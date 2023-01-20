NFL World Reacts To What Chargers GM Said About Justin Herbert Thursday

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Earlier this week, the Los Angeles Chargers began a shake-up of their coaching staff with the dismissal of offensive coordinator Joe Lombardi.

As the team pursues its new OC, general manager Tom Telesco said input would be valued from an on-field asset.

That's right. As Lindsey Thiry of ESPN relayed, former sixth overall draft pick Justin Herbert will have a say in deciding the team's next offensive coordinator.

While surprising to some, this is becoming the new normal in today's NFL. A franchise quarterback is as integral to the team's success as anyone in the front office, and as such, they've had increased input regarding coaching hires.

Reactions varied, but Chargers fans reached one consensus: Herbert needs to ditch his relaxed demeanor and be more assertive in determining the team's direction.

"Herbert can be a better leader by taking initiative and giving feedback on what he thinks will work for him. You just experienced one of the worst losses for the franchise. Can’t just sit back and be okay with things."

Another fan echoed these sentiments, tweeting "If there is one valid criticism of Herbert it is that he’s not selfish enough. He needs to take ownership of an offense to the point where the OC turnover is not start from scratch project. Be demanding in what he wants for himself and not just happily executing what they call."

It's heartening for the Chargers that Herbert's credibility hasn't been challenged in helping assess candidates. He's played at a high level through his three years in the league and is widely viewed as the team's quarterback of the future.

In this instance, it seems he just needs to recognize his value to the franchise and speak his mind.