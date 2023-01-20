ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Bridgerton’: Luke Newton Feels Colin is Easily Manipulated

By Kira Martin
 3 days ago

The steamy hit Netflix series Bridgerton has a heaping helping of drama and intrigue. Colin Bridgerton has been through his share of love and heartbreak, and the upcoming Season 3 appears poised to bring him another complicated relationship.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CNNKr_0kKmrkDu00
(L to R) Ben Miller as Lord Featherington, Polly Walker as Portia Featherington, Bessie Carter as Prudence Featherington, Harriet Cains as Phillipa Featherington, Luke Newton as Colin Bridgerton and Ruby Barker as Marina Thompson | Nick Briggs/Netflix

Luke Newton, who plays Colin, admitted that he believes that his character is easy to manipulate. Will that affect the course of his relationship with a new love interest?

Luke Newton has thoughts about Colin

As the third heir in line, Colin is somewhat left at loose ends. This leaves him free to explore his adventurous nature, and he doesn’t miss many opportunities to do so, whether he’s falling in love or traveling abroad. In an interview for Shondaland , Newton described the ways he thinks he’s similar to the character he plays.

“I like to think I’m as laid-back and relaxed as Colin is in stressful situations. I also love food, as does Col.” However, those are the only characteristics he thinks he shares with Colin. In one important way, Newton thinks he’s stronger than the third Bridgerton son.

“I hope I’m not as easily led or manipulated as Colin can sometimes be,” he said. But is he right about Colin?

The proof is in Season 1

You don’t have to look very hard to see how easily Colin can be manipulated. In fact, this quality was obvious in the first season. According to ScreenRant , during that initial season, Colin fell for Marina Thompson, who quickly returned his affections. In fact, she was eager to marry him right away, a fact that he simply accepted without much thought.

His happy ignorance lasted until the mysterious Lady Whistledown revealed in a pamphlet why Marina was in such a hurry to be married. Marina was pregnant, and the father of her child had died. She needed a groom quickly, and Colin was a convenient answer.

Colin’s willingness to go along with Marina’s plans for marriage without question certainly seems to support Newton’s claim that he’s easily led. He would have married Marina without a second thought. It took outside intervention in the form of gossip to make him realize that he was being used.

Will he be manipulated again?

According to TV Guide , the third season of Bridgerton features another love interest for Colin. Warning: the following includes spoilers for Season 3. Penelope Featherington, who has harbored a crush on Colin for years, finally abandons her hope that he will care for her. She decides to devote her time to finding a husband.

She struggles in her quest due to a lack of confidence, and then Colin returns from his travels. He’s taken aback by her lack of interest in him, and to win back her friendship, he offers to tutor her in the art of self-assurance. But this mentorship soon stirs up feelings in Colin, leaving him confused about how he really feels about Penelope.

If she hasn’t fully given up on her romantic feelings toward Colin, he may be in a vulnerable position. After all, he’s been shown to be easy to manipulate in the past. And Penelope, who is secretly Lady Whistledown, is no stranger to the art of intrigue.

Perhaps Colin will find happiness with Penelope, and no persuasion will be required. Then again, maybe he won’t have much say in the matter. Fans will certainly be eager to tune into Season 3 as soon as it’s available, so they can discover the couple’s fate.

