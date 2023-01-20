MONTEREY PARK, Calif. (AP) — The 10 people who died in Saturday's shooting at a dance studio in California were remembered Monday by their grieving families. Mymy Nhan loved her nieces, her nephews, and the dances at the Star Ballroom, where older residents of one of the country’s largest Chinese-American communities regularly gathered for socializing and formal dances from another era. Nhan, 65, and nine other people were fatally shot when a gunman opened fire at the Star Ballroom Dance Studio in Monterey Park. Tiffany Liou, a reporter with WFAA television station in Dallas, said on Twitter that Nhan, her husband’s aunt, treated her nieces and nephews “like her own kids.” “Her kindness is what’s needed in this world,” Liou wrote.

MONTEREY PARK, CA ・ 3 HOURS AGO