Arkansas State

‘Fixer to Fabulous’ Co-Host Jenny Marrs Shared the Sweetest Birthday Tribute to Daughter Sylvie: ‘Lovely Young Lady’

By Mandi Kerr
 3 days ago

TL;DR:

  • Sylvie, the adopted daughter of ‘Fixer to Fabulous’ stars Jenny and Dan Marrs, turned 11 in Jan. 2023.
  • Jenny Marrs marked Sylvie’s birthday with a Jan. 16 Instagram post.
  • The HGTV star shared how the family celebrated as well as memories from Sylvie’s childhood.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UlshU_0kKmrjLB00
Jenny Marrs | Justin Ford/Getty Images for Bentonville Film Festival

A Fixer to Fabulous family birthday. Jenny Marrs , co-host of the HGTV original series, took to Instagram to celebrate her daughter, Sylvie, turning 11. Ahead, the words Sylvie used to whisper to the mom of five and how the Marrs family celebrated the special day.

Dave and Jenny Marrs’ daughter Sylvie turned 11 in January 2023

Jenny took a break from renovating homes in Bentonville, Arkansas, and running a farm to shout out her and Dan Marrs’ adopted daughter, Sylvie. In an Instagram post, the designer celebrated Sylvie turning 11 with a video and heartfelt message.

“E L E V E N How can it be that my squishy toddler with the raspy voice and adorable accent is standing before me now as this lovely young lady exuding both strength and grace? Jenny wrote in the caption alongside footage of the family at a roller rink.

“How can it be that the years of praying and pining for your physical presence in our family feel equally like a lifetime and a blink ago?” she continued, referencing Sylvie’s adoption from the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

Dave and Jenny legally adopted Sylvie in 2013. A Congolese government shutdown prevented the now-11-year-old from joining them until July 2014 (via People ).

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0m4Qsz_0kKmrjLB00
Dave Marrs and Jenny Marrs | Craig Barritt/Getty Images for Better Homes & Gardens

Jenny Marrs reminisced about bedtime memories with young Sylvie: ‘You would whisper the same words night after night’

The Fixer to Fabulous star continued. “I remember, years ago, as I would lie beside you at bedtime, rubbing your back and reassuring you that I was here and you were safe, you would whisper the same words night after night: ‘God carried me home, momma,’” she said.

“Indeed He did, my girl,” Jenny continued. “He knew that our little family would never have been complete without you. And He knew that this crazy world of ours desperately needs you to shine your brilliantly bright, beautifully radiant light.”

“Keep shining, my love. . Happiest of birthdays to you, Sylvie-loo! We loved celebrating you today!” Jenny concluded the post. “I love you to the moon and back times one million!!! ?.”

Dave Marrs also wished daughter Sylvie a happy birthday on Instagram

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3z9b58_0kKmrjLB00
Dave Marrs | Justin Ford/Getty Images for Bentonville Film Festival
Jenny wasn’t the only one to give Sylvie a birthday shoutout . Dave, her Fixer to Fabulous co-host and husband, also wished their daughter a happy birthday on Instagram. Albeit with a dig at his own skating skills.

“Happy happy birthday to my beautiful Sylvie Marrs. 11 years old today,” he captioned an Instagram video of himself skating with his daughters. “So, I thought why not choreograph a skating dance with my her and Charlotte. Didn’t realize I am truly terrible at roller skating . Anyway, love you Sylvie.”

Catch glimpses of the HGTV stars’ kids — Sylvie, Charlotte, Nathan, Ben, and Luke — on Fixer to Fabulous .



