Barricaded Suspect Into Custody | Anaheim

Anaheim Police Department was involved in a short pursuit with a Ford Truck, unknown details. A full swat response arrived and engaged the truck, near a 7-11 convenience store. After an extensive barricade, Anaheim SWAT has taken the subject into custody. The incident started at least 4 hours ago.
ANAHEIM, CA
Man shot to death in Norwalk

NORWALK, Calif. – A man suffered fatal gunshot wounds in Norwalk Saturday and died later at a hospital. The shooting was reported just before 5 p.m. in the 12000 block of Barnwall Street, according to Lt. Omar Camacho of the Sheriff’s Homicide Bureau. “Upon arriving at the scene,...
NORWALK, CA
17-year-old boy hospitalized in Long Beach triple shooting

Police are investigating after a Long Beach triple shooting left a 17-year-old boy hospitalized on Saturday afternoon. Two men were also injured in the shooting, said Long Beach Police. No identities have been released. Officers responded to Silverado Park on the 1500 block of West 31st Street around 1:51 p.m. after receiving reports of shots […]
LONG BEACH, CA
3 People Shot at Silverado Park in West Long Beach

When LBPD officers arrived, they found two men with gunshot wounds and a 17-year-old boy in critical condition from the shooting. According to police, the victims were at the basketball courts when a vehicle drove past them and began shooting. Three people were shot at Silverado Park just before 2pm...
LONG BEACH, CA

