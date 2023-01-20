Read full article on original website
The Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather: Millions along I-95 face messy commute as stronger storm looms
Start your day with the latest weather news – Millions of Americans along the I-95 corridor will face a messy morning commute, and this isn't the only storm the FOX Forecast Center is tracking this week.
Severe storms could spawn strong tornadoes Tuesday in South, including Houston and New Orleans metros
On the warm side of a winter storm that will track from Texas to the Northeast this week, parts of the storm-fatigued South are in the bull's-eye for yet another severe weather threat Tuesday and Wednesday.
King Tides Are Back. Here's How To Safely See Them And Why They're A Glimpse Into The Future
Tides are forecast to be at the highest just before 9 a.m. Sunday.
Watch: Eagle mom, dad keep their eggs warm during California snowstorm
Eagle Nest Cam footage shows parents Jackie and Shadow taking care of two eggs that were born last week.
KEYT
Biggest snowfalls recorded in California history
Almost everyone who lives in areas prone to snow seems to have a legendary snowstorm story: the blizzard of ’78, the Storm of the Century, any of the blizzards or bomb cyclones that have happened since then. And according to experts, historic snowstorms—the kind you measure all other snowy days against—are becoming more regular.
Winter returns to Northeast resorts: Skiers 'really eager' to hit the slopes
After a warm snap earlier this month, many skiers in Vermont will enjoy time on the slopes as cooler temperatures and more snow are forecast for this weekend.
Powerful winter storm expected to deliver snow, rain from Texas to the Northeast as it spins across the US
The first of what will likely be many winter weather alerts are in effect from Texas to Indiana as a winter storm is expected to bring rain and snow to the region before it continues on its eastward trek across the country eventually making it into the Northeast.
'The Eddie': Hawaii's most prestigious surf competition makes epic return with monster waves
With big waves in the forecast, Hawaii hosted "The Eddie" at Waimea Bay on the North Shore of Oahu.
California King Tides Project
King tides this weekend will the highest astronomical tides of the year, typically King tides are one to two feet higher than average high tides.
22-day storm totals: 35.38 inches of rain in Boulder Creek, 15 feet of snow at Donner Summit
SAN FRANCISCO -- The numbers continue to roll in on the 22-day historic deluge that left behind damaged homes, shattered businesses, unstable hillsides and rain-swallowed rivers.The latest batch has come from the National Weather Service's Weather Prediction Center.When all was said and done, nearly 3 feet of rain -- 35.38 inches -- fell in the Santa Cruz Mountain community of Boulder Creek. Oakland set a 22-day record with around 1.5 feet of rain or 18.33 inches while it was also a record-setter at San Francisco International with 1.27 feet of 15.28 inches."The AVERAGE over the ENTIRE STATE in that time...
'Extreme' drought erased from California for first time in years. Will it last?
For the first time in almost three years, California is no longer in extreme drought. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration released the latest Drought Monitor on Thursday morning.
Landslide caught on camera at Point Reyes beach after CA storms saturate soil
The dramatic landslide was caught on camera Tuesday by a brave beachgoer near Alamere Falls. Nobody was hurt, but rangers say to avoid traveling there for at least a week.
Hiker shares details of dangerous Mount Baldy trek: 'It was pretty much just death on both sides'
As search and rescue crews continue to work tirelessly to locate two missing hikers in the San Gabriel Mountains, one of which is British actor Julian Sands, another hiker recently found himself in danger on Mount Baldy.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
California went from drought to ‘epic’ snow. What it could mean for spring flooding
Nearly every square mile of California was in a severe drought four months ago. The first six months of 2022 were the driest on record and, in many corners of the state, the rest of the year wasn’t much better. Now we’re worrying about whether we have too much...
No white, no green: Snowless I-95 corridor leaves plow drivers wondering about next paycheck
When it rains, it pours. When it snows, it pays the bills.
Relentless California atmospheric rivers drop 32 trillion gallons of water over 3 weeks
It's been three-plus weeks of nearly non-stop rain in California as a stubborn weather pattern sent wave after wave of tropically-infused atmospheric rivers, triggering widespread flooding, landslides and power outages across the state. At the same time, the mountains were buried under several feet of snow.
12 Winter Getaways in California That Don’t Involve Skiing
Fact: Lots of us want to take a winter getaway. Also fact: Lots of us don’t like to ski. So where to go for some intense winter vibes without the need to hurtle down a mountain? There are plenty of options for quaint mountain towns and alpine resorts, so below, we’ve gathered a dozen alternative destinations with outdoor activities to enjoy with friends or solo, plus a couple of 180-degree options.
9to5Mac
Seamus from California rescued from storm drain thanks to AirTag dog collar
Apple’s AirTag tracker has saved the day again, this time for a dog in San Bernadino County who was “swept away by floodwaters.” Rescuers, however, were able to locate the dog thanks in part to an AirTag that the pup’s mom had attached to his collar.
Weather delays Rocket Lab's first US launch from Virginia to Tuesday
Rocket Lab is targeting Tuesday between 6 and 8 p.m. ET to launch its first Electron rocket from Virginia.
