Suspect identified, dead after shooting himself inside van, law enforcement says
The suspect in a mass shooting in Monterey Park, that left 10 dead and another 10 wounded has died, law enforcement confirmed Sunday. He was identified Sunday evening by Los Angeles County Sheriff Robert Luna as 72-year-old Huu Can Tran. There are no outstanding suspects, Luna added. The suspect apparently shot and killed himself inside a white van that police had surrounded. Sheriff Luna said earlier Sunday that law enforcement was dealing with a "barricaded suspect situation" in Torrance. Luna said five men and five women were killed and another 10 wounded in the shooting at the Star Ballroom Dance Studio in Monterey...
Fatal Shooting of Male Involves Sheriff’s Department
Altadena, Los Angeles County, CA: The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department was involved in a fatal shooting of a male around 5:30 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 22, at the intersection of Woodbury Road and El Sereno Avenue in the unincorporated area of Altadena. The male was determined deceased at the...
2urbangirls.com
Deputies investigating death of man found in front of Lancaster medical building
LANCASTER, Calif. – A man was found mortally wounded Monday morning in front of a medical office building in Lancaster. The shooting was reported at about 2:15 a.m. at 17th Street West and Avenue J, according to the Sheriff’s Information Bureau. The victim was taken by ambulance to...
oxnardpd.org
SUBJECT: Person Arrested for Possession of Rifles
SUSPECTS: Aristeo Gonzalez Rosas, 22 year old Oxnard resident. LOCATION: 300 block S. “B” Street, City of Oxnard. On January 21st at about 4:10PM, officers from the Oxnard Police Department contacted Gonzalez, who was seated in his parked vehicle in the 300 block of S. “B” Street. Gonzalez was found to have an outstanding warrant, and was arrested. Officers searched his vehicle and located two AR-15 style rifles inside of the vehicle. There were no serial numbers on the rifles. Additionally, officers located multiple large capacity magazines. Gonzalez, the lone occupant, was also arrested for several firearms-related violations.
foxla.com
Man shot and killed in South Gate; LASD investigating
SOUTH GATE, Calif. - One man is dead after an apparent shooting in South Gate Saturday morning, and the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department is investigating the crime. Deputies were called to the 9400 block of State Street shortly before noon Saturday. When they got there, they found a man with a gunshot wound to his upper torso. That man was transported to a nearby hospital then pronounced dead.
Saugus Shooting Victim Airlifted to Hospital
Saugus, Santa Clarita, CA: One man was shot at least twice at Bee Canyon Ranch on the 35700 block of San Francisquito Canyon Road in north Saugus Saturday afternoon. A 911 caller reported the shooting shortly before 1:53 p.m., Jan. 21, and said someone had been shot several times. Santa...
2 injured, 1 in critical condition following gunfight at Silverado Park, police say
Police say the victims were at the basketball courts on the south side of Silverado Park sometime around 1:51 p.m. when they were shot during a gunfight between someone driving by and an unidentified person who was also at the courts. The post 2 injured, 1 in critical condition following gunfight at Silverado Park, police say appeared first on Long Beach Post.
911 Is A Joke: LA Police Union Says Killer Cops Did Nothing Wrong, Keenan Anderson’s Family Files $50M Wrongful Death Lawsuit
The LA Police Union defended officers who tased Keenan Anderson to death, but his family filed a $50 million wrongful death lawsuit.
Police Arrest Man on Narcotics Gun Charges in Pomona
A 38-year-old Pomona man was arrested on multiple firearms and weapons charges after a bicycle stop in Pomona, authorities said Saturday.
Minutes after Monterey Park shooting, bystanders wrestled gun away from suspect in Alhambra
Less than 20 minutes after the mass shooting in Monterey Park, bystanders wrestled a gun away from a man at a dance hall in Alhambra, officials say.
onscene.tv
SWAT Team Takes Barricaded Suspect Into Custody | Anaheim
Anaheim Police Department was involved in a short pursuit with a Ford Truck, unknown details. A full swat response arrived and engaged the truck, near a 7-11 convenience store. After an extensive barricade, Anaheim SWAT has taken the subject into custody. The incident started at least 4 hours ago.
kclu.org
Wild car chase leads to the arrest of three suspected catalytic converter thieves in Ventura County
Police say three men were arrested after they were caught in the act of stealing a car’s catalytic converter, but not before there was a chase which started in Ventura County, and ended in Los Angeles County. Santa Paula Police say it happened early Tuesday morning. A man awakened...
17-year-old is fatally shot in Palmdale; teen struck woman pushing baby stroller in 2021 crash
A 17-year-old boy who died in a shooting in Palmdale was the same person who slammed a vehicle into a woman pushing a baby stroller in Venice in 2021.
Man found dead after police standoff in Torrance was the Monterey Park shooting suspect, sheriff says
Torrance, California CNN — The man found dead inside a white cargo van after a standoff with police in Torrance, California, has been confirmed as the person suspected of carrying out a mass shooting in Monterey Park Saturday night, according to police. Huu Can Tran, 72, died from a...
2urbangirls.com
Man shot to death in Norwalk
NORWALK, Calif. – A man suffered fatal gunshot wounds in Norwalk Saturday and died later at a hospital. The shooting was reported just before 5 p.m. in the 12000 block of Barnwall Street, according to Lt. Omar Camacho of the Sheriff’s Homicide Bureau. “Upon arriving at the scene,...
Gun violence: Shooting-related incidents in the LA area this week
In addition to a previously reported shooting in Alhambra, the following gun violence happened this week in the Los Angeles area. Three detained after shooting in Arleta involving police. Three people have been detained in a shooting involving police officers Saturday in Arleta, authorities said. No one was struck by...
17-year-old boy hospitalized in Long Beach triple shooting
Police are investigating after a Long Beach triple shooting left a 17-year-old boy hospitalized on Saturday afternoon. Two men were also injured in the shooting, said Long Beach Police. No identities have been released. Officers responded to Silverado Park on the 1500 block of West 31st Street around 1:51 p.m. after receiving reports of shots […]
Six Vehicles Towed, 13 Cited in Pomona DUI Checkpoint
Police cited 13 drivers for operating a vehicle without a valid licensed or with a suspended/revoked license and towed six vehicles in a DUI/ driver's license operation in Pomona Saturday.
longbeachlocalnews.com
3 People Shot at Silverado Park in West Long Beach
When LBPD officers arrived, they found two men with gunshot wounds and a 17-year-old boy in critical condition from the shooting. According to police, the victims were at the basketball courts when a vehicle drove past them and began shooting. Three people were shot at Silverado Park just before 2pm...
One person dead, another injured in nursing home stabbing
One person died and another injured in a double stabbing at a South L.A. nursing home Friday night. The post One person dead, another injured in nursing home stabbing appeared first on KYMA.
